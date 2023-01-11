Read news from:
MONEY

How long will the French have to work after the reform of the pension system?

The planned The French government wants to increase the pension age from 62 to 64 - but this change won't take place overnight, and there are also exemptions for people who started work young and those in certain jobs.

Published: 11 January 2023 14:45 CET
(Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has unveiled the government’s long-awaited contentious pension reform, which includes gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030.

The planned reforms prompted criticism and calls for protests from unions, even before they were announced on Tuesday. 

READ ALSO France’s January pension strikes – what services will be affected?

But the key question for most workers in France is – how long will they have to work for?

There are four things that affect this – the worker’s age, how long they have worked for, when they plan to retire and whether they work in a job that gives rights to early retirement (such as firefighters, members of the military and other physically strenuous roles).

Overview

The headline of the pension reform is raising the pension age from 62 to 64.

In future, workers in France will also have to be employed for 43 years, rather than the current 42, in order to be eligible for a full pension – though police officers, prison guards, air traffic controllers and other public workers in jobs deemed physically or mentally arduous will retain the right to retire earlier, as will anyone who started full-time employment before the age of 20.

The guaranteed minimum pension will be no less than 85 percent of the minimum wage – based on current SMIC levels, that would work out at around €1,200 per month – for new retirees.

So-called “special regimes”, which have different retirement ages and benefits for, among others, rail workers, will end.

Retirement age

But the switch from the current retirement age in France of 62 to 64 won’t occur overnight, so when you plan to retire is crucial. 

Borne said the minimum retirement age to be entitled to a full pension will be gradually increased by three months every year, starting in September 2023. 

Under the proposals, it will be raised gradually by three months every year, starting in September. By 2027 it will reach 63 years and 3 months, and by 2030 it will be at the target age of 64.

Length of career

It should be noted the minimum retirement age applies to people who have worked enough years to qualify. Those who do not fulfil the conditions – women who interrupt their careers to raise children, for example, or those who started their careers later perhaps because they stayed in education longer – may need to work beyond the age of 64. However everyone can retire from the age of 67, even if they don’t have the required 43 years of work.

French pensions are calculated on the number of quarters a person has worked and contributed to their pension. Under current rules, anyone who has worked for 42 years in France at age 62 – or 168 quarters – is entitled to a full state pension. From 2030, they will have to work 43 years, or 172 quarters, for the same entitlement.

Age

The changes affect anyone living and working in France who was born from September 1961, those born before 1961 remain on the current system. 

To be entitled to a full state pension, workers born between September and December 1961 must work 169 quarters – or 42 years and three months. 

Those born in 1963 will see their working lives extended to 42 years and six months – or 170 quarters, from the current 168 level.

Anyone born in 1964 under current legislation must work 169 quarters to qualify for a full state pension. Under the proposals, this will increase to 171 quarters – or 42 years and nine months, with the final 172 quarters, or 43 years, affecting everyone born in 1965 or after.

Under current rules, they were already expected to work between 169 and 171 quarters.

Exceptions

As with all systems, there are exceptions – and the main ones are to do with people who started work early and those who work in certain professions.

Certain physically strenuous roles retain the right to earlier retirement – those include police officers, prison guards, air traffic controllers and other public workers in jobs deemed physically or mentally arduous. However many other groups who had early retirement rights for historic reasons – such as train drivers, where the role used to be more physically strenuous – will lose their ‘special regimes’.

The other exception is for people who started work early – those who began working before the age of 20 can retire when they have worked the required number of years even if they are not yet 64. 

The retirement age will remain at 58 for those who started working before the age of 16. For those who started between 16 and 18, it will be from 60. And for those who started between 18 and 20, it will be 62. 

What about foreigners or new arrivals?

The above system is based on people who have spent their entire career in France.

But many foreigners in France will have started their career in their home country and then moved to France, or moved around between multiple countries.

EU citizens (and Brits who moved to France before Brexit) have a relatively simple system where their pension contributions in all the EU countries where they have worked are merged into a single ‘pot’ and paid by the country they are living in when they retire.

For non-EU citizens it is more complicated and is likely to involve claiming a pension in France (which will be smaller than the ‘full’ pension rate) and a pension from their home country. 

STRIKES

French unions call January strike action against pension reform

France's eight main trade unions called for a day of strikes and protests in January against pension reform announced by the French government.

Published: 10 January 2023 19:57 CET
Updated: 10 January 2023 22:27 CET
The one-day strikes on January 19th aim to “kick off a powerful movement for pensions in the long term”, said a joint statement from the unions whose leaders met on Tuesday evening in Paris to plan their next steps.

It is not yet clear how many people will join the strikes and which services will be affected.

It will be the first time in 12 years — since the last pension changes — that all of France’s unions are united, with the head of the more moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, calling the reform “one of the most brutal of the last 30 years.”

The headline of the government’s proposals is raising the pension age from 62 to 64. 

Philippe Martinez the head of the hardline CGT union said: “We are determined that this bill does not pass and it will not pass through parliament.

Martinez was angry that his union’s ideas had been rejected during consultation with the government.

“We participated in the consultation, we made proposals, we presented points of view on long careers, hardship, but they did not change anything.

He said the fact unions were all unanimously against the plan meant a “maximum of workers” would be on strike.

Laurent Escure from the UNSA union said: “People will two fewer years to enjoy their retirement, enjoy their children, their grandchildren. This is why there is such strong desire among the public that the reform is massively rejected.”

“There will no doubt be protests and actions every day in companies, local administrations, in front of schools, hospitals and I invite everyone to show their dissatisfaction simply by putting up posters on their car or their business,” he added.

READ ALSO: Key points – France unveils plan to reform pension system

Presenting the outlines of the government’s plans on Tuesday after months of suspense, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that doing nothing about projected deficits for the pension system would be “irresponsible”.

“It would lead inevitably to a massive increase in taxes, a reduction in pensions and would pose a threat to our pensions system,” she said.

Major disruption is expected in the coming weeks, with opinion polls showing that around two thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age and most would support protests.

Despite pledges to raise the minimum pension to nearly €1,200 a month, left-wing opponents say the reform is unfair because it will disproportionately affect unskilled workers who started their careers early, sometimes in their teens.

French economist and author Thomas Piketty wrote in Le Monde newspaper at the weekend that the projected savings of 20 billion euros a year by 2030 “will weigh down entirely on the poorest”.

The once-mighty French unions are also in steady decline and have repeatedly lost out in their struggles with Macron.

“If they lose this battle again, if they get nothing on the pension issue, it will be complicated for them to manage the aftermath,” said Stephane Sirot, a historian and author specialising in the French labour movement.

