BREAKING: French unions call January strike action against pension reform

The strikes aim to “kick off a powerful movement for pensions in the long term”, said a joint statement from the unions whose leaders met on Tuesday evening in Paris to plan their next steps.
Philippe Martinez the head of the hardline CGT union said: “We are determined that this bill does not pass and it will not pass through parliament.
Martinez was angry that his union’s ideas had been rejected during consultation with the government.
“We participated in the consultation, we made proposals, we presented points of view on long careers, hardship, but they did not change anything.
He said the fact unions were all unanimously against the plan meant a “maximum of workers” would be on strike.
Laurent Escure from the UNSA union said: “People will two fewer years to enjoy their retirement, enjoy their children, their grandchildren. This is why there is such strong desire among the public that the reform is massively rejected.”
“There will no doubt be protests and actions every day in companies, local administrations, in front of schools, hospitals and I invite everyone to show their dissatisfaction simply by putting up posters on their car or their business,” he added.
Les huit principaux syndicats français ont annoncé une première journée de grève et de manifestation, le 19 janvier, pour protester contre le projet du gouvernement de reculer l'âge légal de départ à la retraite de 62 à 64 ans #AFP pic.twitter.com/s1Br9CfIBK
— Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 10, 2023
Presenting the outlines of the government’s plans on Tuesday after months of suspense, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that doing nothing about projected deficits for the pension system would be “irresponsible”.
“It would lead inevitably to a massive increase in taxes, a reduction in pensions and would pose a threat to our pensions system,” she said.
Major disruption is expected in the coming weeks, with opinion polls showing that around two thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age and most would support protests.
