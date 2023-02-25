Read news from:
UKRAINE

France’s Macron calls on China to ‘help’ end war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he would visit China in early April and called on Beijing to "help us pressure Russia" to end the war in Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2023 12:49 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron listens during an online meeting with G7 leaders and Ukraine's President at the Elysee palace in Paris, on February 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP

Speaking a day after China called for urgent peace talks as it released its plan to end the war in Ukraine, Macron said peace was only possible if “the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected”.

“The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing,” the French leader said, asking Beijing “not to supply any arms to Russia”.

He also sought Beijing’s help to “exert pressure on Russia to ensure it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons and it stops this aggression prior to negotiations”.

China’s 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” of the crisis follows accusations from the West that China is considering arming Russia, a claim Beijing has dismissed as false.

Timed to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the paper urges all parties to “support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible”.

It also makes clear its opposition to not only the use of nuclear weapons, but the threat of deploying them, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal in the conflict.

Macron said in an interview last weekend that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine, but not “crushed”.

“I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position,” he told French newspapers JDD and Le Figaro and broadcaster France Inter.

But he did not, like some, want the fight to be taken on to Russian soil. Such people, he said, “want above all to crush Russia.

“This has never been the position of France and it never will be.”

UKRAINE

France says to send Kyiv armoured vehicles within week

France said on Sunday it will begin delivering the armoured vehicles it has promised Ukraine in its war against Russia by next weekend.

Published: 19 February 2023 14:22 CET
The vehicles, of the AMX-10 type and sometimes described as “light tanks”, are used for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks.

The first vehicles will be sent to Ukraine “by the end of next week”, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told Le Parisien newspaper’s Sunday edition.

He declined to specify the number of vehicles in the first batch, saying he did not want to give Russia any “strategic information”.

According to the French defence ministry, AMX-10s are highly mobile, “powerfully armed” and offer protection against light infantry fire.

Their combat weight is 20 tonnes, around a third of that of France’s Leclerc battle tanks.

The French armed forces have begun to replace AMX-10s, first developed in the 1970s, with more modern vehicles called Jaguar.

President Emmanuel Macron promised in early January that France would send AMX-10s, after months of hesitation because of fears that increased weapons deliveries could further escalate the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Training of Ukrainian crews on the AMX-10 was now “nearly complete”, Lecornu said.

Overall training of Ukrainian military was “intensifying”, Lecornu also said, both in France and Poland, a fellow NATO member.

Starting in March, 600 Ukrainian troops would undergo training every month, he said.

Asked about possible fighter aircraft deliveries to Ukraine, an urgent request by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Lecornu said the question was “not taboo”.

But he said such military aid posed complex “logistical and practical questions”.

