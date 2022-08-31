Read news from:
Reader Question: Can I travel if my French carte de séjour has expired?

If you're a long-term resident in France at some point you will probably need to renew or change your residency card - so what are your rights while you're waiting for the renewal?

Published: 31 August 2022 16:30 CEST
Photo by Agus Dietrich on Unsplash

Question: I’m going through the process of renewing my carte de séjour and have had my appointment at the préfecture. However I’m still waiting for the new card to arrive and now my old one has expired, so all I have is the paper récépissé that they gave me. Can I use that to travel in and out of France? 

For certain types of residency cards you will need to renew regularly, or maybe change the card as your situation changes. If your card expired and you have taken no steps to renew it then you may be living in France illegally – but what’s the situation if you’re going through the process? 

If you have started the process of requesting a new carte de sejour in France and submitted the required documents then you will get a document known as a récépissé – which is basically a receipt.

This is quite normal for the titre de séjour renewal or application process. If you applied online, then you might receive this document as a downloadable form. If you applied in person, then you likely received a paper document at the end of your appointment. 

For many, the récépissé may not appear to be an official document, but it does afford you several rights while you are waiting for your official carte de séjour.

Here is what you need to know:

What is the récépissé officially?

The French government defines the récépissé as “a document proving that your application for a residence permit has been registered at the préfecture (or sub-préfecture) of your place of residence. It authorises you to stay in France for the period it specifies.”

An example of what you can expect, based on The Local reporter Genevieve Mansfield’s récépissé

As shown on the example above, the récépissé should contain personal information, such as your name, date of birth, address, application (dossier) number, as well as the expiration of your previous permit and the length of time the récépissé is valid for.

It should also reference the name of the permit you are applying for. 

Can I travel on it?

You can travel with a récépissé if it is still valid and if it is accompanied by the permit to be renewed (ie your old, expired card).

You should also note that this is not an official travel document, so you will still need to use your passport for travel, but the récépissé informs border control that you have a right of residence in France.

There are some exceptions – if this is your first time applying for a titre de séjour and you have travelled outside of the Schengen zone, then you may – depending on your country of origin – need to request a return visa to come back to France.

However, if you are covered by the 90-day rule (meaning, you do not need a visa to enter France as a tourist for under 90 days), then it is unlikely you will encounter any difficulties on your return. 

If this is not your first time applying for a titre de séjour – as in you are applying for a change of status or a renewal, then you can return to France as long as you bring the récépissé, your previous residency permit, and your current, valid passport. 

How long is it valid?

This will be specified on your personal récépissé, but typically it is valid for three to six months, depending on your situation.

Can I work on it?

It depends on the type of residency permit.

The récépissé is proof that you are taking the steps to getting a renewed (or new) residency permit, so it depends on whether your original permit allowed you to work or not.

According to the French government’s website service-public, in most cases the récépissé allows you to work only if your residency permit falls under the following categories (for both its first issue and its renewal):

  • Temporary residence permit “employee” or “temporary worker
  • Temporary residence permit for “job search or business creation
  • Temporary residence permit “private and family life” (with some exceptions)
  • Multi-year “talent passport”, “talent passport – European blue card”, “talent passport – researcher” or “talent passport – researcher – mobility program” residence permit
  • Multi-annual “talent passport (family)” residence permit
  • Multi-annual residence permit for “seconded ICT employee”, “seconded mobile ICT employee”, “seconded ICT employee (family)” or “seconded mobile ICT employee (family)
  • Multi-annual “seasonal worker” residence permit
  • Multi-annual residence permit “beneficiary of subsidiary protection”, “family member of a beneficiary of subsidiary protection”, “beneficiary of stateless status” or “family member of a beneficiary of stateless status

Can I use it for ID?

If you are asked for a pièce d’identité (ID) you cannot use the récépissé for this, even if it has your name and photo on it.

