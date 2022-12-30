Read news from:
‘Painful’ – is Paris Charles de Gaulle airport really that bad?

Following a survey that said Paris Charles de Gaulle airport was the best in Europe, we asked Local readers what they thought...

Published: 30 December 2022 16:16 CET
(Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Recently, Paris Charles de Gaulle was voted the best airport in Europe by passengers.

The 2022 World Airport Awards, based on customer satisfaction surveys between September 2021 and May 2022, listed the best airport on the planet as Doha, while Paris’s main airport came in at number 6 – the highest entry for a European airport – one place above Munich. 

READ ALSO Paris Charles de Gaulle voted best airport in Europe by passengers

Given CDG’s long-standing reputation doesn’t quite match what the World Airport Awards survey said – in 2009 it was rated the second-worst airport in the world, while in 2011 US site CNN judged it “the most hated airport in the world” – we wondered how accurate the survey could be.

So we asked readers of The Local for their opinion on their experience of Europe’s ‘best’ airport. 

Contrary to the World Airport Awards study, users erred towards the negative about the airport. A total 30.8 percent of Local readers – who had travelled through the airport in recent months – thought it was ‘terrible’, while another 33.3 percent agreed that it was ‘not great’ and had ‘some problems’.

But in total 12.8 percent of those who responded to our survey thought the airport was ‘brilliant’, and another 23.1 percent thought it ‘fine’, with ‘no major problems’.

So what are the problems with it?

Signage 

One respondent asked a simple – and obvious – question: “Why are there so many terminal twos?”

Barney Lehrer added: “They should change the terminal number system.”

In fact, signage and directions – not to mention the sheer size of the place – were common complaints, as were onward travel options. 

Christine Charaudeau told us: “The signage is terrible. I’ve often followed signs that led to nowhere. Thankfully, I speak French and am familiar with the airport but for first time travellers … yikes!”

Edwin Walley added that it was, “impossible to get from point A to point B,”  as he described the logistics at the airport as the “worst in the world”.

And James Patterson had a piece of advice taken from another airport. “The signage could be better – they could take a cue from Heathrow in that regard.”

Anthony Schofield said: “Arriving by car/taxi is painful due to congestion and the walk from the skytrain to baggage claim seems interminable.”

Border control

Border control, too, was a cause for complaint. “The wait at the frontière is shameful,” Linda, who preferred to use just her first name, told us. “I waited one and a half hours standing, with a lot of old people.”

Sharon Dubble agreed. She wrote: “The wait time to navigate passport control and customs is abysmal!”

Deborah Mur, too, bemoaned the issue of, “the long, long wait to pass border control in Terminal E, especially at 6am after an overnight flight.”

Beth Van Hulst, meanwhile, pulled no punches with her estimation of border staff and the airport in general. “[It] takes forever to go through immigration, and staff deserve their grumpy reputation. Also, queuing is very unclear and people get blocked because the airport layout is not well designed.”

Jeff VanderWolk highlighted the, “inadequate staffing of immigration counters and security checkpoints”, while Karel Prinsloo had no time for the brusque attitudes among security and border personnel. “Officers at customs are so rude. I once confronted the commander about their terrible behaviour.  His response said it all: ‘We are not here to be nice’. Also the security personnel.”

Connections

One of the most-complained-about aspects is one that is not actually within the airport’s control – public transport connections.  

Mahesh Chaturvedula was just one of those to wonder about integrated travel systems in France, noting problems with the reliability of onward RER rail services, and access to the RER network from the terminal.

The airport is connected to the city via RER B, one of the capital’s notoriously slow and crowded suburban trains. Although there are plans to create a new high-speed service to the airport, this now won’t begin until after the 2024 Olympics.

Sekhar also called for, “more frequent trains from SNCF to different cities across France with respect to the international flight schedules.”

The good news

But it wasn’t all bad news for the airport, 35 percent of survey respondents said the airport had more positives than negatives, while a Twitter poll of local readers came out in favour of Charles de Gaulle.

