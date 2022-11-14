How you can watch 2022 World Cup games on French TV

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday November 20th – but how can football fans in France watch some or all 64 games on TV?

TV broadcast coverage of the football tournament is divided between free-to-air TF1 and pay-to-view beIN Sports.

As it has done every tournament since 2014, pay-TV broadcaster beIN is showing every match in the Middle Eastern nation. TF1, meanwhile, is to show a selection of 28 matches, including five of the eight round-of-16 games, three of the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final.

Both broadcasters will screen the opening match of the tournament, between host nation Qatar and Ecuador, on Sunday evening at 5pm.

Defending champions France will begin their World Cup on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 8pm against Australia. This match, and Les Bleus’ other pool matches against Denmark (Saturday, November 26th at 5pm), and Tunisia (Wednesday, November 30th at 4pm), will be broadcast on free-to-air on TF1.

TF1 has confirmed it will broadcast the following pool matches:

November 20th: Qatar – Ecuador (5pm);

November 21st: USA – Wales (8pm);

November 22nd: France – Australia (8pm);

November 23rd: Belgium – Canada (8pm);

November 24th: Brazil – Serbia (8pm);

November 25th: England – USA (8pm);

November 26th: France – Denmark (5pm); Argentina – Mexico (8pm);

November 27th: Belgium – Morocco (2pm); Spain – Germany (8pm);

November 28th: Portugal – Uruguay (8pm);

November 29th: Iran – USA or Wales – England (8pm);

November 30th: Tunisia – France (4pm); Poland – Argentina or Saudi Arabia – Mexico (8pm);

December 1st: Japan – Spain or Costa Rica – Germany (8pm);

December 2nd: Cameroon – Brazil or Serbia – Switzerland (8pm).

For obvious reasons, the free-to-air broadcaster has not yet confirmed which knockout-phase matches it will screen. But it will follow France as far into the competition as Didier Deschamps’ side will go. Other match choices will be made closer to the time.

If you want to watch all the matches then you might have to think about a subscription for beIN sports which starts from €15 a month and can be cancelled anytime.

Although many fans will also find streaming sites or use a VPN to be able to watch games on channels such as the BBC.