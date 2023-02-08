Read news from:
Why is France spending millions to turn wine into alcohol for cosmetics?

France plans to spend millions of euros to turn wine into industrial alcohol for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to drain a massive surplus, the agriculture ministry has said.

Published: 8 February 2023 11:03 CET
A person serves a glass of the wine (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

The world’s second-largest wine producer after Italy, France has long been known as a nation of wine aficionados.

But growers in the southwest region of Bordeaux say overproduction and a drop in domestic consumption of their more affordable brands have filled up their cellars and left them with nowhere to store the fruits of their next harvest.

The agriculture ministry said Monday that it would spend up to €160 million on distilling the tipple into industrial alcohol to use up some of the backlog.

In Bordeaux, winemaker Didier Cousiney said the amount was only enough to help each small business for just a couple of months when spread across the industry nationwide.

We have “24 months’ worth of backlog in our cellars”, he said.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why the French are drinking less and less wine

Agriculture unions in the Bordeaux region, which have staged several protests, instead want compensation in exchange for uprooting part of their vineyards, a practice known as “grubbing up” the land. 

This would help reduce production, and allow wine growers to repurpose the land for other activities.

Cousiney and fellow growers estimate that at least 15,000 hectares of vineyards — an area equivalent to 21,000 football pitches — need to be grubbed up across the region to make a difference.

They are requesting compensation of €10,000 per hectare.

The government last sponsored distillation in 2020, after the worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns caused restaurants and bars to close down, and French wine exports to drop.

Around half a million people are estimated to work in the wine industry in France, according to the National Interprofessional Wine Commission.

If nothing is done, “we fear between 100,000 and 150,000 jobs will be threatened in the coming decade”, the commission’s head Bernard Farges warned in December.

Red wine sales in French supermarkets dropped 15 percent last year, according to the country’s General Association for Wine Production.

White and rose wine were less affected, registering declines of around three and four percent.

Jerome Despey, a winegrower and secretary general of the FNSEA agriculture union, said this reflected a broader trend.

French people used to drink around 130 litres of wine on average a year 70 years ago, he said, but today that has dropped to around 40 litres.

Paris bakers bounce back with sharp rise in number of city boulangeries

If you’ve convinced yourself that the delicious and tempting aroma of baking bread seems a little more pronounced in Paris then your scent suspicions are accurate, according to new figures showing a strong growth in the number of boulangeries in the capital.

Published: 3 February 2023 16:21 CET
You might think that the busy pace of big city life would put paid to the tradition of going to a traditional boulangerie to buy your daily bread.

But after several years in which number of boulangeries in and around the capital did indeed decline, 110 new bakeries were listed by the Chambre des métiers et de l’artisanat (CMA) d’Île-de-France in 2022.

In the 20 arrondissements of Paris, there are now 1,360 bakeries – a jump of nine percent in the past five years. Twenty years ago, there were only 1,000 boulangeries in the capital.

Moving out into the greater Paris Île de France region, the number of boulangeries has jumped an average of 20 percent – and as much as 35 percent in the département of Seine-Saint-Denis. 

READ ALSO MAPS: How many Parisians live more than 5 minutes from a boulangerie?

They’re busy, too. According to CMA figures, Parisian boulangeries bake between 500 and 800 baguettes a day, compared to an average of 300 across France, and sell a variety of artisan-made breads and pastries.

That’s in spite of repeated crises – from the yellow vest protests and pandemic confinement, to the rising cost-of-living and soaring energy bills.

The CMA has said it has contacted every one of the bakers in Paris to find out how they are coping with rising bills, while an estimated 50 advisers are conducting energy audits to find ways for individual bakers to save money.

The secret of modern boulangers’ survival is not much of a secret – diversification.

“The profile of the artisan is not the same as it was fifty years ago, when making good bread was enough,” Jean-Yves Bourgois, secretary general of the CMA of Île-de-France, told Le Parisien. “They are much more dynamic: the offer is much wider, and they have been able to keep up with customers’ demand.”

Bakeries have increasingly established themselves as an alternative to the fast-food kebab houses and burger bars by developing their product lines to include salads, sandwiches and warm meals for takeaway. Many also have an attached café or terrace for customers to while away their time.

As well as diversifying, bakers are consolidating. “Networks of artisanal bakeries (Kayser, Landemaine, Sevin, etc.) are expanding, and more and more Parisian artisans are managing several stores,” the Professional Association of Bakers in Greater Paris said.

“There have been other crises and we have held on. The bakery industry still has a lot of good years ahead of it,” Franck Thomasse, president of the professional association, said.

