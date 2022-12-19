Read news from:
SPORT

France’s defeated football team WILL greet fans in Paris after all

After a confusing day of conflicting announcements, police have confirmed that France's defeated football players will greet fans in Paris on Monday evening.

Published: 19 December 2022 10:28 CET
Updated: 19 December 2022 16:07 CET
France's team poses on the podium with their silver medals. Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

The event was first announced on Monday morning by Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, before being contradicted by Noël Le Graët, head of the French football federation.

However, the federation later said that there would be an event, and this has now been confirmed by the Police police chief, who has released security details for the event.

There will be no victory parade for the players, who lost to Argentina on penalties in the final, but the players will instead thank French fans for their support in the event in Place de la Concorde on Monday evening.

The team will land at Charles de Gaulle airport at 6pm and then travel to Place de la Concorde. 

Police said that 1,940 extra officers will be on duty and there will be road closures in place around Place de la Concorde from 4pm, with Concorde Metro station also closing.

Star player Kylian Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot award for most goals scored in the tournament despite ending up on the losing side, simply tweeted “we’ll be back” on Monday.

France lost on penalties on Sunday after a pulsating game that finished 3-3, enabling Argentinian captain Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup in what is expected to be his last appearance at the competition.

“Invited to the coronation of Lionel Messi, Les Bleus were heroic,” said L’Equipe sports newspaper, taking a magnanimous tone that was mirrored elsewhere in France.

Most commentators hailed the drama-filled game that was dominated by Argentina for the first 80 minutes before a quickfire double by Kylian Mbappé ignited France.

“Proud of our Bleus,” read a headline on the front page of Le Parisien newspaper with a picture of the team standing together during the penalty shootout.

“Football is often more than a sport. In the run up to Christmas, this World Cup has been a magnificent present,” the right-wing newspaper Le Figaro said in an editorial.

A total of 24.08 million people watched the match on Sunday on TF1 television, an all-time record audience for a French network, the channel said.

The interior ministry said that 227 people were arrested in France after the game, with 47 in Paris, after trouble flared in half a dozen French towns 

SPORT

‘Offside’?: Macron’s World Cup final support divides opinion

From leaping from his seat in the VIP box to consoling crestfallen players on the pitch, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a wide-ranging performance at the World Cup final that was not to everyone's taste.

Published: 19 December 2022 13:26 CET
The 44-year-old was an unmissable presence at the game at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on Sunday, even making an appearance in the team’s changing room to deliver an emotional post-game pep talk.

“You’re an amazing team,” Macron told the players, pounding his fist in his hand for effect. “No other team would have got here and come back on two occasions and being so close to winning it.

“You had the heart, the hunger, the desire and the talent to get here and that’s why I wanted to come and say thank you,” he added, according to a video posted on his social media accounts.

France were 2-0 behind until the 80th minute before a quickfire double by Kylian Mbappé levelled the game.

In extra time, Argentina went ahead 3-2 thanks to a second goal from Lionel Messi before another Mbappé penalty led to a shoot out to settle the final.

Macron strode onto the pitch after the game, hugging Mbappé in front of the TV cameras and holding the striker’s head to his chest.

He talked animatedly to the distraught player who showed little inclination to exchange pleasantries with the head of state on the pitch and barely acknowledged him.

‘Over the top’?

The famously tactile leader also stood next to the emir of Qatar in the line of VIPs as they handed over awards and medals to the players in the closing ceremony.

“We must not politicise sport,” the incoming leader of the ultra-left France Unbowed party Manuel Bompard, wrote ironically on Twitter, using a phrase used by the president himself on November 11th.

Macron had made the comments about the World Cup when asked about Qatar hosting the competition despite its human rights record.

“Macron, did he go over the top?” asked the BFM news channel, adding he had acted like France’s “12th man” throughout the evening.

Macron is a passionate follower of the national team who also made headlines in 2018 leaping to his feet in the stands as France won the World Cup in Russia.

“The president is not on the pitch,” read a commentary in the SoFoot.com website under the headline “Macron, miles offside”.

“His role and position should not be seen like this, at these sort of moments which, whether tragic or glorious, belong only to the players and maybe to the staff,” it added.

The president also travelled to Qatar to watch France beat Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, after which he made another changing-room appearance.

As the team travelled back to Paris on Monday, the president travelled to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which is anchored off the coast of Egypt, for the traditional Christmas meal with French troops.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France Inter radio he would formally congratulate the players in the New Year.

