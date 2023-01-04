Read news from:
LEARNING FRENCH

Six French films with English subtitles that you don’t want to miss in January

Cinema club Lost in Frenchlation is showing six French films with English subtitles this month. Here's what's coming up in Paris and Normandy.

Published: 4 January 2023 14:02 CET
(Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Saturday, January 7th

Couleurs de l’Incendie

Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, Paris 8

Tickets: €10, €8 concessions – available here

Prolific actor-director Clovis Cornillac was behind the camera for this captivating inter-war drama – adapted by author Pierre Lemaitre from the second book in his trilogy –  in which an heiress (the astonishing Léa Drucker) struggles rebuild her life and her family’s fortunes when her father dies suddenly, leaving her in charge of his financial empire, and caring for her disabled son. 

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.

A two-hour walking tour of the history of cinema around the Eiffel Tower is also available from 5pm for €15 here

Friday, January 13th

Saint Omer

L’Entrepôt Cinema, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, Paris 14

Tickets: €8.50, €7 concessions – available here

Director Alice Diop, better known for her documentary work, dips into fiction – with a heavy dose of reality – with this legal drama “ripped from the headlines”, according to indiewire, about a pregnant novelist who plans a Medea-style story from the trial of a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter … only to learn lessons about herself and her preconceptions of parenthood.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. Afterwards, there will be a Q&A session with Guslagie Malanda, who plays the mother in the dock.

Thursday, January 19th

Les Enfants des Autres

Luminor Hotel de Ville, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4

Tickets €11 – available here, or €4 with a Telerama Pass discount

Rebecca Zlotowski’s acclaimed Venice Film Festival entry – described by The Guardian as “a gentle, heartfelt relationship drama about, and for, intelligent adults” – tells the story of a 40-year-old woman (Virginie Efira) who opens up an emotional can of worms when develops a powerful bond with the four-year-old daughter of the man she has just started dating.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.

Wednesday, January 25th

Les Rascals

Café des images, Square du Théâtre, Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandy

Tickets: €7.50, €6.50 concessions – available here

Screenwriter Jimmy Laporal-Tresor’s debut as a director follows a gang of suburban youths in the 1980s, whose carefree, consequence-free lifestyles are upended after one of them attacks a rival in a record store – not realising the chain of events that will follow.

The film starts at 9pm, with pre-screening drinks at Café Polyglotte from 7pm.

Thursday, January 26th

Mon Héroïne

L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, Paris 6

Tickets: €10, €8 concessions – available here

An impossible dream story as old as the hills, with a modern French dose of je ne sais quoi… A cosseted young woman from Rouen dreams of making it as a screenwriter and jets off to New York to find Julia Roberts and persuade the Hollywood star to read her script. 

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. The film is followed by a Q&A with director Noémie Lefort.

Monday, January 30th

La Passagère

Cinéma du Panthéon, 13 rue Victor Cousin, Paris 5

Tickets: €8, €6.50 concessions  – available on the door, or reserve here

Héloïse Pelloquet’s drama about a married woman whose apparently idyllic lifestyle on a small island off the Atlantic coast is thrown into turmoil by a new arrival.

The film starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. The film will be followed by a Q&A.

A Women of Paris walking tour, devoted entirely to women’s history and influence, is also available from 5pm for €15 here

PROTESTS

‘Yellow vest’ leaders call for resurgence to protest French pension reform

Four years after the start of the start of one of France's most powerful protest movements, the 'yellow vests' (Gilet Jaunes) have announced plans to mobilise on Saturday, to protest rising inflation and the government's plans to push forward pension reform.

Published: 4 January 2023 11:17 CET
The group also told BFMTV that it would be protesting the government’s repeated usage of “Article 49.3” which in their view cut short democratic, parliamentary debate in order to pass the 2023 budget.

The Yellow Vests will be primarily mobilising in the Paris area, but organisers have not “excluded other rallies” across the country, according to BFMTV.

Turnout

The ‘yellow vest’ movement is a far cry from its heyday when tens of thousands of people took to the streets all over France to protest. 

Small ‘yellow vest’ protests continued throughout 2020 and 2021 – sometimes merging with anti-vaccine passport protests and Covid conspiracy theory groups – but even in Paris they could muster at best a couple of hundred people.

Leaders say they have noted a higher than usual response for the event on January 7th. One Yellow Vest organiser told BFMTV that the call has received “a lot of momentum and response in the media and on social networks.”

Nevertheless, reporting by BFMTV showed that only a few hundred people reported that they planned to definitely “participate” in the movement on Saturday on Facebook events. One such page called “Tous à Paris le 7 Janvier” only counted 336 internet users who confirmed plans to participate.

According to reporting by Ouest France, “chances of large-scale mobilisation” on Saturday is low, citing analysis by Stéphane Sirot, a historian specialising in social movements. 

Sirot said that the Yellow Vest’s last mobilisation in Paris – which marked four years of the movement – only gathered a few hundred demonstrators. 

“There have been resurgences of the movement but they have never managed to rekindle the flame of 2018.”

Pension reform

The rallies are scheduled just a few days ahead of the President Emmanuel Macron’s government unveiling its controversial pension reform plans. Unions across the country have promised to mobilise against pension reform, primarily the president’s goal of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 or 65.

In a survey carried out by Public Senat in mid-December, approximately 67 percent of French people do not support plans to gradually raise the retirement age to 65, with most stating that this project is “not a good reform.”

At the start of the Yellow Vest movement, the group protested for over 60 weeks consecutively, initially protesting the unpopular fuel tax meant to help finance the country’s green energy transition, and ultimately calling attention to rising cost of living, inequality, and a sense that city elites had forgotten non-urban France. 

However, the movement began to lose momentum in Autumn 2019, though there have been some “waves of mobilisation” coinciding with the introduction of the Covid-19 health pass, Magali Della Sudda, a researcher at Sciences-Po in Bordeaux, told France 24.

Della Sudda said in April that the movement could “gain traction again” particularly “if Macron puts his pension reform back on the table.”

Locations

The routes for Saturday’s protest are not yet finalised with the Paris police préfecture, but according to BFMTV, the group hopes to rally at 11am at place de Breteuil in Paris 7th arrondisement, with the goal of marching toward either Denfert-Rochereau or place d’Italie later in the afternoon. 

