ECONOMY

Warning: 6 of the most common scams in France to watch out for

From computer hacking to phone calls, a new report reveals that scams and frauds are unfortunately on the rise in France and the criminals are getting more sophisticated - here are some of the most common frauds to be aware of.

Published: 28 July 2022 11:15 CEST
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

France’s fraud and financial crime watchdog, Tracfin, has published its annual report, indicating that fraudulent activity has become both more frequent and more evolved in the last year.

The report highlighted the most significant forms of fraud tracked by the watchdog. In particular, it found that CPF (Compte Personnel de Formation) scams represented a significant proportion of the fraudulent activity registered this year. 

These are the scams the report highlighted:

The CPF scam: The Compte Personnel de Formation is available to all employees in France. Essentially, they are given access to money each year for free professional training (€800 for unskilled workers, €500 for full-time, skilled workers).

This is a real, government-backed scheme with a genuine website and app – it’s particularly useful for foreigners in France because the money can be used for French classes. Here’s how it works.

Unfortunately, however, the name is frequently used by scammers and Tracfin director Guillaume Valette-Valla warned that these scams have become more professional, often now involving transnational criminal organisations, particularly those located outside the EU, as well as shell companies that exist to siphon off the public money.

A lot of these scams involve SMS messages and phone calls warning people that they would lose their allowance and urging them to sign up to training courses have become increasingly frequent. These messages often contain fraudulent links asking recipients to enter their personal details onto dodgy websites.

The presence of CPF shell companies dramatically increased in 2021, according to the report. Tracfin received 116 reports of suspicion of shell companies, which is a significant increase from the 10 reported in 2020. 

For CPF fraud overall, the scams racked in accounted for over €43.2 million compared to €7.8 million a year earlier.

READ MORE: Beyond the scams: How to use France’s €500 training budget

The carte vitale scam – if you live in France your carte vitale is a vital document, allowing you to access publicly funded healthcare.

An increasingly common scam is sending a text message or email telling a person that their carte vitale is about to expire, and to click on the link and enter their details to keep it active. This is a scam, the carte vitale does not expire. If you need to make any changes to your card or request a new one if you have lost of stolen it, use your online Ameli account or visit your local CPAM office.

Driving scams – summer is the time of year when thousands of people – both locals and tourists – take to the roads for a trip away, and scammers often prey on drivers.

Some scammers operate at service stations, approaching non-French drivers and spinning them a sob story to try and extort money, while others operate insurance scams by pretending that you have damaged their car. There are also sporadic reports of ‘fake cops’ who try to issue on-the-spot cash fines to cars with foreign number plates.

Driving in France: The common scams thieves try on foreign motorists

Postal scams – it’s a very common experience to get a message from La Poste or a parcel courier telling you that you were out when they tried to deliver a package. Usually you will just need to arrange another time or head to the post office, but beware of text messages or emails telling you that there are outstanding charges for a parcel, with a link to enter your card details.

Couriers do not operate like this and if there are any outstanding postage or customs charges, you pay them in person not via a link in an email or SMS.

Ransomware attacks – France also saw a rise in ransomware attacks – particularly those targeting small businesses.

In 2021, the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) handled 203 ransomware attacks, compared to 192 in 2020 and 69 in 2019. This represents an increase of 194 percent increase in incidents handled in two years. These attacks were predominantly (over 52 percent) targeted at very small, small and medium-sized businesses.

Ransomware attacks are on the rise for two reasons: a lack of digital literacy and security, and an increased specialisation and professionalisation of the criminal ecosystem.

Fraud on government schemes: Tracfin also noted a rise in fraudulent declarations for government schemes, particularly those made available as emergency responses to the Covid-19 crisis.

These were mostly represented by misuse of compensation for short-time work, emergency aid for companies, self-employed people and business owners, and state-guaranteed loans.

Looking forward – the report also warned how NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) could constitute an additional fraud and cybersecurity risk for people across the country.

So far, Tracfin has received reports of scams involving NFTs whose value has been artificially increased (“pump and dump”), NFTs copying or plagiarizing original works without having the copyright or simply fake NFTs that disappear once they are downloaded from a fraudulent website. The watchdog also highlighted that NFTs could eventually be used for tax fraud. 

On top of tracking scams within France, Tracfin was also involved in tracking down the assets of Russian oligarchs after sanctions against Moscow went into place following the invasion of Ukraine, estimating that €1.18 billion worth of financial and non-financial assets have been frozen in France since the beginning of the conflict.

If you are contacted by a company and you are not sure if it is genuine, the French government has compiled a ‘blacklist’ of dodgy companies that frequently try and defraud people – you can find it here.

If you think you may have fallen victim to a scam, particularly if you have shared your banking information, the first step is to contact your bank. You can learn more about what to do in this scenario, HERE

TRAVEL NEWS

Roads to avoid on France’s summer holiday ‘nightmare travel weekend’

French traffic monitor Bison Futé has issued its highest-level travel alert for this weekend - the dreaded "crossover weekend".

Published: 28 July 2022 10:08 CEST
Don’t travel on the roads in France you don’t need to this weekend. That’s the best available advice as France’s road’s watchdog Bison Futé has forecast the worst travel day of the year will be on Saturday, July 30th – the so-called “crossover weekend” of the summer holidays.

This weekend, known as chasé-croisé in French, is when the July holidaymakers return while the August holidaymakers set off.

Traffic will be busier than normal from Friday, as some try to avoid the worst of the expected traffic jams by setting off early, until late on Sunday.

But while travel is classed as “difficult” or “very difficult” on Friday – orange and red on Bison Futé’s four-colour alert system – Saturday is classed as “extremely difficult” – or black on its colour system, its highest alert level.

