ECONOMY

French wine exports hit record despite falling volumes

French exports of wine and spirits jumped to a record level last year despite a drop in volumes as vintners and distillers shifted higher priced products, an industry association said on Tuesday.

Published: 15 February 2023 08:40 CET
A glass of wine and a notebook on a wine barrel in Beaune, central France. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Overall, exports rose 10.8 percent to €17.2 billion even as volumes fell 3.8 percent, according to data from the French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS).

The sale of wines rose by 10.2 percent to €11.6 billion, while spirits climbed by 11.6 percent to €5.5 billion, thanks in particular to sales of cognac.

The United States was the top destination, taking more than a quarter of all French exports of wine and spirits. 

“Americans have been consuming at home, which creates new occasions for celebration,” said David Chatillon, head of the Union of Champagne Houses.

Exporters were also optimistic about the Asian market, where sales rose five percent last year despite strict pandemic confinement measures still in place in China.

With those measures now lifted, demand has “rebounded very strongly”, said FEVS President Cesar Giron.

FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, Five Guys: the American fast-food chains taking on France

The Krispy Kreme doughnut chain and fried chicken outlet Popeyes have both announced plans to expand to France, part of a growing number of American fast-food chains taking on l'hexagone.

Published: 15 February 2023 12:47 CET
In September, Krispy Kreme will open its first store in Paris, the company has announced.

Within five years, the US chain plans to inaugurate eight large doughnut shops in the French capital. Krispy Kreme is also hoping to set up at least 80 kiosks in shopping malls, train stations, airports and Metro stations all across the Paris region.

Alexandre Maizoué, the head of Krispy Kreme France, told BFMTV that he was “very excited about the opportunity to bring Krispy Kreme to France”. The French 24-hour news channel also specified that single donuts are expected to be sold for less than €3. 

The American brand is now present in over 30 countries, with at last 11,000 outlets, although in Europe only the UK has Krispy Kreme outlets. 

Haute cuisine or hot dogs – what do the French really eat?

What about the other American fast-food shops making their way to France?

After McDonalds (or McDo in French) arrived in France in 1979, opening its first restaurant in the eastern city of Strasbourg, American fast-food restaurants have descended on l’Hexagone. 

And these chains have been met with high demand – as of 2019, the France was home to the second biggest market for McDonald’s per head of population after the United States. 

Popeyes

American fried chicken chain Popeyes recently opened its first store in France just across from the Gare du Nord train station in Paris.

There might be some taste differences for American fans of the ‘best fried chicken in Louisiana’. In France, Popeyes will try to add a French flair – all poultry will be sourced from France, along with flour, and French Cantal cheese will replace cheddar. 

Nevertheless – the chicken will still be marinated for at least 12 hours in a mix of Cajun spices, and a French chef will be tasked with supervising the recipes to maintain the spirit of the Louisiana flavours.

Popeyes hopes to open other restaurants in Lyon and Marseille in 2023, with a goal of 350 restaurants in France by the end of 2030.

Five Guys

Reportedly former American President Barack Obama’s favourite fast food, the Five Guys burger chain has continued its French crusade.

The chain is set to open its 25th establishment in France – and its sixth in Paris – right next to the famous Moulin Rouge, according to Actu Paris. Five Guys opened its first restaurant in France in 2016.

Chipotle

The Tex-Mex chain has six restaurants in France – five in the Paris region and one in Lyon. 

Starbucks

The first Starbucks coffee shop arrived in France in 2004, and in 2015, Starbucks won a contract to open up new ‘salons du café’ inside France’s upmarket Monoprix chain of supermarkets.

Starbucks in France has had to adapt to cultural differences in France – the coffee chain opens a bit later in the morning, and as people tend to prefer to sit and sip their coffees, it would not be surprising stumble across a crowded Starbucks terrace on a sunny day in Paris.

