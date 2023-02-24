Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH HISTORY

Why does France still have so many WWII bunkers on its coast?

Have you ever taken a stroll along France's western or northern coastlines and stumbled upon a World War II bunker? Here is why there are so many still in place across the French coast.

Published: 24 February 2023 10:04 CET
Why does France still have so many WWII bunkers on its coast?
A pedestrian walks past a German Blockhaus from the WWII at La Torche beach, in Plomeur, western France, on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

When walking along France’s western or northern coastline, at some point you will likely stumble come across a vestige of the past – a large slab of concrete, perhaps now decorated with graffiti, which once served as a World War II bunker.

At least 8,000 of these ‘blockhouses’ or bunkers were built across France’s coastline from 1942 to 1944, as part Nazi Germany’s effort to create an ‘Atlantic wall’ intended to protect against Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe.

While bunkers were built from Norway to Spain, the bulk were constructed in France – from Dunkirk to Basque country – in a massive labour push that required over 290,000 workers and 13 million cubic metres of concrete.

READ MORE: 22 of the biggest myths about French history

About eight decades later, hundreds – if not thousands – of these now-dilapidated bunkers remain in place on French beaches. In fact, it is difficult to estimate exactly how many remain, as a national inventory of the bunkers has never been done, according to Europe 1.

You can hear the team at The Local talking about the bunkers in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast – download it here or listen on the link below

Reconstruction

In the immediate post-war period getting rid of the bunkers was seen as too expensive, difficult, possibly dangerous and just not a priority.

The bunkers were built to withstand an invasion, so demolishing them is not easy.

According to French media Ça m’interesse, “in Lorient, the bunkers were the only things left standing in 1945, after aerial bombing razed the city to the ground”. 

A 2016 effort to remove four bunkers from a beach on the island of Ile-de-Ré found that each bunker would require two full weeks of labour to be removed, with some having one-metre-thick walls, according to 20 Minutes.

Their sheer indestructibility made dealing with the bunkers low on the priority list as France rebuilt in the 1940s and 50s – although some had their doors and metal parts removed, as the country was desperately short of metal at the time.

In the aftermath of WWII entire cities including Brest, Caen and Dunkirk had to be rebuilt, while across France several thousand kilometres of railroad tracks that had been torn up. 

In 1946, the country embarked on the Monnet Plan which focused on developing national production and industry in France, with heavy emphasis on sectors like finance, energy and transport.

A shameful period

However historians have suggested another reason for leaving the bunkers – especially in the latter part of the 20th century when the first urgent rebuilding after the war was completed.

“A lot of French construction companies got very rich out of building the Wall,” Jerome Prieur, author of a 2010 book, Le Mur Atlantique, told the BBC in an interview. 

In a 2022 investigation on the enormous labour effort that was undertaken to construct the Atlantic Wall, Radio France found that at least 15,000 French companies and tens of thousands of French workers were hired to build the wall. 

The project also required the assistance of 40 of France’s cement factories, and it ended up using 80 percent of the country’s cement produced during the 1942-1944 period. 

Radio France noted that in 1941, France’s national construction market was worth 16 million francs, and by 1943 it jumped to 671 million, thanks in no small part to bunker-building.

Taking the example of the Côtes-du-Nord area in northern France, Radio France found that in 1939 there were only 35 companies in the construction sector, but by 1942, there were 110.

The Vichy regime used the construction of the wall as propaganda as well, claiming that it had reduced unemployment significantly. Prieur explained to the BBC that “after the war, France needed those same companies for the task of reconstruction. So no-one said anything. There was a wilful blindness, in which everyone was complicit.”

READ MORE: Oldest allies: The best and worst moments of the French-American relationship

In 1944, Robert Lacoste, a member of the resistance who would go on to become Minister of Industry, sent out a memo calling out the construction industry’s complicity, saying that “the most guilty company directors must be prosecuted”.

Eventually, some convictions were handed down, but the goal was generally not put into action, according to Radio France.

There’s also the identity of the workers who built the wall – while a significant number of workers were forced labourers including people from occupied Eastern Europe and refugees from the Spanish Civil War, many French workers opted to work on the wall themselves, attracted by the high wages.

French writer and journalist, Vincent Borel, wrote “World War II: The Atlantic Wall, built for the enemy by the French”, and in it he said that “the reality of the wall was quickly erased from the national memory, giving way to the myth of an army of blond warriors who alone laid the concrete on the coasts of a predominantly resistant France.”

Bunkers in the 21st century

In many instances, it has been left up to French local authorities to decide the what should happen to the bunkers. 

Many were left alone – now serving as squats or hang-out spots for local teenagers.

A few have been memorialised – like the memorial ’39-45′ in Saint-Malo and the one in Longues-sur-Mer in Calvados – while others have been converted, like the wine cellar near Bordeaux, as reported by 20 minutes.

Some local organisations, like Gramasa (The Archaeological Research Group for the Atlantic Wall), have popped up in recent years with the goal of preserving the bunkers, and in the 21st century – as the war becomes a more distant memory – many people see the bunkers as a part of French history that should be preserved.

Now 70 years old, the bunkers stand as a reminder of a difficult and painful, but nonetheless important, part of France’s history.

The Local’s columnist, and Normandy resident, John Lichfield, said: “I think it would be quite wrong to remove them, not to mention very difficult.

“I can see why they were not removed in the immediate aftermath of the war, large parts of Normandy were in ruins and the last thing people wanted was to create more ruins. All efforts had to be put into rebuilding the towns along the coast which were destroyed by the British and the Americans to a large extent, bombings which can to this day not be justified in many cases.

“There’s no pressure to remove the bunkers that remain in Normandy, some of them have quietly sunk into fields, some of them are still very prominent – in the little seaside towns along the coast you often come across a bunker in among the hotels and guesthouses and I don’t think anyone complains that it is there, it’s part of the history of the place.”

