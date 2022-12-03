Inside France: Bread, disaster movies and the Macron-Biden ‘bromance’

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

French stick

There probably aren’t many people who don’t know that the French really, really like baguettes and are very proud of their national bread product.

But in case anyone was in any doubt, here’s president Emmanuel Macron waxing lyrical (on the day that the baguette was awarded UNESCO world heritage status) about how the very spirit of France is contained in the ‘few centimetres of savoir-faire‘ that makes up the simple baguette.

Macron proudly wielding a baguette – just declared by Unesco as part of the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" – is that little bit of joy we all needed today 😀 My Eng s/titles 👇

Bromance

Macron was in the US for serious and potentially fraught talks with US president Joe Biden, but as now seems to be traditional when Macron meets a world leader there were lots of headlines about their ‘bromance’ as the men were pictured holding hands.

I believe I’ve said this before, but Macron does this with all the world leaders . . . I’d just hate you to be disappointed, guys.

Power

As the temperatures in France drop and local authorities are under instruction to create emergency plans for blackouts, I did a little experiment to see how much of a difference all those French government energy-savings tips make – and they are surprisingly effective. (Disclaimer: I’m obviously not actually a scientist, have no scientific qualifications and don’t really understand how electricity doesn’t just dribble out of the walls when you take the plug out).

Been doing some science . . A standard weekend away (left) compared to using the 🇫🇷 government energy-saving tips for going away (turn off wi-fi, unplug appliances at the wall) and yeah, it does make a difference pic.twitter.com/SGWJUv29MP — Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) November 28, 2022

And speaking of power, I think the award for the worst attempt at reassurance has to go to government spokesman Olivier Véran, who told the French “we’re not in a disaster movie” when asked about the possibility of power cuts this winter (although most experts say that cuts are actually quite unlikely).

French icons

In this week’s Talking France podcast I was happy to be able to talk about one of my great French heroines – Simone Veil. We also look at that Franco-American relationship, why Alsace is different, how to get Paris Olympic tickets and share some French life hacks.

Download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Cartoon of the week

Here’s Libération cartoonist Coco’s take on the news that Paris public transport operator RATP is €950 million in debt and contemplating a big hike in ticket prices.

Region president (and failed 2022 election candidate) Valérie Pécresse voices the classic request of beggars on the Metro “spare change, a restaurant voucher, from the goodness of your heart . . . or a hike in Navigo prices”.

