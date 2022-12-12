For members
POLITICS
5 reasons the France vs Morocco World Cup clash is about more than just football
France take on Morocco in the semi-finals of the men's football World Cup this week - here are the historic and cultural reasons why this match is a big deal.
Published: 12 December 2022 16:15 CET
A Morocco supporter waves a national flag near the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris on December 6, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
France plays down Macron Russia security comment
Comments by France's president about offering Russia security guarantees were taken "out of context", an aide said Friday, after the remarks stoked new tensions with Kyiv before a reconstruction conference in Paris.
Published: 10 December 2022 09:34 CET
