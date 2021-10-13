5 of Omar Sy’s best French-language films and TV series

<p><strong>Les Intouchables (Untouchable) - 2011</strong></p><p>This is the film that saw Sy really break through in France, a more serious role after an early career in mostly comedy or light fare.</p><p>Inspired by true events<i>, Les Intouchables</i><span> </span>tells the story of Philippe (François Cluzet), a rich man who is left paralysed after a paragliding accident. Trapped inside his own dysfunctioning body, Philippe is frustrated and depressed, unable to take care of himself.</p><p>Enter Driss (Sy) - the tall, handsome black man with an unrelentingly optimistic approach to life despite his tough background. It’s a clash of two different Frances - Philippe’s wealthy and white and Driss’ poor and black - and two men who turn out to have much more in common than they think. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20200630/the-12-popular-french-films-that-teach-you-about-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">12 popular films that teach you something about France</a></strong></p><p><strong>Chocolat - 2016</strong></p><p>No, not the Johnny Depp film about the chocolate-maker, this is loosely based on the true life story of 19th-century black circus clown <span>Rafael Padilla</span>, who took the stage name Chocolat.</p><p>The biopic allows Sy to show off his comedy gifts and his talent for physical performance through the clowning routines, but also tackles some tough questions around prejudice and stereotyping.</p><p>It also features a <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190704/film-blog-why-is-america-not-keen-on-a-french-ending/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">classic 'French ending'</a>.</p><p><strong>Tout simplement Noir (Simply Black) - 2020</strong></p><p>This film saw a return to comedy for Sy, playing an unemployed actor who hits on the idea of organising a march protesting about the under-representation of black voices in the media as a way of boosting his career.</p><p>The film itself is a little uneven in its tone, but it gives Sy the opportunity to demonstrate his range, from slapstick comedy through to serious subjects and emotional moments.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191105/five-tv-series-that-will-teach-you-french-as-the-locals-speak-it/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">5 Netflix shows that will teach you French as the locals speak it</a></strong></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/000_1PF7L7.jpg" alt="Omar Sy and Virginie Efira at the Berlin premier of Police (Night Shift)" width="646" height="430" class="alignnone wp-image-659588 size-full" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Omar Sy and Virginie Efira at the Berlin premier of Police (Night Shift). Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP</em></div><p><strong>Police (Night Shift) - 2020</strong></p><p>This remarkable film from director Anne Fontaine tells a simple story - three police officers are tasked with transferring a failed asylum seeker to the airport so that he can be deported.</p><p>What makes it so compelling is the shifting narrative - showing the same events of the day from the different perspectives of the three officers - and the startling performances from Sy and his co-stars Virginie Efira and Grégory Gadebois.</p><p>It's great if you want to understand some of the problems in France around policing, racism and migration.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20201203/analysis-how-did-frances-relationship-with-its-own-police-get-so-bad/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>ANALYSIS How did France's relationship with its own police get so bad?</strong></a></p><p><strong>Lupin (2020)</strong></p><p>A dubbed-into-English version of this exists on Netflix, but for our money it has more nuance and character in French.</p><p>It's a clever modern rethink of the classic Arsène Lupin novels, with a lot of glitz, glamour and complicated plot twists (and bears some similarity to the British show Sherlock, another re-imagining of a classic character from literature).</p><p>You can watch the show for the fun and thrills alone, but there are also some serious points about racism, prejudice and corruption in France.</p><p>It became Netflix's third most watched series ever, according to internal company data, and helped propel Sy to <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20211013/omar-sy-becomes-first-french-actor-to-sign-multi-year-netflix-deal/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a multi-year Netflix deal</a>, meaning we can expect to see more of him in the future, although whether his new work will be in English or French is not yet clear.</p>
