Six French films with English subtitles that you don’t want to miss in January

Saturday, January 7th

Couleurs de l’Incendie

Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, Paris 8

Tickets: €10, €8 concessions – available here

Prolific actor-director Clovis Cornillac was behind the camera for this captivating inter-war drama – adapted by author Pierre Lemaitre from the second book in his trilogy – in which an heiress (the astonishing Léa Drucker) struggles rebuild her life and her family’s fortunes when her father dies suddenly, leaving her in charge of his financial empire, and caring for her disabled son.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.

A two-hour walking tour of the history of cinema around the Eiffel Tower is also available from 5pm for €15 here

Friday, January 13th

Saint Omer

L’Entrepôt Cinema, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, Paris 14

Tickets: €8.50, €7 concessions – available here

Director Alice Diop, better known for her documentary work, dips into fiction – with a heavy dose of reality – with this legal drama “ripped from the headlines”, according to indiewire, about a pregnant novelist who plans a Medea-style story from the trial of a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter … only to learn lessons about herself and her preconceptions of parenthood.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. Afterwards, there will be a Q&A session with Guslagie Malanda, who plays the mother in the dock.

Thursday, January 19th

Les Enfants des Autres

Luminor Hotel de Ville, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4

Tickets €11 – available here, or €4 with a Telerama Pass discount

Rebecca Zlotowski’s acclaimed Venice Film Festival entry – described by The Guardian as “a gentle, heartfelt relationship drama about, and for, intelligent adults” – tells the story of a 40-year-old woman (Virginie Efira) who opens up an emotional can of worms when develops a powerful bond with the four-year-old daughter of the man she has just started dating.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.

Wednesday, January 25th

Les Rascals

Café des images, Square du Théâtre, Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandy

Tickets: €7.50, €6.50 concessions – available here

Screenwriter Jimmy Laporal-Tresor’s debut as a director follows a gang of suburban youths in the 1980s, whose carefree, consequence-free lifestyles are upended after one of them attacks a rival in a record store – not realising the chain of events that will follow.

The film starts at 9pm, with pre-screening drinks at Café Polyglotte from 7pm.

Thursday, January 26th

Mon Héroïne

L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, Paris 6

Tickets: €10, €8 concessions – available here

An impossible dream story as old as the hills, with a modern French dose of je ne sais quoi… A cosseted young woman from Rouen dreams of making it as a screenwriter and jets off to New York to find Julia Roberts and persuade the Hollywood star to read her script.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. The film is followed by a Q&A with director Noémie Lefort.

Monday, January 30th

La Passagère

Cinéma du Panthéon, 13 rue Victor Cousin, Paris 5

Tickets: €8, €6.50 concessions – available on the door, or reserve here

Héloïse Pelloquet’s drama about a married woman whose apparently idyllic lifestyle on a small island off the Atlantic coast is thrown into turmoil by a new arrival.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. The film will be followed by a Q&A.

A Women of Paris walking tour, devoted entirely to women’s history and influence, is also available from 5pm for €15 here