Paris Charles de Gaulle voted best airport in Europe by passengers

The 2022 World Airport Awards lists the best airport on the planet as Doha, while at number 6 – the highest entry for a European airport – is Paris’ main airport, one place above Munich.

Istanbul and Zurich were the only other European airports in the top 10, coming in at numbers 8 and 9.

Paris has risen from 15th place in the same rankings the previous year, and these days generally gets more positive reviews than it used to – in 2009 it was rated the second worst airport in the world, while in 2011 US site CNN judged it “the most hated airport in the world”.

The terminals have seen some improvements in recent years, but CGD often suffers in comparative rankings due to the number of cancellations – often caused by strike action which is outside the airport’s control – while many travellers also complain about the slow and unreliable RER line B connections into the city.

The Skytrax world airport awards are based on customer satisfaction surveys between September 2021 and May 2022 and rank the top 100 airports in the world.

Top 10 airports were; Doha, Tokyo Haneda, Singapore Changi, Tokyo Narita, Seoul Incheon, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Munich, Istanbul, Zurich and Kansai.

