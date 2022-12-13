Read news from:
Big screens and 10,000 police: What you need to know about the France v Morocco match

France take on Morocco in the World Cup semi finals on Wednesday in what is likely to be a lively event - so whether you want to watch the match or steer clear of raucous football fans, here's what you need to know.

Published: 13 December 2022 15:39 CET
Updated: 13 December 2022 17:01 CET
A Morocco supporter waves a national flag near the Arc de Triomphe after the Quarter Final victory. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

On Wednesday the men’s football World Cup in Qatar will see France take on Morocco in the second semi-final.

This match is set to be quite a big deal – not only because it’s the semi-final of a major football tournament, but because the historic and cultural ties between the two countries are likely to make for a vibrant atmosphere in France itself, especially in Paris and Marseille.

Police warnings 

It’s become something of a tradition in Paris for victorious football fans to head to the Champs-Elysées and celebrate – most fans do this by simply cheering, waving flags, beeping car horns and firing off crackers, but there are often clashes between police and a minority of supporters.

After Morocco won their quarter final match on Saturday, nearly 20,000 people came to the Champs-Elysées to celebrate and there were 108 arrests.

This time the mayor of the 8th arrondissement, Jeanne d’Hauteserre, has asked police to close the avenue to avoid trouble on Wednesday.

The final decision will be taken by the Paris police chief, but even if the Champs-Elysées itself is not closed it is likely there will be road closures diversions in the area. There could also be localised Metro closures.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Tuesday that 10,000 police will be mobilised on Wednesday evening, 5,000 of them in Paris. 

Big screens

Remember how French towns were boycotting the World Cup and refusing to erect big screens or fan zones because of concerns over host country Qatar’s human rights record?

Well, now that France are in the final some authorities seem a bit less bothered about the ethical issues of the tournament.

So far it’s mostly smaller towns that have announced big screen plans, although the cities of Le Mans, Troyes and Dijon will all be showing the match. Other towns may follow suit. 

President Emmanuel Macron, who had already spoken out against ‘politicising sport’, has announced that he will travel to Qatar to attend the match.

TV

If your town isn’t installing a screen, or you would rather stay in out of the cold, the match will be on free TV channel TF1. Kick-off is at 8pm. 

Depending on the result on Wednesday, France will either play for third place on Saturday at 4pm, or will be in the final which is on Sunday at 4pm. 

SPORT

French sports minister wore rainbow-sleeved pullover to quarter-final match in Qatar

France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera wore a sweater with rainbow-coloured sleeves to France's World Cup quarter-final in Qatar on Saturday in a message of support for gay rights.

Published: 11 December 2022 12:23 CET
Oudea-Castera, a former professional tennis player, watched the game from the VIP box as France beat England 2-1 to move a step closer to successfully defending their title.

The rights of the LGBTQ+ community and the use of the rainbow symbol have been a recurrent point of discussion at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

“It was important to express my support for human rights on the whole, notably LGBT rights.. and to do it in an unaggressive way with regards to Qatar, which is our partner,” she told Franceinfo

radio.

Saturday was the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General assembly in Paris in 1948, she said.

Before the tournament, the French capital and several other major cities said they would not show matches from Qatar on public screens amid calls for a boycott of the competition.

President Emmanuel Macron, who argued that “we must not politicise sport”, is set to travel to Qatar on Wednesday to watch France play Morocco in the semi-final.

He had promised to support France in person if they made it to the semi-final.

“I will come back with the president on Wednesday,” Oudea-Castera told Franceinfo radio. “We’re working the details out.

“He (Macron) made this commitment and he will honour it with pleasure.”

Champs-Elysees clashes

Macron’s presence underlines the close ties between France and Qatar, which is an important gas supplier to Europe and major client for French military hardware.

France’s game with Morocco will be given added spice by the countries’ history, with Morocco one of France’s north African colonies during the 20th century.

France is also home to large Moroccan and Franco-Moroccan populations, with thousands of fans seen out in the streets celebrating on Saturday after the Atlas Lions beat Portugal 1-0.

Around 20,000 people headed to the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday night where French and Moroccan supporters celebrated together, many of them with torn loyalties.

“It will be as if my father were playing against my mother,” Lilia, a 36-year-old woman of Franco-Moroccan origin, told AFP with a smile.

“I’m hugely proud, especially when you come from these two cultures, France and Morocco,” Hassan Ikan told AFP in a raucous bar just after the match.

“Seeing them both in a semi-final, it’s just utter joy,” he added.

The Champs-Elysees celebrations were soured late on Saturday night after police were targeted with fireworks and other projectiles, the city’s police department told AFP.

Seventy-four people were arrested and police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Football matches involving France and north African teams have been a source of divisive tension about immigration and national identity in the past.

A France-Algeria friendly in 2001 in Paris saw the French national anthem roundly booed in what was the first meeting on the pitch between the countries since Algeria’s independence in 1962.

Conservative and far-right politicians were incensed that many of those booing were apparently French people of Algerian origin.

The mood was not helped as the match had to be abandoned due to a pitch invasion with France leading 4-1.

“The Algerian national anthem was not booed, there was respect for Algeria,” said French player Lilian Thuram afterwards.

“Why did these young people, most of whom were born in France, boo their country’s anthem?”

Algeria’s victorious campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations also saw clashes with police in France during fan celebrations.

