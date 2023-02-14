Read news from:
Restrictions on driving and fireplaces after winter air pollution spike in France

Large parts of France have been impacted by a 'winter pollution episode' which has caused local authorities to impose restrictions on driving, burning waste and the use of wood-burning fireplaces.

Published: 14 February 2023 12:10 CET
Smoke exiting from chimneys across Lyon in 2017 (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)

Several parts of France were experiencing ‘winter air pollution’ episodes on Tuesday, February 14th, which has led to driving and speeding restrictions being imposed in some French cities.

France’s national body for monitoring air quality, Prev’air, told Le Parisien that the winter pollution episode “could last until at least Thursday”.

According to Franceinfo, the episode was likely caused by a combination of low temperatures coupled with a lack of wind and rain, which led to a build-up of fine particles in several French regions.

The federation of approved associations for monitoring air quality – Atmo France – told Franceinfo on Tuesday that six regions were on alert for low air quality: Normandy, Hauts-de-France, Grand-Est, New Aquitaine, Occitania and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. 

Within some regions, certain parts are more impacted than others – for instance, Strasbourg ranked as “Very Bad” on the air pollution indicator on Tuesday morning, and within Normandy, the Seine-Maritime area was more impacted by low-air quality than other parts of the region. 

You can see on the map below, by the organisation Atmo-France, which maps air quality across French cities, that several parts of eastern France were classified as “Bad” or “Very bad” for air quality on February 14th.

Screenshot from Atmo-France.org. Map showing air pollution levels in France. (Picture credit: The Local)

As a result, some have put Crit’Air regulations in place. The Crit-Air system was introduced in 2017 and it assigns vehicles a number based on how much they pollute – from 0 (electric vehicles) to 5 (older diesel vehicles).

Keep in mind that all vehicles that are being driven in the towns and cities where the scheme applies need a Crit’Air sticker – not just French registered ones.

READ MORE: Driving in France: How the Crit’Air vehicle sticker system works

Crit’Air regulations in place for the winter pollution episode

Lyon – According to the Rhone government website, in the Lyon metropolitan area “only vehicles displaying an air quality certificate (Crit’Air sticker) of class zero emission engine, class 1, or class 2 are authorised to circulate within the Low Emission Zone (ZFE) of the Lyon metropolitan area.

According to local authorities, an “exemption to the traffic restriction is in place for private cars carrying at least three people, priority general interest vehicles, tourist cars with driver and cabs”.

Ile-de-France – According to Le Parisien, the prefecture for the Paris region has recommended that high-polluting vehicles try to postpone travel. The prefecture also advised that roads where speed limits are typically capped between 90 and 130 km/h reduce their speed limits by 20km/h. It has also recommended against using wood for heating.

Upper and Lower Rhine – France Bleu Alsace indicated that air pollution on Tuesday was particularly high in Strasbourg, and that individuals were encouraged to prioritise shorter outings and reduce strenuous physical activity.

In the Upper Rhine département, a pollution alert has been issued at “Level Three” which means maximum speeds on roads will be reduced by 20km/hour.  pollution alert has been raised to a higher level in the Upper Rhine. After several days of too much presence of fine particles in the air, the prefecture triggers the level 3, which includes a reduction of the maximum speed allowed on the roads.

Toulon and the Var – The prefecture for the Var has required that vehicles with Crit’Air 4 and 5 stickers will not be allowed to drive within a perimetre near the Toulon. Specifically, the perimetre includes Toulon, La Seyne-sur-Mer, Six-Fours-les-Plages, Ollioules, La Garde and La Valette-du-Var.

Other recommendations and restrictions

Aside from driving, some localities, such as those in the Loire, Haut-Rhin, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, and Gironde have forbidden the burning of garden waste in the open air and the use of wood-burning fireplaces.

The organisation Atmo France has published several health-safety recommendations, which include airing out rooms for at least 10 minutes a day and continuing moderate physical activities, but avoiding strenuous outdoor ones (such as running). 

France extends deadline to apply for fuel grants

France's Finance Minister has announced an extension to the deadline for low-income motorists to apply for a €100 grant to help with fuel costs.

Published: 13 February 2023 11:15 CET
France extends deadline to apply for fuel grants

Motorists on low incomes who rely on their vehicles to get to work will now have another month to apply for government aid, France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire has announced. 

Le Maire announced an extension to the application process for those eligible for the fuel aid – a €100 grant intended to help motorists on low incomes who rely on their vehicles to get to work. Eligible households and individuals will now have until the end of March, instead of the end of February, to apply.

“The application process was supposed to close at the end of February, but we will extend it until the end of March so that the millions of eligible people who are entitled to it can go and get it”, the finance minister explained to French radio channel, RTL, on Monday.

The finance minister explained that only half of eligible households – of which there should be approximately 10 million across France – had applied from the grant as of mid-February.

The aid (called the indemnité carburant in French) became available on January 16th on the French government’s tax website, and it is only available to people on a low income who use their car for work (therefore it cannot be claimed by retirees) – and you also need a French-registered car.

It was first announced in January and was intended to replace the previous fuel rebate of €0.10 per litre – which helped French motorists counter high fuel costs amid the cost of living crisis.

The French government has put in place several income requirements for this means-tested aid. For example, single persons should be able to show that they earned less than €14,700 in 2021 to qualify.

You can apply for the aid directly on the government’s tax website. The Local has created a guide to help you determine if you are eligible and to help you through the process – you can access it HERE.

READ MORE: How to claim the €100 fuel aid for motorists in France

Additionally, the French government set up a telephone assistance service at “0 806 000 229” to help those who have run into issues when attempting to apply for the aid.

Are there any other fuel discounts on the horizon?

The head of oil giant TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné said that he was considering re-introducing a fuel discount to be applied at the pump at Total filling stations, should the cost of petrol rise above €2 per litre again. The announcement came after the multinational company amassed record profits in 2022.

Previously, in the fall of 2022, TotalEnergies offered a discount of €0.20 (and later €0.10) per litre of fuel at their stations. This was discontinued at the start of 2023.

In response to Pouyanné’s comments, Le Maire said that the oil boss had “made promises and that it is best to keep promises that are made”. The Finance Minister also added that it would be up to TotalEnergies to determine the amount of the fuel rebate, should they offer one.

