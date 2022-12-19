Fireworks and missiles thrown in French towns after World Cup final defeat

Police reported small-scale disorder in half a dozen French towns on Sunday evening, after the national football team was defeated by Argentina in the World Cup final.

The worst disorder appeared to be in Nice, where around 300 people clashed with police – throwing fireworks and missiles at officers, who responded with tear gas.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted that individuals “attacked the police and set fire to garbage cans in the Jean Médecin area” of the city.

Police in Nice fires tear gas after people threw missiles. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

Local firefighters were dispatched to extinguish fires on the public highway.

In Paris police had planned a huge security operation for the Champs-Elysées, the traditional location for football fans to celebrate victories. In the event the defeat – combined with bitterly cold and rainy weather – saw relatively few people gather.

There were reports of fireworks thrown at officers in the early part of the evening, but little trouble was reported later on.

In Lyon police used tear gas and water cannon to clear the Place Bellecour after smoke bombs were thrown and bins set alight.

The Préfecture appealed for calm, saying that “The forces of law and order are currently subject to projectile throwing near Place Bellecou”.

Seven people were arrested in Bordeaux after trouble flared shortly after the match ended, while in Grenoble and Boulogne-sur-Mer fireworks were thrown and bins set alight.

The France team will land in Paris on Monday evening and go to the Place de la Concorde to thank fans for their support.