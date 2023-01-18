For members
STRIKES
Unlimited or general: 12 bits of French strike vocab you need to know
If you're learning French it's a good idea to stick to everyday topics - and what is more quintessentially French than a strike? Here is some vocabulary to help you understand what is going on at strike times.
Published: 18 January 2023 16:13 CET
Strikes have been part of life in France for many decades. Photo from 1947 by AFP
STRIKES
Do French unions still have the power to stop a government in its tracks?
French unions are preparing for the 'mother of all battles' against planned pension reform - but do the unions still wield the power to halt a government reform?
Published: 18 January 2023 12:26 CET
