French cheese fails to make top 10 on new international ranking

France is known lovingly as the land of the cheese, so naturally fans of French gastronomy were disappointed by the results of a ranking of the ‘100 Best Rated Cheeses in the World’ compiled by the TasteAtlas food website and published online.

Not a single French cheese placed in the top 10.

The best French cheese, according to the ranking, was Reblochon, and it came in 13th place, behind eight Italian cheeses, one Mexican, one Portuguese, and even one Polish.

After Reblochon, Comté took the 14th slot. Overall, only eight French cheeses made the top 50 list, with most of those falling to the latter half of the ranking.

Understandably, France’s pride was a bit damaged by these results. It is, after all, home to over 1,000 different types of cheese and the country where (as of 2021) people consumed over 24 kg of cheese per person for the year.

Some frustrated French cheese enthusiasts even took to Twitter to suggest that Italy had somehow rigged the vote. Others responded to the tweet by telling Taste Atlas to “delete their account” and that the ranking was n’importe quoi (ridiculous).

France’s TV channel BFTMV reportedly called the result a “crushing blow for French gastronomy”.

To be fair, some of these French fans might have held a grudge against Taste Atlas after another one of its rankings last year placed France behind America for the best world cuisine. This time, the United States did not make the list for top 50 cheeses, and neither did the United Kingdom.

As for the Italian winners, some fans of Italian cheese were also a bit dismayed by the ranking, claiming that those that made the top 10 were not representative of the best cheeses Italy has to offer.

This also begged the question of whether the French cheeses listed on Taste Atlas’ list were truly the best France has to offer.

As of Friday afternoon, in a poll by The Local, Roquefort was in the lead, closely followed by Camembert. Polling will remain open until Monday, so you can make your voice heard.

New international rankings suggest that Italian cheese beats French . . . obviously we know 🇫🇷 cheese is best, but which one? — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) February 16, 2023

Ultimately, Taste Atlas defended their methodology in a Tweet thread. They explained that the results are based on user ratings as “people rate those foods (not cuisines) in our database” throughout the year.

“At the end of the year, we take the average of the best-rated dishes in each kitchen (so that France is not brought down by frogs, for example). And that’s it.”

Every year when we publish the list, there are a lot of angry people, even calls from embassies. We learned to live with it.

Let's clarify our methodology. We are a site dedicated to local dishes and have a database of 15,000+ dishes and ingredients. — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) December 24, 2022

“No one likes that list, but it is a reflection of the valid voices of real people,” TasteAtlas said.