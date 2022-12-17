Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOTBALL

France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup final

Didier Deschamps said Saturday that France were taking "as many precautions as possible" to stop the spread of a virus that is threatening their preparations for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina.

Published: 17 December 2022 10:52 CET
France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup final
France's coach Didier Deschamps gives a press conference on the eve of the 2022 World Cup final. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

“We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it,” the France coach said at a press conference in Doha ahead of Sunday’s match.

“Obviously it would be better if this wasn’t happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff.”

Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco.

Deschamps and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates on Saturday morning, with the team set to train again later in the day.

“I am fine. As for the players, I left quite early this morning so they were all sleeping,” added Deschamps, who spoke to reporters at 11:30 am local time.

“We are trying to handle the situation as well as possible and remain calm and focused.

“I’ll get some more information later today and think about that tonight and maybe tomorrow. And of course we’re looking forward to being ready for this important game.”

READ ALSO: How you can watch 2022 World Cup games on French TV

Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pains and headaches.

Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by world governing body FIFA.

France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup.

They are facing an Argentina side determined to win the trophy in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever match at the tournament.

“We are never really prepared for this type of thing but we are trying to prepare in the best way possible,” Lloris said of the illness worries. “We remain focused and of course we’re very excited about playing in a World Cup final.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 WORLD CUP

Jubilation on Champs-Elysées in Paris after France make World Cup final

There were jubilant scenes on the Champs-Elysées avenue in Paris on Wednesday night as French supporters celebrated the win over World Cup semi-final win over Morocco - although trouble flared in several French cities and in Montpellier a teenager was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.

Published: 15 December 2022 00:53 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 07:08 CET
Jubilation on Champs-Elysées in Paris after France make World Cup final

Some 10,000 police were mobilised across France to ensure the match and its aftermath went off peacefully, given the potential of a tension between French supporters and those backing France’s one time North African colony.

But overall the celebrations passed off peacefully as supporters thronged the end of the avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe in impassioned but largely good-natured scenes with Moroccan supporters accepting defeat, AFP correspondents said.

“We are in the final. We are in the final,” hundreds of French supporters chanted as drivers sounded horns and anti-riot police lurked in vans lining the area.

SPONSORED: How to watch the World Cup finals, wherever you are 

A football fan celebrates after France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

“What pleasure it will be to play Argentina in the final,” said Sylvain Badin, 24, clutching a French flag. “I came to share a moment of joy,” he added.

Dozens of Moroccan fans had also made themselves heard during the match in the area, swathing themselves in the national flag and following the match on their phones.

“We lost but it’s only football and we made history by making the semi-finals. We are proud of our country and happy for France,” said Kamal Seddiki, a Moroccan student, 22.

Football fans celebrate after France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
 

Football fans celebrates after France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

‘We’re brothers’

A group of about 40 people aligned with far-right groups were arrested for carrying prohibited weapons before they could get to the Champs-Elysees, a police source said.

“They clearly wanted to fight on the Champs,” the source said.

By 1am, Paris police reported 115 arrests, including in Créteil were a small group of youths had started a fire in a building by setting off fireworks. One police officer was injured.

In the southern French city of Montpellier, tragedy struck when a 14-year-old boy was killed by a “hit-and-run driver” who fled the scene, local authorities said in a statement.

French MP Nathalie Oziol expressed “immense sadness (that) a sporting event ends in absolute tragedy”.

“I offer my condolences to the family,” she said in a tweet.

In the southern city of Nice, trash cans were set on fire after the game where thousands had gathered in the centre of the city, an AFP photographer said, and local media reported men in balaclavas shouting racist abuse at Morroco fans.

In Lyon, police also used tear gas when supporters began to let off firecrackers in the central Place Bellecour.

The Lyon prefecture reported a total of seven arrests, including two from far-right groups.

Nearby Annecy saw projectiles thrown at police, and a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a brawl.

And in the historic city of Avignon, there were 14 arrests — eight for firing mortars, according to a police report sent to AFP.

The relationship France has with Morocco is not nearly as traumatic as with neighbouring Algeria, which fought Paris in a bloody seven-year War of Independence that scars both nations to this day.

But as in any post-colonial relationship, Morocco, which won independence in 1956, has its grievances with France, most notably over the question of visas.

Over a million Moroccans are believed to live in France and security forces had been on alert for any clashes like those in Brussels that marked Morocco’s shock win over Belgium in the group stages.

“We are happy for France,” said Hossam Boutalah, 20, a Moroccan flag on his back in the southwestern city of Bordeaux where the central square was packed for the match.

“We are brothers after all, we are together. It is our second country. Morocco played well and would have deserved to score a goal,” he said

SHOW COMMENTS