Traffic difficulties are expected throughout the weekend, in the south-east and along the Mediterranean Arc as holidaymakers head to popular resorts. Jams are also predicted on the A20, A71 and A75 in central regions; and on the A61, A62 and A63 in the south-west, as well as the A10. 

Meanwhile, the A7 in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and the A61 and A62 in south-west France will be busy as holidaymakers head back home; and traffic will be difficult on the A8 and A9 freeways, on the coast from the Italian border to the Spanish border.

More specifically, on Friday, Bison Futé urges drivers heading off on holiday to avoid:

Image: Bison Futé
  • travel in the Île-de-France after 12noon;
  • the A1 between Paris and Senlis from 5pm to 7pm;
  • the A10 between Orleans and Poitiers from 8am to 8pm, and between Poitiers and Bordeaux from 11am to 5pm;
  • the A63 between Bayonne and Spain from 9am to 8pm;
  • the A6 between Beaune and Mâcon from 11am to 7pm;
  • the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 11am to 9pm and between Orange and Marseille, from 1pm to 8pm;
  • the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Fréjus from 2pm to 8pm, and between Cannes and Italy from 8am to 6pm;
  • the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde from 2pm to 6pm;
  • the A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse from 2pm to 7pm;
  • the A61 between Toulouse and Carcassonne from 4pm to 6pm;
  • the A42 between Lyon and Pont-d’Ain from 9am to 1pm;
  • the A43 between Lyon and Chambery from 4pm to 7pm; the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of Italy from 10am to 7pm.

Those heading away from France’s main resorts back home should:

  • return to or cross the Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A63 between Spain and Bayonne from 5pm to 7pm;
  • avoid the A6 between Lyon and Beaune from 1pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Orange from 8am to 8pm, and between Orange and Lyon from 9am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Italy and Fréjus from 10am to 8pm, and between Fréjus and Aix-en-Provence from 8am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A9 between Narbonne and Orange from 4pm to 7pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen from 2pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel heading into France, from 4pm to 6pm.

Saturday, July 30th, will be the busiest day of the weekend for travel on French roads. Bison Futé has the following advice for drivers on outward journeys:

Image: Bison Futé
  • leave or cross the Île-de-France after 12noon;
  • avoid the A13 between Rouen and Caen from 9am to 4pm,
  • avoid the A11 between Paris and Angers from 10am to 12pm,
  • avoid the A10 at the Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines toll area from 6am to 1pm; between Orleans and Poitiers from 8am to 5pm; between Poitiers and Bordeaux from 9am to 12pm,
  • avoid the A63 between Bordeaux and Spain from 10am to 7pm,
  • avoid the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 7am to 6pm; and between Orange and Marseille, from 8am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Fréjus, from 8am to 8pm and between Cannes and Italy, from 10am to 12pm;
  • avoid the A9 between Montpellier and Narbonne, from 9am to 12pm;
  • avoid the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde, from 8am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Orleans and Bourges from 9am to 11am; and Bourges and Clermont-Ferrand, from 9am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A75 between Clermont-Ferrand and Lodève, from 10am to 4pm;
  • avoid the A750 between Lodève and Montpellier, from 11am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Agen and Toulouse, from 9am to 5pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 10am to 3pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of Italy, from 10am to 7pm (waiting time greater than 1 hour).

For motorists on homeward journeys, the advice from France’s traffic watchdog is:

  • return to or cross the Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A13 between Caen and Rouen from 12pm to 2pm;
  • avoid the A11 between Angers and Le Mans from 10am to 2pm;
  • avoid the RN165 between Lorient and Nantes from 11am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Poitiers from 9am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Orange from 9am to 2pm; and between Orange and Lyon, from 9am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Italy and Fréjus from 10am to 12pm; and between Fréjus and Aix-en-Provence, from 9am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Bordeaux from 10am to 5pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of France from 4pm to 6pm (waiting time greater than 1 hour).

Travel on Sunday is forecast to be comparatively easier. Bison Futé has labelled most of the country as yellow – “difficult” – with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region classed as red – “very difficult” in the direction of resorts.

Image: Bison Futé

But it still lists the following stretches of French roads to avoid on outward journeys:

  • Major routes in Île-de-France after 7am;
  • the A10 at the Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines toll area from 9am to 12pm; and between Orléans and Bordeaux from 9am to 5pm;
  • the A63 between Bayonne and Spain from 11am to 4pm;
  • the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 7am to 8pm; and between Orange and Marseille from 9am to 9pm;
  • the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Fréjus from 8am to 8pm; and between Cannes and Italy from 5pm to 8pm;
  • the A9 between Orange and Narbonne from 9am to 6pm; 
  • the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde from 11am to 9pm;
  • the A62 between Agen and Toulouse from 11am to 9pm;
  • the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne from 9am to 5pm;
  • the Mont-Blanc tunnel in direction of Italy from 10am to 5pm (waiting time higher than 30 min).

Meanwhile, holidaymakers heading home should:

  • return to or cross Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Saintes from 10am to 5pm,
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Orange from 10am to 7pm; and between Orange and Lyon, from 11am to 7pm,
  • avoid the A8 between Italy and Cannes from 10am to 12pm; and between Fréjus and Aix-en-Provence, from 9am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A9 between Narbonne and Orange from 11am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen from 11am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Narbonne and Carcassonne from 11am to 7pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of France from 3pm to 6pm (wait more than 1 hour).

Looking further ahead, Bison Futé predicts that travel will be busy every weekend throughout August, although not quite to the extent of the crossover weekend.