ECONOMY

How France is preparing for a future of driverless vehicles

While there won't be any batmobiles cruising the streets of Paris or Lyon any time soon, France has taken an important step in revising the legal framework for introducing autonomous cars onto the roads.

Published: 31 August 2022 12:26 CEST
On Thursday, September 1st, a new set of laws goes into place governing the introduction of “Level 3” autonomous cars French roads. 

However, France is still a long way from allowing unmanned vehicles on the roads, and it is important to note that so far only one such semi-autonomous vehicle has been approved for use – the Mercedes S-Class. Several other manufacturers have also announced their plans to launch their own versions.

In France, cars are ranked on a scale of one through five based on their autonomy.

  • Level 0 means that the driver controls everything (ie a standard vehicle)
  • Level 1 allows for driving aids such as cruise control 
  • Level 2 allows for some automated tasks such as ParkAssist

Levels 0-2 are already legal on French roads.

Level 3 – which is legal from September 1st – encompasses ‘semi-autonomous vehicles’ which can operate either with a driver or automatically.

They can only be used in specific situations: on roads without pedestrians or cyclists, on roads with a lane divider (a median), and with speed limited to 60 km/h.

READ MORE: Fake laws: The real rules for driving in France you need to know

The update to the French legal framework will be important for future driverless cars, though. In case of an accident, if the autonomous driving system of the car is activated, the “driver” will not be able to be held responsible (as long as the conditions of use for the software were respected). Instead, it will be the manufacturer or the designer of the software who is held responsible.

For these Level 3 vehicles, motorists will be able to do some ‘hands-free’ driving in the above-outlined scenarios, and as a result of the updated law, it will be the manufacturer who is held responsible in case of an accident if ‘hands-free’ is activated. 

This will be also be important for level 4 (fully autonomous, though with a steering wheel) and 5 (autonomous without a steering wheel or pedals) – neither of these are yet legal on French roads. 

Fully driverless cars may still be in the distant future, but France has already been experimenting with some other automated types of transport. 

Buses and shuttles

The Paris Metro already has driverless trains on lines 1 and 14, and a project is underway to automatise line 4.

The RATP public transport operator also began experiments with autonomous buses in September 2021, with the goal of expanding these in the years to come.

While there will still be a person sitting at the wheel, they will not be the one operating the vehicle. The steering wheel, pedals, and breaks are all operated automatically. 

RATP tested the technology on line 393 in Sucy-Bonneuil, located near Paris. 

RATP’s director of innovations, Côme Berbain, told Le Figaro in September 2021 that “Regular commercial operation would begin at the earliest by 2025, and the launch still depends on many parameters.”

The city has also been working with the company Alstom since 2017 to develop an autonomous tramway. Experiments have taken place on the Vitry RATP maintenance and storage site.

More recently, several cities in France have tested autonomous shuttles – or navettes. 

Transport minister Clément Beaune, on a visit to a test site in Indre, called the project “pioneering” adding: “Let’s see in a few months what this experiment gives, to draw conclusions. But if it works, I will do everything I can to ensure that the State backs it.”

Olympic transport

Paris is also seeking out smart transportation ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. The organisation ‘Urbanloop’ was one of 21 winning projects to offer transportation ideas for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. 

The ‘autonomous capsules’ have already been tested out in Nancy, as shown below. 

The project is described as the “deployment of fleets of autonomous capsules on rails that can carry one or two people, including people with reduced mobility or a person with a bicycle.”

These low-emissions capsules can travel at speeds of up to 60 km/h and are 100 percent electric, without batteries.

They are being hailed as a Metro alternative for small to medium sized cities. Prior to being officially put into use in Nancy in 2026, they will be tested during the 2024 Games.

The pilot project will link the entrance to the Montigny-le-Bretonneux Olympic site to a fan zone. The capsules will run on a two kilometre loop, which will serve two stations with 10 vehicles, allowing for a maximum flow of about 220 people per hour.

After the Olympics, public transportation in France is slated to become significantly more automatised, with some projections pointing to 13 percent of buses being autonomous by 2035. 