Safety

But there is also a growing safety issue arising from coastal erosion.

For those that were built directly on the beaches, like many on Ile-de-Ré, waves moving inland have made the bunkers potentially dangerous. In 2016, after several years of coastal erosion, local authorities were forced to invest over €275,000 to pay for the removal of four bunkers because “they created a ‘Venturi effect’ where they generated a depression around them which accelerated the erosion”, Lionel Quillet, the president of the Ile-de-Ré mayors, explained to 20 Minutes.  

Meanwhile in the northern Pas-de-Calais area, a bunker collapsed into the sea due to the erosion of the cliff it was built on, forcing local authorities to close off the cliff path for safety reasons. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PARIS

Paris Metro: 5 figures from French history who have stations named after them

The Paris Metro system is one of the best known and busiest in the world, with 308 stations - 118 of which are named in honour of individuals who have impacted France in some way. Francophile and ex-Paris resident William Hatfield takes us on a journey to find out more about the people behind the station names.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:51 CET
Paris Metro: 5 figures from French history who have stations named after them

While some of the names on the Metro – from Charles de Gaulle to Franklin D Roosevelt – no need explanation, others are named after figures you might not have heard of.

Here’s a look at five stations that are named after lesser-known but still important figures from French history.

Pierre Georges aka Colonel Fabien. All images used are in Universal Public Domain

Colonel Fabien (Metro Line 2, Paris 10th arrondissement)

Not a real colonel, in fact a member of the Young Communist movement during the Second World War. Pierre Georges became a hero of the Resistance when he shot dead a German soldier at Barbès-Rochechouart Metro station in July 1941, the first killing of German military personnel in Paris.

He would later lead a group of communist fighters called the ‘Colonne Fabien’ (the Column Fabien which is how he acquired the Resistance codename Colonel Fabien) to continue fighting in the Alsace region, where he was killed in 1944.

Colonel Fabien Metro station was previously called Combat after the ‘Barrière du Combat’, a gate built for the collection of taxation as part of the Wall of the Farmers-General, but renamed Colonel Fabien in 1945 honouring the memory of Pierre Georges.

Singer Monique Serf, known as Barbara

Barbara (Line 4, in the Paris suburb of Montrouge/Bagneaux)

The newest addition to the Paris Metro network (along with Bagneaux Lucie-Aubric, both of which opened in January 2022) this is also the first station with a name chosen by the public; the residents of the suburb of Bagneaux.

Barbara – born Monique Serf – was a hugely successful singer in the 1960s and 70s, selling more than a million copies of her album ‘L’Aigle Noir’ in one day in 1970 and repeating the feat again in 1996 with her final album ‘Barbara’.

Having experienced a traumatic upbringing as a Jew during the Second World War, her melancholic and hauntingly beautiful voice struck a chord with both French and international audiences alike. She is buried in the local cemetery at Bagneaux close to the Metro station.

Marshal Joseph Gallieni

Gallieni (Line 3, in the Paris suburb of Bagnolet)

Opened in 1971, the Metro station Gallieni was named after the military commander Joseph Gallieni whose ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking probably saved Paris from occupation of German forces during World War One.

Something of a legend in France, Gallieni organised and commandeered a large fleet of Paris taxis to transport troops close to the Ourcq River to fight during the Battle Of The Marne, after total gridlock on the transport network prevented troop reinforcements from getting to the battlefields. The fleet became known as ‘The Taxis Of The Marne’.

Five years after his death in 1916, Gallieni received the posthumous honour of being created Marshal of France by the French Government in recognition of his services during the war.

Composer Ignace Joseph Pleyel

Carrefour-Pleyel (Line 13, in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis)

Located close to the Stade De France in Saint-Denis, the Carrefour-Pleyel Metro station is named after the esteemed Austrian-French composer and music publisher Ignace Joseph Pleyel. He is probably best remembered for founding the Pleyel and Cie piano factory in 1807, whose premises on the Rue des Pianos were close to where the Metro station is located today.

A student of fellow Austrian composer Joseph Haydn, Pleyel would become an accomplished organist before turning his attention to the business of music, publishing works by the likes of Beethoven and Mozart. The pianos that Pleyel manufactured were endorsed by the famous pianist Frédéric Chopin who often performed at the Salle Pleyel, a music venue owned by Pleyel on the rue Rochechouart in the 9th arrondissement (the venue still exists today, located on the prestigious Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré).

Claude-Philibert Barthelot, Count de Rambuteau

Rambuteau (Line 11 in the 1st arrondissement of Paris)

The rebuilding of Paris during the mid-19th century is almost always credited to Napoléon III and Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann, but the groundwork was laid seventeen years earlier, starting in 1833 by another visionary; Claude-Philibert Barthelot, Count de Rambuteau. 

Préfet of the Seine area under King Louis XIV, Rambuteau was tasked with bringing Parisians clean water, air and shade, following the cholera epidemic that had devastated the capital.

The first major artery that pierced the centre of Paris is named after him; Rue Rambuteau, completed in 1838.

In the fifteen years he was Préfet, 180km of sidewalks were built and trees planted and over 8,000 gaslights installed, replacing oil lamps. He installed 1,700 fountains across the city centre, including two in the Place de la Concorde that remain in place today, and 200 km of water mains to provide clean drinking water.

The Metro station opened in 1935, located on the Rue Rambuteau.

Londoner William Hatfield has just released his debut book ‘Historical Figures Of The Paris Metro (volume one)’. The book is available on Amazon here. He currently resides in Dalat, Vietnam where he is in the process of writing volume two of the book and starting a project called Streets Of Paris which you can find out more about here.

SHOW COMMENTS