ENERGY

France cuts electricity consumption by 9% with energy-saving measures

Electricity consumption in France has fallen nearly seven percent in a month, latest figures show, bringing it down to nine percent lower than a normal winter.

Published: 23 December 2022 13:13 CET
(Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

Electricity consumption in France has fallen 6.8 percent over the past month, and 7.6 percent in the past week alone, according to official figures.

“Compared to the previous update, the downward effect is accentuated,” grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) said in a statement confirming the latest fall in electricity use in France.

Living in France: How to cut your household energy use by 10% this winter

The government, meanwhile, has again urged businesses and individuals to continue efforts to reduce energy consumption to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter because of the global energy crisis and rising prices – setting a target of a 10 percent cut in energy usage over the winter.

Power demand has fallen by about nine percent compared to the pre-pandemic five-year average, RTE said, while the risk of blackouts through the rest of winter has been reduced to ‘medium’ due to increased production and reduced demand.

According to official figures, nuclear power availability exceeded 40 gigawatts (GW) on December 12th, while hydro power hit a near record peak of 16 GW in December.

“The decrease in electricity consumption is mainly carried by industry, because of rising electricity prices,” RTE said.

“Large-scale industry shows a fall of consumption similar to that of the previous week: the bearish effect at the national level is accentuated because of the contribution of other sectors.”

Some businesses have cut back on production in light of rising energy costs. A few – like glassmaker Duralex – have suspended production all together.

Mild weather at the beginning of autumn has already cut heating bills in households across the country. Heading to Christmas, temperatures in France are above seasonal norms.

ENVIRONMENT

Marseille to impose tighter restrictions on cruise ships

As Mediterranean ports prepare to impose tight controls on cruise ships, France's second city is looking to go further to cut emissions.

Published: 23 December 2022 11:14 CET
Marseille has welcomed new Mediterranean-wide rules that will require cruise ships to cut sulphur oxide emissions by 80 percent – and signalled that it wants to go further to reduce pollution.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has decided to designate the entire Mediterranean an Emission Control Area for sulphur oxides and particulate matter.

That means that from May 1st, 2025, ships operating in it will be required to comply with a limit for sulphur content in fuel oil that is a fifth of the legal limit outside this area, or 0.1 percent against permitted levels of 0.5 percent outside the Med, while permitted particulate matter levels will be cut by nearly 25 percent.

It is estimated this will lead to an annual reduction of 8.5 million tons of emissions into the atmosphere, and protect marine life.

Marseille’s mayor Benoît Payan described the IMO’s decision as, “a first victory”, and said that the city “wants to go further” by developing an emission control area that also limits nitrogen oxides and fine particles.

In October, shipowners operating in the Mediterranean and the French government signed a charter to accelerate the sustainable development of cruise lines in Marseille. All members of the Cruise Lines International Association, which groups the main cruise lines, signed the charter.

There are three types of marine emission control areas in the world: Seca areas for sulphur oxides, Neca areas for nitrogen oxides, and ECA areas where all of these pollutants are regulated. The Mediterranean will become the fifth Seca zone in the world.

In September, Marseille launched a ‘world first’ zero-emissions ferry, for use on the Marseille-Corsia route.

