Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Macron says open to ideas for future of Corsica

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had "no taboos" about reforming the status of Corsica, a sunny Mediterranean island beloved by holidaymakers from the mainland, but with a strong independence movement.

Published: 24 February 2023 13:29 CET
Macron says open to ideas for future of Corsica
French president Emmanuel Macron (L) and Josiane Chevalier (R) former prefect of Corsica, southern Corsica, in April 2019. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Speaking to Corsican elected officials at talks in Paris, Macron said that any changes, up to and including autonomy for Corsica, could be added to a planned wider constitutional reform, one of his advisers said.

But he insisted on two “red lines” — that Corsica remain part of France and avoiding the creation of “two classes of citizens”.

Macron’s office said that the talks should “come up with a proposal” to be added to his constitutional changes, expected to be announced in autumn.

New negotiations between Paris and Corsican leaders appear to have been unblocked by the conditional release of two men convicted of participating in the 1998 murder of the island’s prefect Claude Erignac.

Alain Ferrandi, released Thursday, and Pierre Alessandri, released in January, were both jailed as members of the hit squad that shot Erignac in the back on the streets of the island’s capital Ajaccio.

Loathed by many on the mainland for their role in the assassination of the island’s top state official, they were seen in Corsica as political prisoners.

Some demonstrations demanding their release turned violent, as in April 2022 when dozens clashed with police after another member of the “Erignac squad”, Yvan Colonna, was strangled to death in prison.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why France is holding talks about autonomy for Corsica

Macron’s office said he told the Corsican representatives Friday that “there is a common destiny to write, to build and rebuild with Corsica”.

But he warned that “there will never be 100 percent satisfaction for everybody” in thrashing out a compromise solution.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

France announces €100bn plan to develop rail network

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Friday a vast rail development programme, valued at €100 billion, that will be rolled out over the next 20 years to make the train "a real alternative to the car" across France.

Published: 24 February 2023 17:24 CET
France announces €100bn plan to develop rail network

The plan includes plans for better maintenance for the existing rail network, but also launching new lines including night train routes and expanding the commuter rail networks in cities.

Commuter rail networks in more French cities

Borne confirmed the government’s goal to launch new commuter lines in “suburban areas and medium-sized cities” in France, which would add to existing urban rail lines and the TER (regional train) network.

“The use of rail services will evolve, with more trains, at more frequent intervals, that are better serving areas where people live”, Borne said.

“Our strategy must benefit all French people, wherever they live, from small towns to major cities”.

This echoes previous statements made by President Emmanuel Macron, who said in November that he hoped to expand RER-like rail services to “the ten main French cities.”

READ MORE: Macron wants new suburban train network in France’s main cities

Investing in maintenance

The French prime minister explained that her goal was to make taking the train a “credible alternative to the car”, and in order to do so the government hopes to increase investment in the existing rail network.

She laid out plans to pay out €1 billion per year over the next five years for the “renovation” of the network, and an additional €500 million per year for its modernisation”.

The objective is for France’s railways to offer users “more trains, with better punctuality and shorter journey times”.

Night trains

In her speech, Borne referenced plans to relaunch France’s night train network, but did not offer specific details on the subject.

MAP The proposed new routes for night trains in France

Collaboration with regional authorities

The Prime Minister said that the draft bill for the “nouvelle donne ferroviaire” (new rail deal) will include a budget of €100 billion, to be paid by the French state, “alongside the SNCF (national rail service), the European Union and local authorities”.

Borne said that the French government will negotiate plans with local authorities, and that the next step for the project will be in March, when regional authorities will receive their terms for negotiation. The country will also launch an inter-ministerial committee to monitor the plan in the coming weeks.

SHOW COMMENTS