Conceding that the airport is “too spread out”, Jim Lockard said it, “generally operates well; [and has] decent amenities for food and shopping”.

Declan Murphy was one of a number of respondents to praise the, “good services and hotels in terminals”, while Dean Millar – who last passed through Charles de Gaulle in October – said the, “signage is very good. [It is] easy to find my way around”.

He added: “Considering the size (very large) [of the airport] it is very well done.  So no complaints at all.”

FRENCH TRADITIONS

Fireworks, police and weather: What to expect from New Year’s Eve in Paris in 2023

If you are celebrating the New Year in France's capital, here is what you can expect - from fireworks to police presence and road closures.

Published: 30 December 2022 15:03 CET
Where to see the fireworks

New Year’s fireworks will be set off from the Arc de Triomphe at 10pm. They will be most visible from the Champs-Élysées, where large crowds can be expected.

In addition to this fireworks show, the countdown to midnight will also be projected onto the Arc, and the city will also provide musical entertainment.

Three DJs will perform: u.r.trax, Maud Geffray and Jennifer Cardini in the first New Year’s celebration in “normal format” since the Covid-19 pandemic, Frederic Hocquard, the deputy mayor of Paris, told BFMTV.

The weather is predicted to stay dry in the capital – with Saturday night cloudy and warm. Across the country, temperatures are predicted to be unusually warm for the time of year.

Police presence

There will be a large security presence – Paris’ police préfecture said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that there would be over 5,400 police and gendarmes mobilised throughout the city of Paris and its inner suburbs on the night of the 31st.

Local authorities have also prohibited the sale of alcohol on the Champs-Élysées starting at 6pm on Saturday until Monday, January 2nd in an attempt to keep the public order, as “bottles of alcohol can be used as weapons in fights,” according to the police statement.

READ MORE: The rules to be aware of when celebrating New Year’s Eve in France

In order to enter the Champs-Élysées, the public will have to pass by check points, and police will be able to inspect and search personal items and bags of those entering the area. Police recommend that visitors should avoid carrying large bags or “luggage” and that dangerous objects, such as firearms or flammable items (anything that can constitute a weapon or projectile), will be prohibited.

Transportation and road closures

Several metro and RER lines will operate free of charge all night long on New Year’s Eve. These include the lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 and 14, as well as the RER A, B, C and D. The T4 tram line will also run all night long.

While all of these lines will be running, keep in mind that many stations may be closed. You can check to make sure the station you want to get on or off at is open at the RATP website or app.

While travel on the Paris Metro system will be free for the last night of the year, on January 1st increased pricing for tickets and Navigo passes will go into effect – with the price of a single ticket going up from the current €1.90 to €2.10. 

READ MORE: What to expect from travel in France on New Years weekend

According to the statement issued by Paris police, the stations that will definitively be closed on New Year’s Eve are the Charles de Gaulle – Étoile station and the Argentina station (on line 1) from 5pm onwards. Starting at 6pm, the George V station on metro line 1, the Franklin D. Roosevelt station, which serves lines 1 and 9, and the Champs-Élysées Clemenceau station which serves lines 1 and 13, will all be closed. After 8pm, the Concorde station (serving lines 1, 8 and 12) and the Tuileries station (serving line 1) will also be closed.

In terms of road traffic, vehicles will not be able to circulate in several parts of the 8th, 16th, and 17th arrondisements, mostly consisting of the Avenue des Champs- Élysées and surrounding roads.

You can see in the image above the parts of the city where circulation by car will be entirely prohibited starting at 10am on Saturday, December 31st and running until 4am on January 1st, which are highlighted in Green. The purple dotted line also shows the roads surrounding the Champs-Élysées that will be closed to vehicles starting at 6pm on Saturday.

You can stay up to date with real-time announcements from the Paris police department by checking its Twitter account: @prefpolice (http://twitter.com/prefpolice) throughout the evening.

