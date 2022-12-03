For members
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Bread, disaster movies and the Macron-Biden ‘bromance’
From bread to bromances, via disaster movies and French icons, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 3 December 2022 08:33 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a baguette during a reception honoring the French community in the US, at the French Embassy in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Inside France: Political history, hot wine and those Paris ‘hats’
From politicians making history, to Olympic bosses creating some red faces and the delicious smell on city streets, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 26 November 2022 08:34 CET
