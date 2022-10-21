For members
What you can expect to pay in charges to your French bank
'Free banking' is a rare exception rather than the norm in France. Here, we explain the charges that you can expect from your French bank.
Published: 21 October 2022 16:33 CEST
Paperwork, heat pumps, apps and potatoes: 6 essential article for life in France
Problems with paperwork, financial help available to install energy efficient heat pumps, the apps that will make your life easier, where and where not to go on a Paris day trip and everything you need to know about French waiters and aligot - here are our six must-reads for the week
Published: 21 October 2022 12:06 CEST
