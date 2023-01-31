Read news from:
‘We won’t stop until we beat Macron’s reforms’ – French take to the streets against pension plans

The French once again took to the streets in huge numbers on Tuesday in a second day of mass walk-outs in protest at plans to reform the French pension system.

Published: 31 January 2023 15:50 CET
A demonstrator holds a placard that reads, "Not born to be a slave" during a demonstration in Mulhouse, eastern France. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Tuesday saw significant disruption on public transport and in schools as workers walked out – around 25 percent of France’s teachers were on strike, along with 36 percent of rail workers and 40 percent of workers in the State electricity giant Edf. 

Generally strike turnout was lower than the previous day’s mass strikes on January 19th, in the case of teachers the number walking out had almost halved. 

But marches and demos in towns and cities across France once again saw a huge turnout as organisers aimed to beat their January 19th total of more than 1 million people on the streets. 

Early estimates of turnout suggested they had achieved this, with police counting 14,000 people in Rouen, compared to 13,000 on the 19th, 12,000 in Le Havre (compared to 11,000 on January 19th) and 28,000 in Nantes (compared to 25,000).

Once again, there was a relatively high turnout in the smaller towns, which generally do not see large protests including 7,000 in Alès and 8,500 in Angoulême. 

The Macron government wants to reform the French pension system, including raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

High school student Charlie, 15, was among those at the Paris protest. She said: “I’m here because I want to retire one day and I don’t want to finish up half dead from work.

“I think we should lower the retirement age to 60 – it is not humane for people to have to wait to retire until they are so old that they have only one of two years to enjoy it.” 

Osasu Imade, 43, works as a cleaner in the Paris area. She said: “We cannot work to 64.  Our work is extremely difficult and physical on a daily basis – we cannot continue until 64. I will continue to strike and demonstrate until this reform is cancelled.”

Teacher Jean-Michel, 69, said: “I am protesting in solidarity. I retire in three months, so the reform does not impact me but I’m doing it in solidarity for the young people.

“I find it completely unjust. I have continued to work past the retirement age of 62 but that is a choice – I do not support making it an obligation.”

Fanny, 36, a high school literature teacher had travelled from Seine et Marne to join the Paris protest. She said: “I am on strike and I will continue to protest –  this is the moment that we must all mobilise strongly together. 

Me, personally, I very much support a grève générale (general strike) because I think we are in a situation that requires that level of action.

“But if not we will continue to protest, maybe on a local level – for example in Seine et Marne we do torch-lit processions. This allows people who cannot strike because of financial insecurity to participate and get involved with us – we must continue to vary the types of action as much as possible.”

Isabelle, 56, a scientist who works in the private sector, was with her civil servant husband Paul at the Paris demo. She said: “I think there is a lot of support and a lot of people out on the streets today. All our friends are against the reform, maybe we cannot say we are representative of all of France, but at our dinner table on Sunday everyone was against it.”

CRIME

French court orders partial release for convicted Corsican nationalist

A French court on Tuesday ordered the partial release of a Corsican nationalist who has served 24 years in jail for the 1998 murder of a top French official.

Published: 31 January 2023 14:34 CET
Under the ruling, Pierre Alessandri will be allowed out of jail to work for a landscaping company in the daytime and will be granted a full conditional release in a year if he behaves well.

The relaxation of Alessandri’s conditions of detention came amid tensions between the Mediterranean island’s pro-autonomy leaders and the French state, after a fellow Corsican detained in the same case was killed in a French prison in March.

Alessandri and a third Corsican detainee were transferred from mainland France to a jail in Corsica in April after the murder of Yvan Colonna.

The Paris appeals court granted Alessandri “a probationary partial release” of 12 months from February 13, the prosecutor-general Remy Heitz said.

If he behaves well, he would then be granted “conditional release” for another ten years, he said.

Alessandri’s lawyer Eric Barbolosi hailed the ruling as a “great relief”.

“For the first time in a court of appeals, the magistrates made a decision based on the criteria necessary for a conditional release, not the particular nature of the case,” he said.

Alessandri had served enough time to be eligible for such a release by 2017, and had already petitioned to be freed three times.

But national anti-terror prosecutors objected, and an appeals court barred his release.

The country’s highest court then quashed one of these decisions, ordering the Paris appeals court to re-examine it.

Colonna, a former goat herder, was announced dead on March 21 after an Islamist extremist who accused him of blasphemy strangled and suffocated him in a prison in the southern town of Arles in mainland France.

He was detained in 2003 after four years on the run, and sentenced in 2007, and then again in 2011, to life in jail over the killing in 1998 of the French government prefect of Corsica, Claude Erignac.

The killing was the most shocking of a series of attacks by pro-independence militant group FLNC.

Alessandri and another nationalist, Alain Ferrandi, had already been sentenced to life in jail in 2003 over the murder.

Ferrandi, who was transferred to the same Corsican jail, has also requested to be released on parole, and a decision is due on February 23rd.

Colonna’s murder sparked violent protests in Corsica.

It galvanised the nationalist movement and led President Emmanuel Macron’s government to offer talks about giving greater political autonomy to the territory.

