PARIS

Paris tourist says trip ruined by ‘€890 taxi fare’

A British tourist in Paris says his trip to the French capital was ruined after falling victim to a scam that saw his debit card billed for €890 following a short taxi ride.

Published: 8 November 2022 14:18 CET
Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Fergus Shepherd was visiting Paris with his wife and children during the half term holiday, when he when he was hit by the startling charge on his Mastercard.

He believes it was linked to short taxi ride he took between two of Paris’s most famous tourist spots.

He said: “We had a lovely week and of course I used the card to pay for a few things, it was only when we got home and I got the statement I saw that I had been charged €890 for a single payment, which I certainly hadn’t spent.

“When we looked at the time on the payment it was roughly the same time as we took a taxi from the Musée d’Orsay to the Pompidou centre.

“We took a licensed Paris taxi and the fare on the metre was about €15.

“The driver let us out around the corner because there were roadworks and I paid on my card using Chip and PIN, I didn’t see the amount properly on the card terminal, but I could see the metre amount and it was what I would expect for that journey.

“When I got home I saw the €890 charge and I called Mastercard and they said it was probably the taxi.”

The charge on the statement was listed to SumUp, the London-based tech company which provides card payment services to small businesses around the world – it is widely used in France by small businesses and freelance traders including taxi drivers, hairdressers, tradesmen and boutiques.

Fergus added: “Because the payment was a Chip and PIN one, Mastercard say they won’t refund me, SumUp say they will investigate and I have contacted both the Paris police and the Paris taxi drivers association, with no response yet.

“It’s a huge amount of money, not an amount I can afford to lose, and it’s really spoiled what was a lovely trip.”

Licensed Paris taxis have fixed rates that they have to charge for trips from Paris airports into the centre of town. Those prices vary slightly depending on whether the taxi is from Charles de Gaulle airport or Orly and where in Paris the passenger is heading. But €58 is the maximum.

Tourists in the city are often targeted by unlicensed drivers – especially at airports and train stations – who charge rip-off fares, including the driver who charged tourists from Hong Kong €230 to take them from Charles de Gaulle airport into the city centre.

The city of Paris has been attempting to clamp down on unlicenced drivers in recent months, with several cases going through the courts.

Tourists are advised to always use a licensed Paris taxi (or an Uber or other VTC) and never accept a lift from drivers who approach you at the airport or train station – licensed taxi drivers are banned from soliciting for trade, so only illegal drivers approach passengers. 

Have you experienced unexplained card charges after visiting Paris? Share your experiences on [email protected]

TAXES

Paris mayor announces over 50 percent increase in property taxes

Property taxes in the French capital are set to increase sharply in 2023, the Paris mayor has announced.

Published: 8 November 2022 11:11 CET
Paris mayor announces over 50 percent increase in property taxes

Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, announced on Monday that she would be raising the taxe foncière – the tax paid by property owners – in 2023. The tax rate will rise from 13.5 percent to 20.5 percent in 2023. 

This would mean that the owner of a 50-square-metre property in Paris would see their property tax rise from €438 to €665 euros on average, according to calculations by Le Monde.

The majority of tenants in France no longer pay property taxes since the taxe d’habitation – the householders’ tax – was scrapped for everyone apart from high earners and second-home owners.

But taxe foncière remains in place for property owners, ad has risen in many places since local authorities were granted to power to hike rates.

Hidalgo, who had promised during her mayoral campaign not to raise property taxes, outlined her reasons for doing so in a letter attached to a tweet, on Monday, explaining that there was “no choice but to increase the property tax” due to impacts from “climate change, the energy crisis and inflation.”

The city’s Mayor also signalled that the property tax in Paris is currently “the lowest in France, at 13.5 percent compared to 41.61 percent on average in major French cities,” adding that the rate “has not increased since 2011.”

Taxe foncière is a tax paid by all property owners in France – regardless of whether they live in it full time or not.

However, even though every property owner is expected to pay the taxe foncière, Hidalgo did outline some exceptions.

Specifically, homeowners who have invested in a renovation (between 2020 and 2026) to set the property in line with energy standards renovating their homes to be in line with energy standards will, under certain conditions, be exempt from the tax.

Those “experiencing economic hardship” – such as people currently receiving social benefits (e.g disability allowances) and taxpayers over the age of 75 (based on income status), will also be exempt.

The announcement comes just a week before city officials are scheduled to debate the budget guidelines for 2023. 

