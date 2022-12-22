Language tests and easier expulsion: What’s in France’s new immigration law

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin and labour minister Olivier Dusspot had announced the new law in a newspaper interview back in November, but on Wednesday the first draft of the bill was unveiled.

This will be debated in parliament early in 2023. Any law that is passed could end up with changes and amendments added during its parliamentary journey, and that’s if the government manages to get it passed at all, which is far from certain given the deadlock in parliament.

So with those caveats in place, here’s what the new law proposes;

Language tests for residency cards

Any foreigner in France applying for the long-term carte de séjour pluriannelle will have to prove that they have “mastered a minimum level of French language” – the first time that formal language tests have been required for residency cards (at present it is only required for citizenship).

This does not affect new arrivals or anyone on the short-term 1-year or 5-year cards, nor does it affect Brits in France who are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement (since they either already have a carte de séjour permanent or have the right to apply directly for the carte de séjour permanent once their 5-year card nears expiry).

At present the Office français de l’immigration et de l’integration (OFII) can order people who have no or very little French to attend language classes, but there is no requirement to pass any kind of test.

The new law does not specify details of a test – whether applicants will have to take an exam specially or whether other certificates can be used – nor does it specify the level of language required.

The Interior Ministry told The Local that the level is not expected to change from the current requirement, adding: “To obtain a carte de séjour pluriannuelle, an A1 level is required.”

The difference is in taking the test, rather than simply attending a language course.

The language level A1 in the international DELF scale is defined as: “The most basic level at which a language is used, called the “discovery” stage. At this stage, the learner can interact in a simple way: he/she can speak about him/herself and his/her immediate environment.”

Easier expulsion for foreigners who ‘do not respect the values of the republic’

There are already provisions to either refuse a residency permit or expel from the country foreigners who commit crimes in France, but the new law contains several provisions to strengthen these and speed up the process.

Articles 9 and 10 of the law are about fast-tracking the process and reducing the appeals options for people who have already been served an OQTF (order to leave France).

These provisions are generally used for people who have committed crimes or those linked to terrorism or extremist preaching.

Article 13, however, contains a proposal to “require foreigners applying for a residence permit to undertake to respect the principles of the Republic and to make it possible to refuse, withdraw or not renew certain residence permits for new reasons linked to their behaviour”.

At present only citizenship requires a formal declaration of adhering to French values.

The “principles” include gender equality, freedom of sexual orientation and the symbols of the Republic.

However, a similar provision was initially included in the anti-separatism law in 2021 and was rejected by the Constitutional Council because it was too vague.

Temporary residency cards for ‘under pressure’ industries

This is essentially an amnesty for undocumented migrants, since it concerns only foreigners who are already living in France in an ‘irregular situation’. They must have lived in France for at least three years and have worked for a minimum of eight months out of the last 24 in one of the affected industries.

Anyone who is already living in France and has worked in a job connected to one of the listed industries experiencing a worker shortage can apply for a temporary carte de séjour which will make them legal workers. This will mainly affect industries that find it hard to recruit and are known for employing undocumented workers such as constructions and hospitality.

Special residency cards for healthcare workers

A new type of carte de séjour is proposed for healthcare workers – particularly doctors or pharmacists – to address a shortage of medics in French hospitals.

The card would last for a maximum duration of 13 months and would give qualified health professionals the right to bring their families with them. It can only be used by medics recruited by public or not-for-profit hospitals or health centres, not private ones.

People-smugglers

The bill proposes tougher sanctions for people-smugglers with a maximum 20 years in prison and fines of up to €1.5 million.

Asylum-seekers

The bill introduces a target time of a maximum of nine months to process asylum claims and aims to create a network of new asylum centres across the country charged with welcoming asylum seekers and beginning to process their paperwork.

Debate

Parliamentary debates are set to begin in early 2023. In order to get the bill passed, the government is likely to need to support of the centre-right Les Réublicains (LR) party, with Darmanin telling Le Figaro “everything that LR have ever asked for on immigration, we are proposing”.