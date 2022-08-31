For members
VISAS
Reader Question: Can I travel if my French carte de séjour has expired?
If you're a long-term resident in France at some point you will probably need to renew or change your residency card - so what are your rights while you're waiting for the renewal?
Published: 31 August 2022 16:30 CEST
For members
ECONOMY
How France is preparing for a future of driverless vehicles
While there won't be any batmobiles cruising the streets of Paris or Lyon any time soon, France has taken an important step in revising the legal framework for introducing autonomous cars onto the roads.
Published: 31 August 2022 12:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments