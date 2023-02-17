Read news from:
French cheese fails to make top 10 on new international ranking

French cheese fans could not brie-live the results of a new international cheese ranking that did not list any French cheeses in the top 10.

Published: 17 February 2023 17:33 CET
A camembert cheese of Normandy. (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)

France is known lovingly as the land of the cheese, so naturally fans of French gastronomy were disappointed by the results of a ranking of the ‘100 Best Rated Cheeses in the World’ compiled by the TasteAtlas food website and published online.

Not a single French cheese placed in the top 10.

The best French cheese, according to the ranking, was Reblochon, and it came in 13th place, behind eight Italian cheeses, one Mexican, one Portuguese, and even one Polish. 

After Reblochon, Comté took the 14th slot. Overall, only eight French cheeses made the top 50 list, with most of those falling to the latter half of the ranking.

Understandably, France’s pride was a bit damaged by these results. It is, after all, home to over 1,000 different types of cheese and the country where (as of 2021) people consumed over 24 kg of cheese per person for the year.

Some frustrated French cheese enthusiasts even took to Twitter to suggest that Italy had somehow rigged the vote. Others responded to the tweet by telling Taste Atlas to “delete their account” and that the ranking was n’importe quoi (ridiculous).

France’s TV channel BFTMV reportedly called the result a “crushing blow for French gastronomy”.

To be fair, some of these French fans might have held a grudge against Taste Atlas after another one of its rankings last year placed France behind America for the best world cuisine. This time, the United States did not make the list for top 50 cheeses, and neither did the United Kingdom.

As for the Italian winners, some fans of Italian cheese were also a bit dismayed by the ranking, claiming that those that made the top 10 were not representative of the best cheeses Italy has to offer.

This also begged the question of whether the French cheeses listed on Taste Atlas’ list were truly the best France has to offer.

As of Friday afternoon, in a poll by The Local, Roquefort was in the lead, closely followed by Camembert. Polling will remain open until Monday, so you can make your voice heard. 

Ultimately, Taste Atlas defended their methodology in a Tweet thread. They explained that the results are based on user ratings as “people rate those foods (not cuisines) in our database” throughout the year.

“At the end of the year, we take the average of the best-rated dishes in each kitchen (so that France is not brought down by frogs, for example). And that’s it.”

“No one likes that list, but it is a reflection of the valid voices of real people,” TasteAtlas said.

Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, Five Guys: the American fast-food chains taking on France

The Krispy Kreme doughnut chain and fried chicken outlet Popeyes have both announced plans to expand to France, part of a growing number of American fast-food chains taking on l'hexagone.

Published: 15 February 2023 12:47 CET
In September, Krispy Kreme will open its first store in Paris, the company has announced.

Within five years, the US chain plans to inaugurate eight large doughnut shops in the French capital. Krispy Kreme is also hoping to set up at least 80 kiosks in shopping malls, train stations, airports and Metro stations all across the Paris region.

Alexandre Maizoué, the head of Krispy Kreme France, told BFMTV that he was “very excited about the opportunity to bring Krispy Kreme to France”. The French 24-hour news channel also specified that single donuts are expected to be sold for less than €3. 

The American brand is now present in over 30 countries, with at last 11,000 outlets, although in Europe only the UK has Krispy Kreme outlets. 

Haute cuisine or hot dogs – what do the French really eat?

What about the other American fast-food shops making their way to France?

After McDonalds (or McDo in French) arrived in France in 1979, opening its first restaurant in the eastern city of Strasbourg, American fast-food restaurants have descended on l’Hexagone. 

And these chains have been met with high demand – as of 2019, the France was home to the second biggest market for McDonald’s per head of population after the United States. 

Popeyes

American fried chicken chain Popeyes recently opened its first store in France just across from the Gare du Nord train station in Paris.

There might be some taste differences for American fans of the ‘best fried chicken in Louisiana’. In France, Popeyes will try to add a French flair – all poultry will be sourced from France, along with flour, and French Cantal cheese will replace cheddar. 

Nevertheless – the chicken will still be marinated for at least 12 hours in a mix of Cajun spices, and a French chef will be tasked with supervising the recipes to maintain the spirit of the Louisiana flavours.

Popeyes hopes to open other restaurants in Lyon and Marseille in 2023, with a goal of 350 restaurants in France by the end of 2030.

Five Guys

Reportedly former American President Barack Obama’s favourite fast food, the Five Guys burger chain has continued its French crusade.

The chain is set to open its 25th establishment in France – and its sixth in Paris – right next to the famous Moulin Rouge, according to Actu Paris. Five Guys opened its first restaurant in France in 2016.

Chipotle

The Tex-Mex chain has six restaurants in France – five in the Paris region and one in Lyon. 

Starbucks

The first Starbucks coffee shop arrived in France in 2004, and in 2015, Starbucks won a contract to open up new ‘salons du café’ inside France’s upmarket Monoprix chain of supermarkets.

Starbucks in France has had to adapt to cultural differences in France – the coffee chain opens a bit later in the morning, and as people tend to prefer to sit and sip their coffees, it would not be surprising stumble across a crowded Starbucks terrace on a sunny day in Paris.

