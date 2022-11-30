Read news from:
France declares epidemic as flu cases soar

The French health authority has declared a flu epidemic, while the country also faces a new wave of Covid cases and bronchitis is affecting young children.

Published: 30 November 2022 15:38 CET
(Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)

Santé publique France made the declaration of an epidemic on Wednesday, adding that three deaths have been recorded due to flu, while 20 patients are in intensive care.

With Covid-19 and bronchitis cases also currently high, health experts have urged people to get vaccinated – especially those over 65. “It is important for people at risk to be vaccinated against flu without delay,” insisted Santé publique France.

Cases have hit full epidemic levels in Brittany and Normandy, while the virus is in pre-epidemic phase in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Grand Est, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France, with an increasing number of people heading to hospitals’ emergency departments with influenza-like illness. It is expected to cross over to epidemic levels in the coming days and weeks.

It has already hit French overseas territories including Martinique, Mayotte and Reunion.

Flu has hit epidemic levels much earlier than last season, when it did not peak until early Spring. 

French PM calls on commuters to wear masks as Covid cases rise

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has appealed for people using public transport and in other crowded spaces to begin wearing masks again, as Covid cases rise.

Published: 30 November 2022 09:36 CET
Masks have not been compulsory on public transport in France since May, though they remain “strongly recommended”, especially at rush hour. 

Borne’s “appel solennel” (solemn appeal) on Tuesday does not change the rules, it is merely a request to reinstate masks and other hygiene gestures such as social distancing in order to protect French health services, which are dealing with rising Covid cases as well as high numbers of flu and bronchitis patients.

France reported 400 Covid deaths last week. 

Borne told Parliament: “This new wave reminds us that the virus has not disappeared, the epidemic can still strike.”

She called on people to wear face masks on public transport and other crowded areas and to get vaccinated against Covid and flu.

A second booster shot of the Covid vaccine is now available to over 60s and people with health problems including diabetes, respiratory problems and obesity – find full details here – but, according to Borne, only around 10 percent of eligible people have had the second booster.

The flu vaccine is now open to everyone, although those not in priority groups (over 60s, pregnant women, people with health conditions, health workers and carers) will have to pay around €6 for their vaccine. For priority groups it is free.

France has over the past week recorded an average of 40,000 new Covid cases per day, with Borne referring to “an increase of nearly 10 percent in hospitalisations over a week, a 22 percent increase in critical care hospitalisations and 400 deaths from Covid last week.”

The advice from French rail operator and Paris public transport operator remains – as it has since May – that masks are “strongly recommended” especially at peak times, but are not compulsory, while budget bus operator Flixbus has also made a statement “encouraging” passengers to wear masks, especially over the busy holiday period. 

Masks are no longer compulsory in any public spaces in France, although visitors to hospitals and care homes can be required to wear one, while some doctor’s offices and pharmacies retain a mask rule.

