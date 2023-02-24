Read news from:
Macron under fire for honouring Bezos with top award

President Emmanuel Macron was under fire from the French left on Friday for handing billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos the country's highest order of merit.

Published: 24 February 2023 16:19 CET
Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Critics said the award showed Macron really was “the president of the rich” as he is regularly labelled by members of the opposition. 

Macron’s office on Friday confirmed a press report from a day earlier, saying Bezos had been given the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour), the French republic’s highest award, in a small ceremony.

The event’s took place on February 16, the same day hundreds of thousands of people joined strikes and protests against Macron’s plan to reform the French pension system.

Critics say the reform plan is particularly unfair towards low-income workers without a university education, because they would see their already long working lives stretched out even further.

Macron’s office kept quiet about the award ceremony until weekly Le Point broke the news in its latest edition.

On Friday, the Elysee Palace defended the decision to honour Bezos, calling him “a partner in France’s initiatives for the protection of the climate and of biodiversity, especially of forests”.

But the award unleashed a wave of angry comments from Macron’s political opponents.

“He is more than ever the president of the rich,” said Bastien Lachaud, a deputy for the leftwing LFI party.

“Having already given a decoration to (Saudi Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman, a murderer of journalists, Macron has now awarded the Legion of Honour to Jeff Bezos, a champion of tax evasion, and a destroyer of jobs and nature,” he said on Twitter.

Rare award for business leader

Addressing Bezos directly another LFI member, Leila Chaibi, said that “while we were marching against his pension reform, Macron awarded you a decoration in France’s name for avoiding billions in tax, destroying the planet and spying on staff. A well earned prize from the president of the rich”.

Communist party leader Fabien Roussel said Macron’s “doctrine” was to “punish all French people and reward the billionaires”.

Socialist deputy Herve Saulignac said he “really can’t understand” the justification for the award. “Is it for being the best tax evader? Or for being the greatest gravedigger of traditional retailers?”, he asked.

Bezos’s net worth is $119 billion, according to financial data company Bloomberg, making him the world’s third-richest person after luxury empire LVMH’s chairman Bernard Arnault and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Some reports said that Arnault was at the Bezos award ceremony, but a source with knowledge of the guest list told AFP that he had not attended the event.

The Legion of Honour, first established by Napoleon Bonaparte at the start of the 19th century, is France’s highest order of merit for both soldiers and civilians.

Primarily aimed at French nationals, it is also regularly awarded to foreigners if they are deemed to have served France or its ideals.

Past United States recipients include singer Bob Dylan, jazz star Miles Davis, culinary icon Julia Child, civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Business leaders rarely get the award, although former Airbus chief John Leahy and Jeong H. Kim, former president of Bell Labs, are among the American exceptions.

France announces €100bn plan to develop rail network

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Friday a vast rail development programme, valued at €100 billion, that will be rolled out over the next 20 years to make the train "a real alternative to the car" across France.

Published: 24 February 2023 17:24 CET
The plan includes plans for better maintenance for the existing rail network, but also launching new lines including night train routes and expanding the commuter rail networks in cities.

Commuter rail networks in more French cities

Borne confirmed the government’s goal to launch new commuter lines in “suburban areas and medium-sized cities” in France, which would add to existing urban rail lines and the TER (regional train) network.

“The use of rail services will evolve, with more trains, at more frequent intervals, that are better serving areas where people live”, Borne said.

“Our strategy must benefit all French people, wherever they live, from small towns to major cities”.

This echoes previous statements made by President Emmanuel Macron, who said in November that he hoped to expand RER-like rail services to “the ten main French cities.”

Investing in maintenance

The French prime minister explained that her goal was to make taking the train a “credible alternative to the car”, and in order to do so the government hopes to increase investment in the existing rail network.

She laid out plans to pay out €1 billion per year over the next five years for the “renovation” of the network, and an additional €500 million per year for its modernisation”.

The objective is for France’s railways to offer users “more trains, with better punctuality and shorter journey times”.

Night trains

In her speech, Borne referenced plans to relaunch France’s night train network, but did not offer specific details on the subject.

MAP The proposed new routes for night trains in France

Collaboration with regional authorities

The Prime Minister said that the draft bill for the “nouvelle donne ferroviaire” (new rail deal) will include a budget of €100 billion, to be paid by the French state, “alongside the SNCF (national rail service), the European Union and local authorities”.

Borne said that the French government will negotiate plans with local authorities, and that the next step for the project will be in March, when regional authorities will receive their terms for negotiation. The country will also launch an inter-ministerial committee to monitor the plan in the coming weeks.

