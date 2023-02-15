French wine exports hit record despite falling volumes

Overall, exports rose 10.8 percent to €17.2 billion even as volumes fell 3.8 percent, according to data from the French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS).
The sale of wines rose by 10.2 percent to €11.6 billion, while spirits climbed by 11.6 percent to €5.5 billion, thanks in particular to sales of cognac.
The United States was the top destination, taking more than a quarter of all French exports of wine and spirits.
“Americans have been consuming at home, which creates new occasions for celebration,” said David Chatillon, head of the Union of Champagne Houses.
Exporters were also optimistic about the Asian market, where sales rose five percent last year despite strict pandemic confinement measures still in place in China.
With those measures now lifted, demand has “rebounded very strongly”, said FEVS President Cesar Giron.
