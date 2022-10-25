Read news from:
5 things to know about fondue in France

The colder seasons bring autumn leaves, festivals, big scarves and - in France - fondue. Here's what you need to know to have the perfect fondue.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:52 CEST
Sharing a fondue is a winter pleasure. Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP

1 It’s not French 

It’s pretty clearly documented that fondue is, in fact, Swiss. But it’s also true that it’s very popular and widely available in France, especially in Alpine areas along the Swiss border.

The history of melting down bits of cheese and dipping bread into the resulting goo goes back centuries – but the modern form of fondue comes from Switzerland in the 1930s, and was then popularised in France’s ski resorts.

These days you’ll find fondue a staple on winter menus in areas such as Savoie, Jura and Hautes-Alpes, while away from the Alps its common to find fondue restaurants in cities such as Paris. 

2 It’s all about cheese 

When you hear the word fondue you might be thinking of dipping meat and vegetables into a pot of hot oil, or even a chocolate fondue.

But the most common form of fondue in France is cheese.

It’s made by melting cheese in a pot along with wine (and sometimes Kirsch) and seasoning. To eat it, you keep the pot over a low flame – fondue kits usually have a gas burner underneath to keep your cheese warm and molten – and then dip in pieces of bread on long forks and eat the bread and warm, melted cheese. 

You might have a green salad alongside it, but in general a fondue dinner consists of nothing but bread and cheese.

3 But there are many different recipes

But being merely bread and cheese doesn’t mean that there isn’t controversy over the fondue recipe – in fact the French and Swiss like nothing more than sniping at each other over the best way to make it.

The key is the cheese that you use.

In Switzerland, the main ingredients are Gruyère and vacherin from Fribourg.

In France, it is often made from French cheeses like Comté, Beaufort and Emmental – which is the recipe for the classic Fondue Savoyarde, from the Alpine region of Savoie. 

However there are regional variations on the recipe in both countries

4 Drink wine 

One thing that both countries agree on, however, is that you should drink white wine with it. A crisp white is the best thing to cut through the fattiness of the cheese, and areas where fondue is served often produce particularly dry and fresh whites that are the perfect accompaniment.

Some areas also produce a vin jaune – yellow wine – that is also good with fondue.

Old ladies in both countries like to tell you that drinking water with fondue can be fatal – apparently the cold water solidifies the cheese in your stomach and causes a blockage. We’re yet to see any documented cases of this actually happening, however.

5 Don’t forget the nuns 

Once you have nearly finished your fondue, you get to the best bit – the slightly burned and crispy bits of cheese scraped from the bottom of the pot.

These are known as religieuse, which means nun and exactly how it got this name is not clear.

Swiss sources suggest it may refer to either the practice of people leaving leftovers for nuns, or the nuns of Valère, who apparently saved leftovers of cheese and grilled them over a candle in their cells.

Away from fondue areas, a religieuse refers to a French pastry – it’s two choux pastry buns, one larger than the other, with a filling of usually chocolate or coffee mousse. It’s extremely delicious, but trying to eat one after polishing off a full fondue might be a challenge too far.

5 things to know about aligot – France’s cheesy winter dish

It's delicious, it involves French cheese and you can also get involved in competitions to stretch it - what's not to love about the winter delicacy aligot?

Published: 20 October 2022 17:32 CEST
Updated: 21 October 2022 15:08 CEST
What is it?

If you haven’t come across aligot before, it’s basically a superior form of cheesy mash – it’s made by mixing mashed potato with butter, garlic, cream and cheese.

The traditional cheese used is Laguiole but you can also use tomme or any cheese that goes stringy when stretched. The stretchiness is important, and we’ll come back to that later.

Where can I find it?

Aligot (pronounced alley-go) is a traditional dish of the Aveyron département in southern France, but it’s also popular in the Auvergne area and is pretty widely available across France, particularly in the centre and south.

As well as being served in restaurants it’s also a staple dish for sale at France’s various Christmas markets and winter festivals, where it’s often served with a sausage.

You can of course make your own – recipe here.

When should I eat it?

It’s generally served in the winter. There isn’t a hard-and-fast rule on this, but mashed potato in general tends to be more of a winter comfort food and as we mentioned aligot is a popular offering at Christmas markets. Some sports grounds also sell it as a pre-match snack.

How should I eat it?

It goes with most things but is often served as a side to meaty dishes like a bœuf bourguignon, while a Toulouse sausage is also a classic accompaniment. 

And before you eat it, you should see how far you can stretch it – just for fun.

As we mentioned, the cheese you use needs to be one that goes stringy when heated and this means that a classic aligot is a very stretchy foodstuff indeed.

In fact, festivals in central and southern France often include a stretching competition to see who can produce the stretchiest mash.

The preferred technique for this seems to be a vertical stretch – the contestant mounts a ladder or cherry-picker and works in a team with the person on the ground next to the pan of aligot to keep stretching it upwards until the string finally breaks.

The world record for the stretchiest aligot was set in 2020 by four brothers who managed to stretch theirs for 6.2 metres, getting it as high as the roof of their house.

Check out the very hilarious video below of their record-breaking efforts (the record-breaking championships tend to take place in the summer when it is easier to keep the aligot warm and therefore at maximum stretchiness).

You can hear more about aligot – as well as some of France’s more bizarre food festivals – in the latest edition of the Talking France podcast.

Find all episodes of the podcast HERE.

