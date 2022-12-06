What train passengers in France can expect from Wednesday’s rail strike

Train workers with France’s national rail service, SNCF, plan to walk out on Wednesday, a day ahead of the start of annual salary negotiations with operator SNCF.

With possible strike action still on the horizon for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays – depending on the outcome of the negotiations with management – this mobilisation follows several days of strikes over the weekend which saw about 60 percent of TGV and Intercity trains cancelled.

As for Wednesday’s action, workers from unions CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots have been called to strike.

Passengers can expect traffic to be disrupted on some regional (TER) trains, as well as a limited number of high-speed TGV and Intercity trains.

In terms of disruptions on local lines, the regions most areas will be Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Grand-Est, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

The Paris region will also see some disruption, particularly on the suburban RER and Transilien services on lines C, D, E and N.

Regarding TGV and Intercity lines, the Paris-Lyon route will be particularly impacted, as well as TGV routes south of Bordeaux, according to reporting by Le Monde.

Travellers should be reminded that they will be informed of any cancellation via e-mail or SMS. Passengers are also entitled to a full refund or exchange (free of charge) in the case of cancellation.

