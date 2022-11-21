On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Unemployment reform – the government will announce the detailed framework of its planned reform to the unemployment system, which has already sparked protest from unions and leftist politicians.

Tuesday

France match – the French team play their first game in the men’s football World Cup in Qatar. They will be taking on Australia without their star player Karim Benzema, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with an injury.

READ ALSO Where to watch World Cup matches in France

Restos du coeur campaign – the charity Restos du coeur, which provides food for homeless people and those living in poverty, launches its seasonal campaign, so expect to see collection points springing up for donated food.

Thursday

Thanksgiving – Americans in France will be celebrating Thanksgiving with the traditional turkey dinner.

Readers’ tips – how to have the perfect Thanksgiving in France

Channel tragedy – memorials will take place in several French towns to the 27 people who died after trying to cross the Channel to the UK in a small boat on November 24th 2021.

OPINION France and the UK need to get real if they really want to stop migrant crossings

Bullfighting – the French parliament will vote on a bill proposed by MP Aymeric Caron to ban bullfighting, which remains popular in south west France despite decades of campaigning from animal rights activists.

Friday

Strasbourg Christmas market – France’s largest Christmas market, held in the eastern town of Strasbourg, opens today.

READ ALSO 14 of the best Christmas markets in France in 2022

Black Friday – the American tradition of ‘Black Friday’ sales are becoming increasingly popular in France, despite campaigns against them by environmental activists who say they promote over-consumption, so expect your inbox to be clogged up with emails offering discounts and promotions.

Paris wine festival – the Paris wine festival known as Grand Tasting begins. Held on Friday and Saturday in the Carrousel du Louvre mini shopping centre, entry is by ticket only.

Saturday

France v Denmark – the French men’s team have their second World Cup pool match, this time against Denmark.