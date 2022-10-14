Read news from:
Leftist politicians call for Paris demo against ‘cost of living and climate inaction’

A march ‘against the high cost of living and climate inaction’ is set to take place on Sunday in Paris, with organisers hoping to pile pressure on the government ahead of a series of debates on controversial issues.

Published: 14 October 2022 12:33 CEST
(Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

The march was called back in July by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the hard-left La France Insoumise.

He has made the protest something of a pet project over the past few weeks and called on unions and colleagues in the Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale (Nupes) alliance to back his plans. 

However on Wednesday, LFI MP Alexis Corbière was asked for a projected ballpark figure of expected protesters. He sidestepped the question, admitting concern that the final figures would be ‘a disappointment’.

An unnamed LFI official told Le Parisien: “It’s complicated to put a million people in the street (…) We have no idea what we can mobilise in the Paris region.”

The long-planned march comes amid growing social tension over the government’s use of strike-breaking powers, and plans to reform the pension system. A one-day strike is called for Tuesday, October 18th. 

Four days before the planned protest, Nupes activists relaunched their call to march on social networks with the hashtag #Tufaisquoile16.

They have also chartered dozens of buses to bring as many people as possible to Paris for the march from Place de la Nation to the Bastille. Bus tickets cost between €5 and €50, based on income.

There is some support for the day of protest against pension and unemployment reforms, the Macron government’s expected budget plans, and climate change issues. Organisers have the backing of some 700 trade unionists and associations, 600 student organisations and a number of well-known French faces – including new Nobel literature laureate Annie Ernaux. But confirmed figures are currently well down on great expectations.

The march begins at 2pm in the Place de la Nation and heads along a 2km route before finishing in the Place de la Bastille. Some roads along the route will close and Metro stations in the area may also close while the march is underway, although lines will continue to run. 

France begins sending gas to Germany in ‘act of EU solidarity’

France has started sending natural gas to Germany as part of its pledge to ensure EU energy solidarity as Russia reduces exports after its invasion of Ukraine, the French network operator said on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:43 CEST
GRTgaz began modifying its pipeline networks months ago to be able to send gas to Germany, whose economy relies heavily on Russian exports that Moscow has slashed in response to Western sanctions.

For decades, the French network was designed only to receive gas from eastern Europe.

“It’s historic, the first time France is going to deliver gas directly to Germany — up to now we were sending it to our neighbour via Belgium,” GRTgaz’s managing director Thierry Trouve told AFP.

Volumes of gas equivalent to around 31 gigawatt-hours per day began flowing early on Thursday.

The connection has a maximum capacity of 100 GWh/day, which would be the equivalent output of four nuclear reactors, or 10 percent of the total liquid natural gas France imports each day.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in September to an energy cooperation deal that would see France send gas to its neighbour if the Ukraine crisis dragged on.

The supply would allow Germany to produce more electricity that in turn could be sent back to the French grid during peak hours, since around half of France’s 56 nuclear reactors remain offline for maintenance or safety checks.

“If we did not have European solidarity and an integrated, united market right now, we would have serious problems,” Macron said in a televised interview Wednesday.

His government is urging people to cut back on heating and other energy use as winter approaches to avoid the risk of shortages that might require rationing.

