Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Paris Charles de Gaulle voted best airport in Europe by passengers

It traditionally does quite badly in customer service rankings, but Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport has been voted the best in Europe in a new ranking by passengers.

Published: 21 December 2022 11:01 CET
Paris Charles de Gaulle voted best airport in Europe by passengers
Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 2022 World Airport Awards lists the best airport on the planet as Doha, while at number 6 – the highest entry for a European airport – is Paris’ main airport, one place above Munich. 

Istanbul and Zurich were the only other European airports in the top 10, coming in at numbers 8 and 9. 

Paris has risen from 15th place in the same rankings the previous year, and these days generally gets more positive reviews than it used to – in 2009 it was rated the second worst airport in the world, while in 2011 US site CNN judged it “the most hated airport in the world”.

The terminals have seen some improvements in recent years, but CGD often suffers in comparative rankings due to the number of cancellations – often caused by strike action which is outside the airport’s control – while many travellers also complain about the slow and unreliable RER line B connections into the city.

The Skytrax world airport awards are based on customer satisfaction surveys between September 2021 and May 2022 and rank the top 100 airports in the world. 

Top 10 airports were; Doha, Tokyo Haneda, Singapore Changi,  Tokyo Narita, Seoul Incheon, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Munich, Istanbul, Zurich and Kansai. 

Is Paris Charles de Gaulle really that bad? Or is the traveller experience getting better? Share your views.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

French rail operator will reimburse double ticket price if train is cancelled at Christmas

French rail operator SNCF has announced that it will refund double the ticket price for anyone who cannot travel over Christmas because of strikes.

Published: 21 December 2022 10:12 CET
French rail operator will reimburse double ticket price if train is cancelled at Christmas

Some ticket collectors and conductors have announced a strike from December 23rd to 26th, meaning that SNCF will only be able to run about two thirds of its normal services.

Most trains over the Christmas weekend are fully booked, so people whose trains are cancelled face not being able to travel at all.

Now the CEO of SNCF has announced that it will refund double the price for anyone who cannot travel – so anyone with a pre-booked €100 ticket for a cancelled train will receive €100 reimbursement plus another €100 as compensation.

“Not being able to travel over the Christmas period, sincerely, it is unacceptable. I want to apologise on behalf of the company,” Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, told France Info on Wednesday morning.

He added that the move would be “retrospective”, so that people who have already cancelled their trip after being told that their train was cancelled will also receive the extra payment.

Normally, SNCF offers 100 percent reimbursement for people who are unable to travel on strike days, or a refund of a percentage of the ticket price for people whose trains are delayed.

The strike – which runs from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th – will see around two thirds of normal services running, and will mainly affect TGV routes. Local TER services, as well as city and suburban rail transport, will not be affected.

Detailed strike timetables will be available 24 hours in advance of travel, but SNCF has already contacted customers whose trains have been cancelled.

You can find the latest on services, plus all other strike news in France, HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS