Macron and France brace for stormy January

French President Emmanuel Macron has put the country on alert for another period of political turbulence.

Published: 5 January 2023 08:43 CET
France's President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to push ahead with pension reform despite fierce opposition. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The 45-year-old, speaking from the Elysée palace in his New Year’s Eve address, acknowledged the “anxieties” of many people amid rocketing food prices, worries about the war in Ukraine and lingering concern about Covid-19.

But he vowed to press ahead with plans to push back the retirement age, starting later this month – a widely unpopular move that even some political allies worry is unwise in the current context.

“As I promised to you, this year will be the year of reform to the pension system which aims to balance our system for the years and decades to come. We need to work more,” said the centrist, who was re-elected last April.

Largely fruitless talks to try to win over France’s labour unions continued this week, led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, but the battle lines between the government and its opponents are already drawn.

Offers to water down the changes – by raising the retirement age to only 64, instead of the 65 initially targeted – appear unlikely to sway many voters or splinter the unions, which are unanimously opposed.

5 minutes to understand French pension reform

“I’ll say it here and I told the prime minister: if the retirement age is pushed back to 64 or 65, the CFTD will mobilise to contest this reform,” the head of the moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, told reporters as he left Borne’s office on Tuesday.

All of the country’s left-wing political parties, as well as the far-right Rassemblement National, are against the changes and have vowed to join protests.

“It’s going to get hot in January,” hard-left political leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the La France Insoumise party, wrote on Twitter.

Macron’s MPs are primed for battle in the stormy national parliament, where they are in a minority and need allies.

“It’s going to get rough. Everyone knows it,” ruling party lawmaker Stephane Travert told the Parisien newspaper.

At its current level of 62, the country’s official retirement age lags behind that found in larger European neighbours Germany and Britain, where it is rising to 66 or 67. Swedes, Estonians and Dutch workers are expected to toil into their 70s.

Official forecasts show the French pension system as balanced in the short-term but running major deficits in the coming decades due to the ageing population.

Macron has long championed overhauling the system, but he postponed a first attempt in 2020 in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and some of the biggest union-organised protests of his opening term in office.

Since winning a second mandate in April, with a manifesto that included pension reform, he has hesitated about the timing.

“We have not, collectively, done enough of the necessary effort to educate people,” Macron’s close ally François Bayrou warned in December.

But the president is now committed to a clear calendar that puts his reputation and ability to push through other changes on the line.

The outlines will be unveiled on January 10th, with a draft law set to go before parliament in February.

Some fear another violent popular uprising of the sort seen in 2018 when so-called “Yellow Vest” protesters spontaneously took to the streets.

“The seeds (of another social explosion) are there and a spark could set everything on fire,” Frederic Dabi, a leading pollster and author, told Europe 1 radio this week.

A “Yellow Vest” group has called for protests this Saturday.

But reading the public mood remains extremely difficult.

Like many European countries, France has been hit by strikes in recent months — on the railways, in hospitals and at oil refineries — as workers press for higher wages in the face of inflation of around 6.0 percent.

Most French people are against the pension changes, with roughly six out of 10 (58 percent) saying they would support protests, a poll by the Ifop group showed on Wednesday.

But a majority also tell pollsters that they believe the current pension system is unsustainable.

“There’s a form of fatalism,” an aide to Macron told AFP recently on condition of anonymity. “We’re going to go through with it and people know it.”

Adelaide Zulfikarpasic, director general of the BVA France polling group, told AFP the country appeared “tired, jaded”, making it difficult to know if it was “on the verge of a major protest movement or resignation.”

She was more confident in predicting that “the year 2023 promises to be perilous for the president”.

France promises ‘first western tanks’ for Ukraine

France is set to become the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine, the French presidency announced on Wednesday after talks between Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published: 5 January 2023 08:51 CET
The move to supply the French-made AMX-10 RC to Ukraine – a light tank model in service since the 1980s that is being phased out in the French military – represents a significant shift in French military support for Ukraine.

Paris has already delivered state-of-the-art artillery, armoured personnel carriers, anti-aircraft missiles and air-defence systems to Ukraine, but Macron has long been wary of antagonising Russia and breaking off diplomatic contact with Vladimir Putin.

“The president wanted to increase… aid” to Ukraine “by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks”, an aide to the French leader told reporters on condition of anonymity after the call between Macron and Zelensky.

“It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said.

NATO allies have gradually ramped up their military support to Ukraine since February last year, delivering increasingly sophisticated weapons systems while also publicly worrying about the risk of escalating the conflict with Moscow.

Transfers of fighter jets, long-range missiles and tanks have long been viewed as potentially provocative, risking a more direct confrontation between Russia and the West.

It was not immediately clear how many of the French tanks would be dispatched or when they would be delivered, though training and maintenance has been agreed as part of the deal.

The French defence ministry said the countries’ defence ministers would soon hold talks.

The AMX-10 RC tanks are light and six-wheeled, rather than on tracks.

They were designed for reconnaissance missions and have been deployed in France’s most recent overseas military operations in the Sahel region of West Africa and in Afghanistan.

They are “very mobile… perhaps old but high-performance”, a French official said.

Zelensky on Twitter said he thanked Macron “for the decision to transfer light tanks” to Ukraine, as well as Bastion armoured personnel carriers.

“Thank you friend! Your leadership brings our victory closer,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Macron has repeatedly riled his Ukrainian allies in the past as well as hawkish eastern European states over comments seen as focusing on diplomatic solutions to the conflict rather than Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russia’s occupying forces.

In June, he said “we must not humiliate Russia”. In December, he called for Russia to be offered “security guarantees” at the end of the conflict.

Macron has hardened his rhetoric against the Kremlin in recent weeks, however, accusing Putin of committing war crimes through his “cowardly” and “cynical” attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

In his New Year’s Eve message, the French leader addressed Ukrainians, saying: “We will help you until victory and we will build a fair and durable peace. Count on France and count on Europe.”

The presidential aide said that the French-made Crotale air defence system was already in action in Ukraine, helping guard against drones and missiles.

“These systems have arrived and are being used by the Ukrainians and are well received,” the aide said.

