On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From demos by fed-up boulangerie owners to oil refinery blockades, via a comic-book festival and film awards, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 23 January 2023 08:57 CET
Bakers say spiralling energy costs risk putting them out of business. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Monday

Pension reform bill (and strikes) – Monday marks the first step in the legislative process of Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform bill, as it comes before the Council of Ministers. This is largely a formality before debates begin in the Assemblée nationale and then the Senate, but some unions have issued a call for  “extra actions and initiatives, including strikes around January 23rd”. These are unlikely to be widespread or particularly disruptive, however.

Bakers’ demoboulangers will hold a demonstration in Paris against the spiralling energy costs which they say risk putting them out of business. Bakers from all over the country are expected to attend the protest, which begins at 2pm.

Tuesday

Darmanin rape case – the Court of Appeal in Paris will deliver its verdict into allegations of rape made against the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Police have already said they will not be charging him after they were ordered to re-examine the allegations, which date to before Darmanin became a minister.

Wednesday

César nominations – nominations will be announced for the César cinema awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars. This year, organisers have said that anyone who is accused of sexual violence will be barred from attending the awards ceremony in February.

Thursday

Refinery blockades – oil refinery workers belonging to the militant CGT union have declared a two-day strike on Thursday and Friday, with the likelihood that refineries will also be blockaded. This can lead to shortages at service stations around the country, as deliveries cannot get out.

Angouleme comic book festival – the annual Festival de la Bande Dessiné begins in Angouleme, France’s largest festival of graphic novels, which are extremely popular with readers throughout the country.

Friday

Benalla appeal – appeal hearing in the case of Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron’s former bodtguard who was caught on camera beating protesters during the 2018 May Day protests. The ‘Affaire Benalla’ became the first major scandal of the Macron presidency.

Saturday

Paris demo – a demo is planned in Paris to show support for people detained in Iran for protesting against the regime.

From fuel grants to cookery contests and, of course, the Thursday strike, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 16 January 2023 08:38 CET
Monday 

Fuel payout – 10 million residents of France will receive the means-tested €100 fuel payment today, intended to take the place of the discount applied at the petrol pumps, which ended on December 31st.

EU visit – Emmanuel Macron will host European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysée.

Domestic violence victims bill – French MPs will hold the first reading of a bill designed to give universal emergency aid to victims of domestic violence.

Tuesday

Macron attack – the trial begins in Paris of 13 members of a far-right group who are accused of plotting an attack on president Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

School strike – two teachers’ unions, the FSU and Snes, have called a one-day strike, which may result in some class closures.

Wednesday

Uber minimum wage – an agreement will be signed between unions representing drivers for ride-hailing apps such as Uber and the companies to provide a minimum wage for drivers. This comes after a summer of negotiations following a French court ruling that ‘gig economy’ workers were employees, not self-employed.

Thursday

Strikes – January 19th is the first planned strike day in what unions have promised will be the ‘mother of all battles’ against plans to reform the French pension system. In most sectors this is a one-day strike, but some unions have filed unlimited strike notices, meaning that their actions will continue.

Saturday

Paris demo – in addition to the strike, there is also a demo in Paris in protest at the pension plans, organised by the hard-left party La France Insoumise.

Sunday

Franco-German summit – French and German ministers will meet in Paris for talks and to mark the signing of the Elysée Treaty of friendship between the two countries in 1963.

Bocuse d’or – the final day of the international cooking competition held in Lyon, France’s ‘gastronomic capital’. 

