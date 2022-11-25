Read news from:
France’s Macron faces possible legal woes over election consultants

French President Emmanuel Macron faces possible legal problems after prosecutors announced Thursday they were investigating the use of management consulting firms during national elections in 2017 and 2022.

Published: 25 November 2022 09:04 CET
(Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

Although a statement from the National Financial Prosecutors’ Office did not name Macron’s campaign specifically, his election team is thought to be
the main target of two separate probes.

The use of consultants came under the spotlight in March following an investigation by the French Senate, which concluded that public spending on
them had more than doubled from 2018-2021 during Macron’s first term in office.

Total outlays reached more than a €1 billion  last year, a figure frequently cited by Macron’s opponents during his successful bid for a second term this April.

Investigative news website Mediapart has reported that consultants from the US-based McKinsey group worked for free on Macron’s campaign in 2017.

His office said, “it was up the justice system to complete these investigations in full independence”.

The prosecutors’ office said that two probes had been underway since October into the use of consultants during the 2017 and 2022 elections.

They would look into charges relating to possible false election campaign accounting and underestimating campaign spending, as well as possible favouritism and conspiracy in favouritism.

France has strict rules on campaign financing that place limits on what a candidate is allowed to use.

For the 2022 presidential election, each candidate had a maximum of €16.8 million for the first round and €22.5 million for the second.

Several French politicians have been convicted over the years for overspending or attempting to disguise campaign spending, including late former president Jacques Chirac.

Fellow rightwing ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy received a one-year prison sentence in September last year for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election
bid. Judges concluded that Sarkozy had spent nearly twice the legal limit on his failed bid for a second term.

MIGRANT CRISIS

Tributes for migrants, one year after ‘avoidable’ Channel tragedy

Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister has admitted should have been prevented.

Published: 25 November 2022 08:45 CET
Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the most deadly migrant accident in the Channel on record.

They tossed wreaths into the water and paused to remember the 27 people, mostly from Iraq, who perished when their inflatable boat floundered overnight in the middle of the shipping channel between France and Britain.

“It’s a tragedy that we were expecting and there will probably be others,” said the head of the local branch of the SNSM lifeboat service, Alain Ledaguenel.

Elsewhere, a protest march organised by a local charity saw people walk from the centre of Dunkirk to the beach behind a banner reading “Your borders, our dead”.

One of the marchers read out the names of the deceased while facing the water.

‘Should have intervened’

Documents from a French investigation into the accident that have been reported in the media suggest that French and British sea rescue coordinators passed the buck as the boat sank.

In the first SOS calls, the boat appears to have been just inside French waters but drifting towards the British boundary, but neither side sent out a
rescue boat, according to Le Monde newspaper.

“Everything that has been written is quite shocking,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the France 3 TV channel on Wednesday evening. “From what I understand… we should have intervened because by the looks of things they were in French waters,” he added.

In Paris on Thursday evening, around 100 people demonstrated at the Place de la Republique. White leaves bearing the names of the dead were placed at the foot of the column in the centre of the square.

A letter was read out from the widow of a man who lost his life, the father of her two children, which said that he “did not deserve to die like that”.

Meanwhile, 65 humanitarian associations from Britain, Belgium and France have called on the British government to provide legal routes for asylum seekers in a joint letter published in Le Monde.

The British government has programmes to help Ukrainians and Afghan refugees, but many others are forced to cross the Channel to make a claim for
asylum.

