TRAVEL NEWS

Air France warns customers of Black Friday scam

Free tickets for Air France flights might sound too good to be true - and they are, as the company warns people about a Black Friday scam that is circulating.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:34 CET
The logo of the Air France company on a building of the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, in the northeastern outskirts of Paris (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Air France is warning customers of a scam circulating on WhatsApp. The scam invites the recipient to enter into a contest in order to win free airline tickets as part of a Black Friday deal. The airline issued a tweet assuring customers that this is a scam and they should not open click on the link.

Air France also included a sample image of the scam in their tweet.

The company is warning customers to remain vigilant, particularly during the Black Friday sales period. 

Specifically, the scam consists of a WhatsApp message, where users are encouraged to click a link and then answer a few questions in order to win free return fair tickets, good for travel within Europe.

According to French news site, La Dépêche du Midi, once the quiz is taken, the participant is told they won and that in order to get their tickets, they must share the scam message with either five other groups or with twenty friends by entering their personal data.

The objective of the spam is to collect personal data from WhatsApp users.

While this is considered a “phishing scam” – meaning its intent is to steal personal data, other spams that are sent via SMS and internet enabled messaging services seek to extract money directly. 

If the message was sent via SMS, you can forward it to the official Spam SMS service on 33700, and they will follow up on your behalf.

If you think you may have fallen victim to a scam, particularly if you have shared your banking information, the first step is to contact your bank. You can learn more about what to do in this scenario, HERE

CRIME

France to put 13 on trial over alleged Macron plot

Thirteen people from far-right political circles have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron, according to legal sources.

Published: 9 November 2022 16:44 CET
A total of 11 men and two women who were part of a Facebook group called the “Barjols” (Crazies) are suspected of plotting attacks on Macron and members of his government, as well as mosques and migrants.

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a retired man, is suspected of being the leader and had allegedly discussed attacking Macron in public with a ceramic knife which could not be detected in advance by security services.

Police swooped on the group and made arrests in 2018 after Bouyer drove to Moselle in eastern France where Macron was attending a memorial on the centenary of the end of the World War I.

Investigating magistrates decided to order a trial from January 12 to February 2 next year, according to their written decision which was seen by AFP.

The suspects face charges of terrorist conspiracy and preparing terrorist acts which carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

“It has been established that violent plans were being drawn up by members of the Barjols groups… with intent to cause serious public order disturbances through intimidation and terror,” the magistrates wrote.

Firstly “by carrying out violent acts against the head of state and members of the government in order to overthrow public institutions by force and also by targeting symbolic locations such as mosques or specific groups such as migrants in order to influence the policies of the government.”

