RESIDENCY CARDS

What to do if you can’t get an appointment at the préfecture to renew your French paperwork

As a foreigner in France, regular dealings with your local préfecture to keep your residency paperwork up to date are vital - but what happens if you can't get an appointment in time?

Published: 20 October 2022 12:29 CEST
What to do if you can't get an appointment at the préfecture to renew your French paperwork
Travel can be difficult if your residency permit is not up to date. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Depending on your nationality and status in France, you will need to regularly renew visas or titres de séjour/cartes de séjour residency permits in order to keep your legal status in France, and many people need to renew every year.

The rule for most permits is that you apply for renewal once your permit is within two months of its expiry date – but many of our readers have reported long waits for an appointment at their préfecture – often longer than two months, so that the permit expires while they are still waiting.

Having an expired residency permit is a very stressful situation, meaning that you may not be able to travel or prove your right to be legally in France.

The problem is particularly bad at the Paris Préfecture de Police, where many readers have reported trying for weeks or months to secure their appointment – a problem made worse by the existence of scammers who use bots to book up all available appointments and then charge people for a rendez-vous date.

So we asked the Préfecture de Police what people should do in this situation.

They told The Local: “The user must apply for the renewal of his/her residence permit two months before the expiration date of the current permit.

“In case of an appointment for the renewal obtained after the expiration of the permit, the user can request the delivery of a récépissé at the Préfecture. The same applies to the user who applies for a long-stay visa as a residence permit.

“In Paris, the request for a récépissé can be made directly online on the website of the Préfecture de Police via a contact form, with copies of the renewal request and the titre de séjour with the corresponding validity date.”

So the short answer is; request a récépissé – sometimes translated as simply a ‘receipt’, the récépissé is in fact a legally valid document that can be used to travel and if you are required to show proof of your right to be in France.

You can find full details HERE on your rights with a récépissé.

READ ALSO Can I travel if my carte de séjour has expired?

They are normally valid for between three and six months (it will have an expiry date on it) and if the worst comes to the worst and you are still waiting, you can apply for another récépissé.

In Paris you can apply online for the récépissé, different préfectures have different processes, but you are legally entitled to a récépissé if you have made your application within the required timeframe and are still waiting for an appointment or decision.

If you hear about long waits at your préfecture it’s tempting to apply earlier than the two-month deadline, but in most cases this will just result in your application being rejected and you having to make a second application within the specified two-month period.

In some areas, long waits at the préfecture are caused by staff shortages or other human issues, however there is also a well documented fraud problem, particularly in Paris and the suburbs.

This consists of scammers using automated bots to book up all the available appointments as soon as they are posted on the préfecture’s website. They then set up web pages or Facebook pages advertising appointments for a fee. Although most permits and visas involve a fee, the appointment itself should always be free.

We asked the Paris Préfecture de Police what they were doing to tackle this problem.

They told us: “Multiple different tools have been put in place to limit this risk, including supervision mechanisms and algorithm based filters such as Captcha, a reinforcement of firewalls and analysis of website traffic patterns.”

They told us that since June 2020, 170 million malicious connection attempts had been made on the police IT system – although this includes cyber-attack efforts on the police systems as a whole as well as bot attacks on the residency permit appointment site.

The préfecture spokesman acknowledged that tools such as firewalls do not protect against “manual fraud efforts perpetrated by individuals” but added that the préfecture had spent €330,000 on reinforcing its technology and online systems to try and address this problem.

They added that fraud such as selling off préfecture appointments has been a regular subject for police investigations and prosecution.  

ENVIRONMENT

EXPLAINED: The financial aid available to buy an electric car in France

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced an increase in the financial aid available if you trade in your combustion engine car for an electric one - here's how the grants work.

Published: 20 October 2022 11:04 CEST
EXPLAINED: The financial aid available to buy an electric car in France

In a partial reversal on previous plans, under which the ecological bonus for motorists who trade in an older car for an electric model was set to fall, Macron said: “Because we want to make the electric car accessible to everyone, we are going to increase the ecological bonus from €6,000 to €7,000 for half of [France’s] households.” 

The Bonus écologique (ecological bonus) applies to the purchase of an electric vehicle costing less than €47,000 – €7,000 being the maximum amount available. The government estimates that around half of households will be eligible for the maximum amount.

According to the Comité des constructeurs français d’automobiles (CCFA) 162,106 electric cars were first registered in France in 2021 – up from 110,916 in 2020, and 42,763 in 2019. The first half of 2022 suggests last year’s figure will be beaten again, with 93,344 electric cars first registered. In 2010, just 180 electric cars were registered in France.

Listen to our discussing on electric cars and the problems of transport in rural France in the latest episiode of the Talking France podcast.

To support the expected increase in electric vehicles on French roads, the number of charging points will also rise – but installations are currently behind schedule. There should have been 100,000 publicly available charging points (known as bornes) across France at the end of 2022. Current expectations are that the actual figure will be about 72,000.

In an additional boost for those considering switching to electric vehicles, the President also announced that prices at charging terminals will be controlled under the government’s energy price shield.

“From January 2023, we will also extend the price shield to electrical terminals, so that prices remain reasonable,” he said

This is how the bonus écologique – and other aid to buy greener vehicles – works.

Bonus écologique

The current cap on grants is €6,000, but that will rise to €7,000 from January 2023.

The financial aid is available towards the purchase or rental of a new electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicle with CO2 emissions of no more than 50g/km.

The amount of aid depends on the cost of the vehicle – up to the €47,000 maximum – and amounts to 27 percent of the total purchase price, up to the cap amount. 

Fully electric vehicles are eligible for higher grants – and, although the aid is not means-tested, the level of grant falls as prices rise to weigh it in favour of lower-income households. So, for an electric vehicle costing about €20,000 a grant of €5,400 would be available, while for one between €45,000 and €60,000 the bonus is limited to about €2,000.

The €47,000 cap means that a Tesla is probably out of bounds, but the electric Renault Zoe sells from €33,000. 

Prime à la conversion (Conversion bonus)

This bonus is available in addition to the bonus écologique for those who scrap their older vehicle when they buy a newer less-polluting one. In order to benefit from this, the scrapped vehicle must have been registered before 2006 for petrol vehicles and before 2011 for diesel ones.

This aid is means-tested. In order to see if you benefit, and how much you may receive, the government has set up an online simulation

The maximum scrapping bonus for those buying an electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicle with an electric range of over 50km is €5,000. For a more modern, less-polluting thermal-engined vehicle or a hybrid with a lower electric range, the cap is set at €3,000.

Like the ecological bonus, you must keep the vehicle for at least six months and drive at least 6,000 kilometres after purchase or lease before you can sell-on the vehicle.

Local subsidies

In addition to government grants, many local grants are also available if you want to buy a less polluting vehicle. All national and local subsidies are listed here by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Further information is available from the government website Je Change Ma Voiture

