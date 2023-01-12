Read news from:
Paris cinema named as world’s most-visited

A Paris cinema has been named as the world's most frequented, with an astonishing 2.2 million visitors in 2022.

Published: 12 January 2023 10:11 CET
Head of UGC, Brigitte Maccioni, poses at the cinema complex UGC Cine Cite Les Halles, in 2021 (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Climbing ahead of even Burbank in Los Angeles and the Showcase Bluewater in London, Paris’ UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles was rated the most visited cinema in the world, according to a ranking by Comscore for 2023.

Located in the heart of Paris –  the city with the most movie theatres in the world – UGC des Halles is found in the city’s 1st arrondisement, at the Chatelet-Les Halles shopping mall, where many of the city’s Metro and suburban train lines (RERs) intersect.

UGC des Halles is only one of 2,000 French movie theatres to remain open all day – from 9am until midnight.

It boasts 27 screens and 3,820 seats – a record in Europe, according to Les Echos – and, on average, the theatre also allows films to remain in the programming longer than they might in other cinemas. 

However, the success of UGC des Halles is also a large testament to the return of the cinema after the industry was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“The public has found its way back to theatres,” Eric Marti, the head of Comscore France, said in a statement following the ranking. “[The public] has renewed its confidence in this cinema, located in the heart of Paris.”

Marti also referenced the fact that the cinema has “bet on a diversified programme,” since 1995, which according to Brigitte Maccioni, the head of UGC, has been the “success of UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles.”

“[It] demonstrates the relevance of the model used by UGC cinemas, which promotes all types of cinema, from American blockbusters to arthouse films,” Maccioni said in a press release on Wednesday.

Across France, the cinema has gradually begun to regain its audience. In 2022, cinema attendance rose to 152 million, an increase of 59.2 percent when compared with 2021. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go, with the 2022 attendance numbers still 26.9 percent lower than the pre-Covid period, according to Les Echos. 

CRIME

Gare du Nord attacker was criminal under a deportation order, say French authorities

The man who launched an attack at Paris Gare du Nord station on Wednesday was a foreigner with a long criminal record who was under an order to leave the country, authorities have revealed.

Published: 12 January 2023 09:33 CET
The man launched his attack at around 6.45am on Wednesday at Gare du Nord station and injured six people before he was shot by off-duty police officers. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

He was initially reported to have used a knife, but police have now stated that he used a sharp pointed tool.

Prosecutors have stated that they are treating the attack as a criminal, rather than terrorist, act and on Thursday more detail was revealed about the attacker.

He is reported to be a Libyan man in his 20s who arrived in France three years ago and has a criminal record. At the time of the attack he had been served with an order to leave the country, but had not departed.

The subject of deportation orders, known as OQTF, became a political hot topic in 2022 after the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paris – the main suspect was also the subject of an OQTF but had not left.

Data from the Interior Ministry revealed that only a fraction of people served with the order are actually deported – plans to tighten up the system are included in the Immigration Bill which is due before parliament later this year.

The six victims of the Gare du Nord attack were not reported to have sustained serious injuries. 

