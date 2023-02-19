Read news from:
UKRAINE

France’s Macron says he wants Russia defeated, not crushed

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview released Saturday that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine, but not "crushed".

Published: 19 February 2023 09:29 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

He was speaking after returning from the Munich Security Conference, where he urged allies to intensify their support for Ukraine, and said France was prepared for a drawn-out conflict.

“I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position,” he told French newspapers JDD and Le Figaro and broadcaster France Inter.

“I am convinced that, in the end, this will not conclude militarily,” he added, predicting that neither said could fully prevail in the conflict.

But he did not, like some, want the fight to be taken on to Russian soil.

Such people, he said, “want above all to crush Russia.

“This has never been the position of France and it never will be.”

UKRAINE

France says to send Kyiv armoured vehicles within week

France said on Sunday it will begin delivering the armoured vehicles it has promised Ukraine in its war against Russia by next weekend.

Published: 19 February 2023 14:22 CET
The vehicles, of the AMX-10 type and sometimes described as “light tanks”, are used for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks.

The first vehicles will be sent to Ukraine “by the end of next week”, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told Le Parisien newspaper’s Sunday edition.

He declined to specify the number of vehicles in the first batch, saying he did not want to give Russia any “strategic information”.

According to the French defence ministry, AMX-10s are highly mobile, “powerfully armed” and offer protection against light infantry fire.

Their combat weight is 20 tonnes, around a third of that of France’s Leclerc battle tanks.

The French armed forces have begun to replace AMX-10s, first developed in the 1970s, with more modern vehicles called Jaguar.

President Emmanuel Macron promised in early January that France would send AMX-10s, after months of hesitation because of fears that increased weapons deliveries could further escalate the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Training of Ukrainian crews on the AMX-10 was now “nearly complete”, Lecornu said.

Overall training of Ukrainian military was “intensifying”, Lecornu also said, both in France and Poland, a fellow NATO member.

Starting in March, 600 Ukrainian troops would undergo training every month, he said.

Asked about possible fighter aircraft deliveries to Ukraine, an urgent request by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Lecornu said the question was “not taboo”.

But he said such military aid posed complex “logistical and practical questions”.

