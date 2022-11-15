Flu vaccine opens to all adults in France: What you need to know

The flu vaccine became available to everyone in France on Tuesday November 15th, without the need for prescription for those over 16 years old.

The original campaign began on October 18th, and was intended to target the most at-risk groups, namely people over the age of 65, pregnant women and those suffering from conditions that might make them immunocompromised, such as asthma.

Those at-risk for potentially severe forms of influenza should have been contacted by French health authorities (Assurance Maladie) to be encouraged to get their free flu vaccination, in addition to a Covid-19 booster shot, if eligible.

READ MORE: When, where and how to get the flu vaccine in France

As of November 15th, the vaccine became available to all other groups, without need of prescription. For minors under the age of 16, the vaccine is available, but a prescription prior to vaccination is still required.

Keep in mind that the flu vaccine is not entirely reimbursed by health Insurance for those outside of priority groups. Those who are not deemed at-risk will need to pay a small fee – typically between €6 and €10.

The national campaign will continue until January 31st, 2023, and those interested in getting their flu shot can do so with via a doctor, nurse, midwife or directly in a pharmacy. In a pharmacy the vaccine is administered by the pharmacist.

For people with a history of severe allergic reactions either to ovalbumin or to a previous vaccination, the shot will not be able to be administered by a nurse or pharmacist.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who qualifies for a second Covid vaccine booster in France?

While the flu vaccine is not required, it is encouraged. Influenza impacts between two to six million people in France each winter.