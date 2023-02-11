BREAKING: Unions call Paris transport strikes from March 7th

So far, the mass strikes in protest at plans to reform the French pension system have taken the form of repeated one-day actions, but on Saturday evening the eight main union federations announced a ‘renewable’ strike on the Paris public transport network, beginning on Tuesday, March 7th.
Unions representing workers around France had already called a one-day strike on March 7th, but unions representing workers on the capital’s RATP network have decided that their action will be ongoing.
“If the government still does not hear the determination of workers, young people and all those who support this united movement to express their anger at this new injustice, it will have to accept responsibility for the blocking of the economy in our country,” said the union statement.
They called for “a strike that can be renewed from March 7th in order to have an even stronger impact”.
Saturday represented the latest “day of action” in the ongoing battle against pension reform, and saw hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets in towns and cities across France.
READ ALSO: French pension strikes calendar
Member comments