For members
RESIDENCY CARDS
What to do if you can’t get an appointment at the préfecture to renew your French paperwork
As a foreigner in France, regular dealings with your local préfecture to keep your residency paperwork up to date are vital - but what happens if you can't get an appointment in time?
Published: 20 October 2022 12:29 CEST
Travel can be difficult if your residency permit is not up to date. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP
ENVIRONMENT
EXPLAINED: The financial aid available to buy an electric car in France
French president Emmanuel Macron has announced an increase in the financial aid available if you trade in your combustion engine car for an electric one - here's how the grants work.
Published: 20 October 2022 11:04 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments