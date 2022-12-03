Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Bread, disaster movies and the Macron-Biden ‘bromance’

From bread to bromances, via disaster movies and French icons, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 3 December 2022 08:33 CET
Inside France: Bread, disaster movies and the Macron-Biden 'bromance'
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a baguette during a reception honoring the French community in the US, at the French Embassy in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

French stick

There probably aren’t many people who don’t know that the French really, really like baguettes and are very proud of their national bread product.

But in case anyone was in any doubt, here’s president Emmanuel Macron waxing lyrical (on the day that the baguette was awarded UNESCO world heritage status) about how the very spirit of France is contained in the ‘few centimetres of savoir-faire‘ that makes up the simple baguette. 

Bromance

Macron was in the US for serious and potentially fraught talks with US president Joe Biden, but as now seems to be traditional when Macron meets a world leader there were lots of headlines about their ‘bromance’ as the men were pictured holding hands.

I believe I’ve said this before, but Macron does this with all the world leaders . . . I’d just hate you to be disappointed, guys. 

Power 

As the temperatures in France drop and local authorities are under instruction to create emergency plans for blackouts, I did a little experiment to see how much of a difference all those French government energy-savings tips make – and they are surprisingly effective. (Disclaimer: I’m obviously not actually a scientist, have no scientific qualifications and don’t really understand how electricity doesn’t just dribble out of the walls when you take the plug out). 

And speaking of power, I think the award for the worst attempt at reassurance has to go to government spokesman Olivier Véran, who told the French “we’re not in a disaster movie” when asked about the possibility of power cuts this winter (although most experts say that cuts are actually quite unlikely). 

French icons

In this week’s Talking France podcast I was happy to be able to talk about one of my great French heroines – Simone Veil. We also look at that Franco-American relationship, why Alsace is different, how to get Paris Olympic tickets and share some French life hacks.

Download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Cartoon of the week

Here’s Libération cartoonist Coco’s take on the news that Paris public transport operator RATP is €950 million in debt and contemplating a big hike in ticket prices.

Region president (and failed 2022 election candidate) Valérie Pécresse voices the classic request of beggars on the Metro “spare change, a restaurant voucher, from the goodness of your heart . . . or a hike in Navigo prices”.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Political history, hot wine and those Paris ‘hats’

From politicians making history, to Olympic bosses creating some red faces and the delicious smell on city streets, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 26 November 2022 08:34 CET
Inside France: Political history, hot wine and those Paris 'hats'

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Historic vote

French MPs have made a little bit of history by voting overwhelmingly in favour of enshrining the right to abortion in the French constitution.

Although there are still several steps to go through before the constitution can be amended, the vote was also notable for the agreement between the leftist coalition and Macron’s centrist block in a parliament that has been almost comically divided since Macron lost his overall majority in June. 

READ ALSO How can France’s constitution be changed?

It’s good to see that MPs can still come together on matters of principle. 

Hot for chaud

With less than one month to Christmas, markets are opening across France and the delicious scent of vin chaud (mulled wine) hangs in the air.

One of my favourite things about France is that vin chaud is not just a Christmas tradition, it’s served throughout the winter and right about now cafés across Paris have steaming vats of hot, spiced wine set up on their terraces. Frankly, it’s hard to walk past without a purchase.

Les phryges

Is there anyone who doesn’t love the incredibly cute Paris 2024 Olympic mascots? Organisers insist that Les phryges are little hats, modelled on the red cap worn by revolutionaries and sported by national symbol Marianne ever since – while a lot of other people are convinced they look more like a clitoris. 

The mascot has been subject to a lot of, mostly good-humoured, international mockery for its accidental (or is it?) explicit content, and it now seems that the Olympic organisers are leaning into this with this official poster of French judo champion Teddy Riner appearing to tenderly caress one of the mascots . . .

Local rivalry of the week

I was in Marseille last week and was delighted to see that the city is keeping up its centuries-long beef with Paris with this postcard. Of course I had to buy it.

Podcast

We have a jam-packed edition of Talking France this week – How do all of France’s independent shops survive? Who is Bernard-Henri Lévy (and why don’t his shirts appear to have buttons)? Why is a price shock coming? What is to blame for France’s poor ranking in international language scores? And more . . . 

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

PS If you’re one of those people migrating from Twitter, you can find me on Mastadon @[email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS