BREAKING: Unions call Paris transport strikes from March 7th

The next ‘mass mobilisation’ in the ongoing battle against pension reform is scheduled for Saturday, February 11th, and will be followed by one on Thursday, February 16th and another on Tuesday, March 7th.

Saturday’s action will be slightly different – as several unions have set their focus on building up crowds at demos, rather than encouraging significant strike action.

Saturday’s event falls during school holidays for some areas, and multiple unions representing transport workers say they do not want to disrupt families’ travel plans.

Trains

Most of the rail union have called on workers to take part in the numerous marches and demos around the country, rather than going on strike.

Fabien Villedieu, a union representative for SUD-Rail told BFMTV that “the goal is to have people at the demonstrations, so we will not call for a strike. We want there to be a tidal wave of people present at Saturday’s rallies”.

SNCF, the national rail operator for France, has so far not listed any expected disruptions to services on Saturday on its website.

City public transport

Paris public transport network, the RATP, told Le Figaro on Thursday that they did not “expect any significant impacts on their network” due to possible strike action on Saturday. The representative from RATP went on to tell the French daily that they expected services – from metros, the RER system, buses, and trams – to run normally.

Services operated by SNCF, such as certain lines on the Transilien, as well as the RER C, D, and E are also expected to run normally on Sunday, as unions have not called on national rail workers to walk out.

On Friday morning, Lyon’s public transport authority, TCL, had not posted any information regarding possible strike-related delays or cancellations for Saturday.

Marseille’s public transport authority, the RTM, said on their website on Friday that services would run “quasi-normally” on Saturday, with some minor delays on certain networks. You can find updated information here.

Air travel

According to French news source, Le Point, it was not yet clear yet as of Friday morning whether any strike action would impact the airline sector on Saturday. During previous mobilisations, French Civil Aviation Authorities (the DGAC) asked airlines to cancel 20 percent of flights at the Paris-Orly airport.

Based on reporting by Le Point, the DGAC could still cancel some flights on Saturday, though this would likely be limited to a maximum of 10 to 20 percent of flights operating out of either Paris-Orly or Roissy Charles de Gaulle.

Petrol stations

Oil refinery workers walked out earlier this week in a 72-hour strike. Union representatives for refinery workers had previously indicated that they would be meeting on Thursday to discuss future steps.

So far, actions by oil refinery workers have not led to any petrol shortages in stations.

Power cuts

Unions representing workers in the energy sector, such as CGT-FNME and FNIC-CGT, decided to continue strike action into February 8th after Tuesday’s day of mobilisation, in lieu of calling on workers to walk out on Saturday. As a result, strike action on behalf of workers in the energy sector on Saturday remained unlikely on Friday.

Demos

Marches and demos will take place in towns and cities around France and unions are focusing their efforts on ensuring a big turnout.

French interior ministry authorities say they expect to see “between 500,000 and 700,000 people mobilise throughout the country, including 90,000 to 120,000 in Paris”.

The demonstration in Paris will start at 1pm at the Place de la République and it will walk toward the the Place de la Nation, arriving around 7pm.

In Nice, authorities do not expect the demonstration to impact the city’s famous Carnival, which began on Friday. Nice-Matin reported that mobilisation will leave from Place Garibaldi around 11am. Local authorities told BFM Nice- Côte d’Azur that protest organisers were asked to take into account the Carnival festivities.

In Lyon, the procession will begin at 2pm from the Brotteaux and it will walk toward the Gratte-Ciel.

Numerous other demos will take place in smaller towns around the country.

Some skirmishes between police and protesters were recorded at the February 7th demos specifically in Nantes, Paris and Rennes, which involved police using tear gas against protesters, according to AFP.

What’s next?

Unions have called for future days of nationwide action on Thursday, February 16th and Tuesday, March 7th.

Unions have called for future days of nationwide action on Thursday, February 16th and Tuesday, March 7th.