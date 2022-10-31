Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLICE

Mega-basins: Why has a dispute over irrigation in French farmland turned violent?

Serious clashes at a demonstration in south west France saw Molotov cocktails thrown and more than 60 police officers injured - so what are people protesting against and why did the demonstration turn so violent?

Published: 31 October 2022 12:45 CET
Mega-basins: Why has a dispute over irrigation in French farmland turned violent?
Activists walk among tear gas following clashes with riot police on Sunday during a demonstration at Sainte-Soline, western France, over the installation of giant irrigation basins. Photo by PASCAL LACHENAUD / AFP

Protests, marches and demonstrations are a commonplace event in France, and it’s not unusual for a small minority of demonstrators to commit crimes such as vandalism – smashing up bus shelters and setting fire to street furniture – at the end of a demo.

But for all that French protests are noisy and attention-seeking, serious violence is relatively unusual, and when it does happen it usually takes place in cities.

But a demo in the rural Deux-Sèvres département in south west France over the weekend took an unusually violent turn, with 61 police officers injured, according to the Interior Ministry, around 20 of whom were “very seriously” injured.

On Monday there were further clashes as demonstrators defied a massive police presence at the site in Sainte-Soline.

So what’s it all about and why has it become such a big issue?

The issue

The protest on Sunday was called against the installation of an agricultural irrigation project in the commune of Sainte-Soline in the Deux-Sèvres département in south west France.

Location of Sainte-Soline, where the protest camps are being set up. Google Maps

The ‘méga-bassines‘ are a planned network of 16 giant (around 600,000 cubic metres) underwater storage areas which farmers can use for irrigation in the event of a drought – something that is happening with increasing frequency as the planet warms.

The project, backed by around 400 local farmers, is controversial because environmentalists say the mega-basins damage valuable wetland areas – the west of France has several wetland areas that shelter a wide variety of wildlife and the area is also known for salt marshes that produce a highly prized fleur de sel.

The protesters also say that the water tanks drain water from natural groundwater supplies and therefore make droughts worse for local residents and smaller farmers – essentially they see the basins as a ‘water theft’ from locals by big agri-businesses. 

As the climate crisis intensifies and droughts become commonplace, violent clashes over water supplies are likely to become more frequent.

The protest

Local authorities refused to licence a demonstration against the basins on Sunday, but several thousand people turned out anyway – including local activists and Green politicians such as Paris MP Sandrine Rousseau and ex-presidential candidate Yannick Jadot.

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, about 40 of the people present at the demo were on a police watchlist because of a history of violent protest (more on that later).

In total there were between 4,000 and 7,000 demonstrators (estimates according to police and the demo organisers) and 1,500 police.

Events quickly turned violent with demonstrators hurling rocks, pétanque balls and Molotov cocktails at police, who responded with tear gas.

Organisers say 30 demonstrators were injured, 10 of whom required hospital treatment, while the Interior Ministry said 61 police officers were injured, around 20 of whom required hospital treatment.

Activists constrict a ‘village of the Gauls’ protest camp at Sainte-Soline. Photo by Pascal Lachenaud / AFP

What next?

On Monday there were further clashes as protesters tried to set up a protest camp at the site, coming up against the huge police presence – around 1,000 officers – still in the area.

The government is determined to stop the installation of a ZAD (Zone à défendre) – a type of permanent protest camp.

However one farmer has allowed protesters to set up camp on his land, where watchtowers and fences were being built on Monday to create a “village of Gauls”, a reference to the popular Asterix comic books.

“We fully intend to use them, it will be a base for all types of harassment operations we’re going to carry out if the construction continues,” said Julien Le Guet, a spokesman for the protest collective.

Masked protesters also tore out a water pipe thought to be used to fill one of the basins, with video of the vandalism circulating widely on news reports and social media.

What does the government say?

Gérald Darmanin, France’s hardline Interior Minister, has gone on the attack, describing the protests as “écoterrorisme” and saying that at least 40 of the activists at the site are ‘Fiché S‘ – the technical term for being on a police watchlist – due to what he described as ‘ultra-left’ activities.

“With their operating methods, I am not afraid to say, falling under the banner of eco-terrorism that we must absolutely fight” he declared.

The big fear in government is the creation of another Notre-Dame des Landes site – a camp built to protest against the expansion of Nantes airport back in 2012, which remained in place for six years and was frequently the site of violent clashes between police, local authorities and activists from around the world who came to join the camp.

It was eventually dismantled in 2018 after Emmanuel Macron ruled against the expansion of the airport, overturning decisions made under the Hollande and Sarkozy governments. 

Darmanin said that 1,000 police would remain on site so that “no ZAD is installed in the Deux-Sevres department nor
anywhere else in France”.

The activists appear equally resolute in their intention to set up a new ZAD. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Lights out: French towns and cities cutting street lighting to save energy

Towns and cities across France are cutting back on street lighting as part of the country's energy-saving plan for winter.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:28 CET
Lights out: French towns and cities cutting street lighting to save energy

More towns and cities including Toulouse and Lyon will start turning off street lights late at night from October 31st in order to save energy.

A day after the clocks went back in France to save daylight, Toulouse will start turning off street lights in areas away from the city’s hypercentre and busy areas from midnight until 5am daily; lights in Lyon will be turned off between 2am and 4.30am from Sunday to Wednesday weekly.

READ ALSO Whatever happened to the EU plan to ditch the changing of the clocks?

Meanwhile, a number of towns in the Pyrénées-Orientales, including Argelès-sur-Mer, Toulouges, Sainte-Marie, will also turn off the lights at night, joining numerous other smaller communes that have already decided to save energy and money by cutting power when most people are in bed.

In many villages street lights already turn off in the early hours of the morning, and many local authorities have decided to bring forward the switch-off time – eg turning off the lights at 11pm rather than midnight.

Street lighting is the second-highest contributor, after public buildings, to the energy bill of local authorities, representing a total 31 percent of expenditure, according to a government report on energy sobriety published earlier in October. 

READ ALSO Will France have Christmas light displays this year?

“All these advances are good to take,” Thierry Salomon, engineer and spokesman for negaWatt, an association that promotes energy savings and efficiency, told Le Parisien. 

“It allows us to cut our energy expenses, and reduce our tax burden on individuals. Less electricity means less impact on the environment. It is better for … humans, but also plants and trees that will be less exposed to artificial lights.

“Finally, it is beneficial from a geopolitical point of view. By lowering our consumption, we increase our resilience.”

It would also have an effect on light pollution, he noted.

Other cities, including Paris, have decided not to reduce street lighting for safety reasons. The association 60 millions de piétons pointed out that 30 percent of pedestrian deaths in the street occur in November, December and January. 

The association is concerned that the number of accidents involving pedestrians will increase, and has advised evening walkers to wear light clothing at night, so they are easier to see.

It also highlighted personal safety concerns for people walking in the dark.

As of November 1, shops, offices and associations in Paris will be obliged to switch off signs and screens as soon as their premises are closed, or face fines of between €750 and €1,500.

A month later, the extinction of illuminated advertising will come into force in the streets and public transport from 11.45pm to 6am, six months before a nationwide law takes effect – a city-wide rule that will affect 3,000 digital screens and 1,630 illuminated adverts on street furniture.

READ ALSO France bans overnight illuminated advertising in energy-saving drive

A two square metre panel consumes electricity as lighting and appliances in a household, according to Green MP Dan Lert.

SHOW COMMENTS