ECONOMY

French government slashes unemployment benefits

The French government said Monday that jobseekers would see the amount of time they can claim benefits cut by 25 percent from next year as part of a contested reform designed to help fill vacant positions.

Published: 21 November 2022 15:45 CET
France's Labour Minister gestures during a press conference following a meeting to unveil new unemployment insurance reform. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Under the current rules, anyone under the age of 53 can claim a maximum two years of compensation after losing their job, while the over-55s are eligible for three years.

By reducing the time by a quarter from February 2023, Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said Monday he hoped that 100,000 150,000 people would return to the labour market earlier than expected next year.

“We’re keeping one of the most generous systems in Europe,” he added in a comment designed to reassure workers worried about their rights being eroded.

The new regime was made possible by a law passed by parliament last week that gave the government powers to change the unemployment system by decree, depending on the state of the labour market.

The idea proposed by President Emmanuel Macron is that benefits would be available for longer during economic downturns and restricted during times of labour shortages.

Despite high inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine, France’s unemployment rate has fallen steadily to 7.3 percent amid complaints from many employers that they are unable to find people willing to fill vacancies.

The head of the Medef business association, Hubert Mongon, hailed the change as “going in the right direction” in encouraging people back to work.

All of France’s trade unions have opposed the changes, which are part of centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business agenda designed to reduce the country’s chronic high unemployment and high levels of public spending.

Macron made reaching full employment — which would mean bringing the unemployment rate down to around 5.0 percent — one of the pledges of his successful bid for a second term in presidential elections in May.

The unemployment system changes drew support from the rightwing Republicans opposition party which helped pass the legislation last week, a rare moment of compromise in the divided and hung National Assembly.

Macron has been under pressure to give impetus to his second term, which was severely undermined when his allies failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections in June that saw major gains for the far-right and hard-left.

The previously supportive centre-right Le Point magazine questioned this week if Macron was a “Zombie President” in a front page article.

POLITICS

France not ruling out pulling special forces from Burkina

France has not ruled out withdrawing its special forces in Burkina Faso, where protests against the French military presence have been increasing, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview published on Sunday.

Published: 20 November 2022 14:58 CET
“The review of our overall strategy in Africa requires us to question all aspects of our presence, including our special forces,” Lecornu told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

The Sabre unit based near Burkina’s capital Ouagadougou “has played a key role in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel”, Lecornu added.

But resentment has been growing in the former French colony after years of anti-jihadist efforts that have failed to stop insurgency attacks that killed thousands of people and forced millions of others from their homes.

On Friday, police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators marching toward the French embassy in Ouagadougou.

French President Emmanuel Macron this month officially ended the Barkhane operation that has been assisting Sahel countries to fight the Islamist insurgencies, announcing a six-month review of France’s military strategy for the region.

Macron pulled French troops out of neighbouring Mali earlier this year as relations soured with the military rulers who ousted the elected government in a coup in 2020.

That reduced the number of French soldiers in the Sahel to around 3,000 currently, down from 5,500.

“We are working on a reorganisation of our existing military bases. They need to maintain certain capacities, to protect our citizens for example, but must also shift more toward training local armies,” Lecornu said.

“It’s no longer a question of fighting terrorism ‘in place’ of our partners, but do it with them, at their side,” he said.

