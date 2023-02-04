Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Dossiers, dentures and the trauma of French deportations

From the darkest period of France's history to the increasingly weird discourse around pensions, via sex and bureaucracy, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 4 February 2023 09:26 CET
Marching once again against the idea of working until the age of 64. Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Ageing badly?

When I’m 64 . . I’ll be nearly dead, as The Beatles didn’t quite sing.

The age of 64 is is the news because Emmanuel Macron wants it to be the new standard age for retirement (up from 62) and his idea is hugely unpopular – more than a million people took to the streets for a second time to protest against it on Tuesday.

But one thing I have noticed around the discourse is the idea that this proposal will force people to work until they are ancient, withered crones on the brink of death – not a picture most 64-year-olds I know would recognise.

Here’s a few signs from recent demos; 

Signs reading, clockwise from top left, Metro, work, grave; Retirement before arthritis; Factory exit; No dentures on the building site. All photos: AFP

But let’s leave the last word to Charlie, 15 . . . 

Shadow of history

This tweet, from British children’s author and poet Michael Rosen, speaks for itself as a reminder of one of the darkest periods of France’s history.

In towns, cities and villages across France you will find plaques remembering people deported and murdered during the four years of the French occupation.

The ones I find most moving are the individual plaques that are placed on homes, schools and offices, reminding us that each one of the 80,000 people deported from France during this period were individuals who lived, worked, shopped and socialised in the same places we do now.

The hidden history that tells the story of Paris’ brutal and bloody occupation 

Talking France

This week’s podcast tackles more serious subjects, including the ongoing strikes, but my favourite bit was chatting to academic Emile Chabal about where the stereotype of France as the home of romance and sex comes from. His answers were not at all what I expected.

Listen here or on the link below.

Best moment of the week

And I’m sure that anyone who has been involved in French admin will appreciate the sheer heart-thumping, pulse-racing joy of receiving an email like this concerning that mainstay of life in France; the dossier.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Blood sausages, union divisions and ‘the French’

From emerging splits in the opposition movement to France's planned pension reform to debate about whether 'the French' is a demeaning label (plus an unfortunate moment with a blood sausage), our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 28 January 2023 09:03 CET
Inside France: Blood sausages, union divisions and 'the French'

The French

This week we’re talking about the French – or are we? This extract from the style guide of Associated Press, suggesting that ‘the French’ is a demeaning label, has gone wildly viral in France. 

Their point regarding labels like ‘the poor ‘ or ‘the mentally ill’ is clearly a good one and one that we try to follow at The Local, but their suggestion that they are replaced with the ‘people with’ format for the French has lead to some confusion and much laughter. Even the French Embassy in the US got in on the act.

AP has since deleted their tweet and apologised for the choice of examples. One thing I’ve always wondered though – why does the English language talk about ‘a German’, ‘a Swede’ ‘a Dane’ etc but not ‘a French’? Answers on a postcard please. 

Unfortunately placed sign of the week

It might have been better if the Loire village of Genilac hadn’t put these signs right next to each other – the one on the left calls on people to give blood, while the one on the right advertises the village’s blood-sausage festival. We’re sure all those sausages are made with animal blood.

Picture flagged up by the always funny Complots Faciles (easy conspiracies) account, which takes the piss out of conspiracy theorists with their hashtag Nous Sachons (we know).

United we stand?

On a more serious note, we’re also talking about strikes, of course. The government was reportedly worried by last week’s action – specifically the high turnout for demos in small towns which usually don’t do a lot of protesting (unlike in Paris, where we’re always on the street about something).

The next big strike will be on January 31st, but more and more of the smaller unions are declaring their own unlimited or renewable strikes into February.

Pension strikes: What to expect on January 31st

While the pension reform will undoubtedly be a major challenge for the government, it could also be difficult for the union leadership as they battle to keep their members united.

You can listen to us talking about strikes – as well as restaurant recommendations, sexism, film stars, basketball and France’s enduring love affair with comic books – in this week’s Talking France.

Map of the week

France’s longest border is with Brazil? Yep, because of French Guiana. If you come across a bizarre geographical fact about France, it’s usually to do with the overseas territories – for example, did you know that France has 12 different time zones?

