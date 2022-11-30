French film club for English-speakers launching in south-west France

Lost in Frenchlation was first set up by an Australian-French duo with a simple mission – helping English-speakers to appreciate French cinema and learn a little more about France and its culture.
The club has been running regular screenings of French films with English subtitles in Paris cinemas since 2014, but now it has expanded to Charente, and hopes that English-speakers in the area will enjoy their offerings.
Co-founder Manon Kerjean is passionate about French cinema, and picks a mixture of new releases and French classics for the screenings, which she hopes will show off the wonderful variety of French films produced (French cinema is more than moody black-and white epics about some good-looking Parisians having a nervous breakdown).
Each screening is preceded by drinks, making them a good way to meet fellow English-speakers, and many of the events also include extras such as a Q&A with the directors or stars of the film or a walking tour of film locations.
The Charente events will be held in Marthon, about half an hour from Angouleme by car, and begins with a current release – Couleurs de l’incendie, which tells the story of a young heiress who must take over a financial empire after the death of her father, Marcel Péricourt.
You can find the full list of Lost in Frenchlation December screenings here.
If none of the screening locations are in locations accessible to you, then Lost in Frenchlation also offers an online streaming service – full details here.
And if you’re looking for ideas for something to watch, you can find The Local’s pick of French films here and here and here.
