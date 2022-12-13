Big screens and 10,000 police: What you need to know about the France v Morocco match

On Wednesday the men’s football World Cup in Qatar will see France take on Morocco in the second semi-final.

This match is set to be quite a big deal – not only because it’s the semi-final of a major football tournament, but because the historic and cultural ties between the two countries are likely to make for a vibrant atmosphere in France itself, especially in Paris and Marseille.

Police warnings

It’s become something of a tradition in Paris for victorious football fans to head to the Champs-Elysées and celebrate – most fans do this by simply cheering, waving flags, beeping car horns and firing off crackers, but there are often clashes between police and a minority of supporters.

After Morocco won their quarter final match on Saturday, nearly 20,000 people came to the Champs-Elysées to celebrate and there were 108 arrests.

This time the mayor of the 8th arrondissement, Jeanne d’Hauteserre, has asked police to close the avenue to avoid trouble on Wednesday.

The final decision will be taken by the Paris police chief, but even if the Champs-Elysées itself is not closed it is likely there will be road closures diversions in the area. There could also be localised Metro closures.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Tuesday that 10,000 police will be mobilised on Wednesday evening, 5,000 of them in Paris.

Big screens

Remember how French towns were boycotting the World Cup and refusing to erect big screens or fan zones because of concerns over host country Qatar’s human rights record?

Well, now that France are in the final some authorities seem a bit less bothered about the ethical issues of the tournament.

So far it’s mostly smaller towns that have announced big screen plans, although the cities of Le Mans, Troyes and Dijon will all be showing the match. Other towns may follow suit.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had already spoken out against ‘politicising sport’, has announced that he will travel to Qatar to attend the match.

TV

If your town isn’t installing a screen, or you would rather stay in out of the cold, the match will be on free TV channel TF1. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Depending on the result on Wednesday, France will either play for third place on Saturday at 4pm, or will be in the final which is on Sunday at 4pm.