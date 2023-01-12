Read news from:
Gare du Nord attacker was criminal under a deportation order, say French authorities

The man who launched an attack at Paris Gare du Nord station on Wednesday was a foreigner with a long criminal record who was under an order to leave the country, authorities have revealed.

Published: 12 January 2023 09:33 CET
Police at Paris' Gare du Nord train station after an attack on January 11th. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The man launched his attack at around 6.45am on Wednesday at Gare du Nord station and injured six people before he was shot by off-duty police officers. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

He was initially reported to have used a knife, but police have now stated that he used a sharp pointed tool.

Prosecutors have stated that they are treating the attack as a criminal, rather than terrorist, act and on Thursday more detail was revealed about the attacker.

He is reported to be a Libyan man in his 20s who arrived in France three years ago and has a criminal record. At the time of the attack he had been served with an order to leave the country, but had not departed.

The subject of deportation orders, known as OQTF, became a political hot topic in 2022 after the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paris – the main suspect was also the subject of an OQTF but had not left.

Data from the Interior Ministry revealed that only a fraction of people served with the order are actually deported – plans to tighten up the system are included in the Immigration Bill which is due before parliament later this year.

Language tests and easier expulsion: What’s in France’s proposed immigration law?

The six victims of the Gare du Nord attack were not reported to have sustained serious injuries. 

French hunter convicted for killing man he mistook for boar

A French hunter who shot dead a Franco-British man he mistook for a wild boar got a two-year suspended sentence on Thursday, days after the government outlined tighter rules for the sport.

Published: 12 January 2023 09:31 CET
As well as banning the shooter from hunting for life, the court in southwestern town Cahors gave the hunt leader an 18-month  suspended sentence and a five-year ban.

The death of 25-year-old Morgan Keane caused outrage in 2020 when he was shot while cutting wood near his house in the village of Calvignac.

“There isn’t a day I don’t think about it, it’s marked me for life. I’m sorry,” the shooter told the court at the November opening of his trial for involuntary manslaughter, admitting that he had not “identified the target”.

The case revived tensions between anti-hunting activists and defenders of a rural hobby and practice that is seen as necessary by farmers to keep down deer and boar populations in particular.

During the busy times of the hunting season, large parts of the French countryside reverberate with the sound of gunshots, leading many walkers to avoid forested areas for their own safety.

READ MORE: Alcohol limits, training days and an app: How France plans to make hunting safer

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron’s government said it would tighten rules against hunting under the influence of drugs or alcohol, strengthen training and safety requirements and set up digital systems to warn other countryside users away from active hunting zones.

Punishments will also be upgraded, including hunters losing their licences if they are involved in a serious accident.

But ministers stopped short of implementing a popular proposal to ban hunting altogether on Sundays, fearing backlash from the influential hunting lobby.

Statistics show hunting accidents have been on the decline in France over the past 20 years.

But cases of injury or even death from stray bullets remain highly emotive and are often widely covered by the media.

Willy Schraen, the head of the influential FNC hunting lobby, said last week he couldn’t imagine hunting-free Sundays “for a single second”.

He has claimed there would be uproar in rural areas if there were a ban.

There are 1.1 million active hunters in France, according to the FNC, and some five million people possess a hunting licence.

