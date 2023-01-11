For members
How long will the French have to work after the reform of the pension system?
The planned The French government wants to increase the pension age from 62 to 64 - but this change won't take place overnight, and there are also exemptions for people who started work young and those in certain jobs.
Published: 11 January 2023 14:45 CET
(Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
French unions call January strike action against pension reform
France's eight main trade unions called for a day of strikes and protests in January against pension reform announced by the French government.
Published: 10 January 2023 19:57 CET
Updated: 10 January 2023 22:27 CET
