WORKING IN FRANCE

Key points: The French unemployment reforms foreign workers should know about

The French government’s unemployment reforms have been approved by MPs and senators. Here are the main changes workers in France should be aware of.

Published: 18 November 2022 10:05 CET
Key points: The French unemployment reforms foreign workers should know about
(Photo by PASCAL GUYOT / AFP)

France has set a target of “full employment” by 2027, a goal that remains “attainable”, according to Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt, despite economic forecasts predicting low growth in the years to come.

The backbone of the government’s efforts to achieve its ambitious target was reform of unemployment laws, including changes to payments (chômage) made to those who are out of work.

The bill, adopted despite opposition from both far-left and far-right parties, includes a number of important changes.

Job market situation

The primary reform will be linking unemployment benefits to the state of the job market, which would be moderated by government decree. 

As of November 18th, lawmakers had not yet specified the framework for this change. In previous statements, the Labour Minister had assured the public that the government “would not touch the amount of compensation” and that conditions to qualify for unemployment benefits would not be modified.

However, the government has referenced plans to change the “maximum duration of compensation” based on the status of the labour market. The period currently ranges from 24 to 36 months depending on the age of the job seeker.

Consultation with unions and businesses to define this framework remained underway on Friday. The details of this reform’s implementation are to be announced on Monday, with the system set to enter into force in early 2023.

Employee rights

In a change from current rules, any employee dismissed for long-term unjustified absence from work will be considered to have resigned their post and will not be entitled to immediate unemployment benefits.

“[An] employee who has voluntarily abandoned his or her position and does not return to work after being given formal notice (…) is presumed to have resigned,” an article in the bill reads.

An employee who contests his employer’s decision is encouraged to take the matter to the labour courts, which will have to “rule on the merits within one month”. 

Permanent contracts

Any employee on a fixed-term contract – or a contrat à durée déterminée (CDD) – who is twice offered a permanent contract – or a contrat à durée indéterminée (CDI) – for the same job, at the same location and on the same pay can be refused unemployment payments when their contract ends.

“In the event of the employee’s refusal, the employer shall inform Pôle emploi, justifying the similarity of the job offered,” the bill states.

On the flipside, companies that overuse of short-term contracts (CDD’s) will continue having to pay additional contributions to the unemployment insurance pot as part of the government’s incentive based bonus-malus system.

Proof of experience

One of the less discussed provisions of the bill is the development of the Validation des Acquis de l’Expérience (VAE) service to validate prior experience in the workplace – which will be in charge of organising certifications based on professional and personal experience. This may be especially useful for those with overseas experience not currently recognised.

A digital platform will be made available for anyone wishing to benefit.

WORK PERMITS

Three things to know about work permits in France

Working in France as a foreigner can be simultaneously exciting and stressful, particularly when it comes to figuring out whether you need a work permit and how to go about getting one. These are the three things you need to know.

Published: 17 November 2022 13:31 CET
Three things to know about work permits in France

If you do not already have a residency card that gives you the right to work in France – and you are not an EU citizen – there is a good chance you will need a work permit, or autorisation de travail.

The process in France might be different from what you might expect – and there are several exceptions to who actually needs one – so here are the three things you should know:

It is the employer, not the employee who requests it

In France, it is up to the employer to request an autorisation de travail. They do so by submitting an application via an online portal – which can be found HERE

In some cases, the employer might have to demonstrate that the job was published for at least three weeks with the French public employment agency before submitting a work permit application.

When it comes to the hiring of foreign students who obtained “a diploma at least equivalent to the master’s degree” in France, the employee is “examined without opposability of the employment situation,” according to French government websites. This means that the employer does not need to show proof that effort was made to hire a candidate in the French labour market.

READ MORE: The jobs in France where you don’t really need to speak French

Keep in mind, however, that this is depends on whether the employee is working in a field related to their studies and receiving salary of at least €2,518 per month (gross), as of August 1st, 2022.

The next step for the employer would be to submit all related documents.

At minimum, the employer will need to provide: 

  • A letter explaining the employee’s role or the reasons for their recruitment and detailing the duties they will be performing.
  • An up-to-date excerpt of the commercial register for legal entities (extrait K-bis) and sole proprietors (extrait K); a craft license (titre d’artisan); or, failing that, for private individuals, a tax notice.
  • A copy of the employee’s passport or national identity document.
  • If the employee is already resident in France, a copy of their current residency permit 
  • The employee’s CV, resume or other evidence of their skills and experience.
  • If applicable, a copy of any qualifications or certificates required for the position in question.
  • If applicable, proof the position was advertised for three weeks with the French employment agency, as well as proof of effort made to find a candidate already in the French labour market.

Other documents may be required, depending on the situation.

After submitting the application, the employer will receive confirmation it was sent. If the work permit is issued, then both the employer and foreign employee will receive it by email. 

If the application is approved, then the employer will be asked to pay a tax, which is determined based on the foreign worker’s pay.

READ MORE: Ask the expert: How students can remain in France after finishing their degree

For example, if the employee has a work contract lasting over one year with a gross monthly salary of less than € 4,197, the employer would owe 55 percent of their gross monthly salary (as of 2022). 

Not everyone needs to have a work permit as a ‘distinct document’

The people who would need a work permit are those who do not have citizenship of an EU country, and either have or will be requesting a residency status that requires a work permit.

Basically, if you already hold a long-term residency permit in France, you probably do not need a work permit. This includes Brits who are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement (those who moved to France before December 31st 2020).

Certain long-term residency permits – for example the “vie privée et familiale” (family residency permit) – are technically authorisations to work in their own right, and therefore do not require a distinct work permit document.

The main categories of people who need a work permit in addition to their residency permit or visa are recently-graduated non-EU students who studied in France, and people arriving in France to take up a new job.

If you are confused whether you will need a work permit, you can use the simulator on the French visa website HERE to get an idea of whether it will be necessary, depending on your residency status. 

The Local has also put together a thorough guide to help you determine if you will need a work permit.

READ MORE: Working in France: Who needs a work permit?

In some cases, the work permit is a prerequisite for applying to a visa or residency permit

If you are applying for the standard salarié or travailleur temporaire visa, then you will likely need to include the ‘distinct document’ in the application.

This means that you will need to have had your future employer request the permit ahead of time, so that it is issued in time for you to include it in the visa application. 

The process can take several months, so be prepared to ask your employer to send the application with lots of time in advance of when you would apply for the visa itself. 

If you are moving to France for a job, this might mean that your official start date will need to be several months after your employer offers you the job. French administrative bodies recommend that the company or employer submit the work permit application at least three months before the employee is due to take up their role.

Once the work permit is issued, as mentioned previously, the employee should receive the document via email.

Keep in mind that simply receiving a work permit does not mean you are exempt for requesting a visa. You will still want to allot time for that process as well.

Helpful vocabulary

  • Autorisation de travail: work permit
  • Contrat de travail: work contract
  • Opposition de la situation de l’emploi: The “opposability of the employment situation” – meaning the government’s right to refuse a foreigner based on the job market and whether that field has a shortage or surplus of employees. If “sans” is written in front of it, this might describe a situation where the candidate or job does not need proof that the employer has carried out efforts to recruit a candidate already present on the French job market.
  • Embaucher – to hire
  • Sanction – penalty 
  • SMIC – minimum wage
