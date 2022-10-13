Read news from:
French strike calls extend to nuclear power plants and railways

As strikes at fuel refineries continue, workers at several French nuclear plants have also taken industrial action, while some train drivers have also called a strike.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:32 CEST
CGT Union leader Philippe Martinez talks with striking workers. Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP

Unions have called for strike action to extend into other sectors, calling for workers at nuclear plants and railway workers to join in industrial action for wage increases and in protest against the government’s use of its emergency powers to force refinery workers back to their posts. 

On Thursday, employees at the Gravelines nuclear power station joined strike action after unions pushed for the ‘generalisation’ of industrial action.

The nuclear employees are demanding a five percent increase in their salaries. However those on strike are not those who operate the nuclear plants, the strikes concern maintenance workers at some of the French nuclear plants which are closed because of works required to address corrosion problems.

Strike action had already been affecting other plants such as Cruas in Ardèche, Cattenom in Moselle, Tricastin in Drôme and Golfech in Tarn-et-Garonne. 

On Thursday the hardline CGT Cheminots union – which represents train drivers – called for a one-day walk-out on Tuesday, October 18th.

How will these strikes impact consumers?

Unlike fuel refineries, the impact of strikes in nuclear power plants would remain relatively invisible for consumers for the time being. However, EDF is concerned about energy availability later in the winter, particularly to avoid localised power outages if the electrical grid is under strain.

READ ALSO Is France likely to face blackouts this winter?

These strikes would “affect certain maintenance work,” energy provider EDF explained to AFP. For example, at the Gravelines plant, maintenance work on reactor 4 was due to start on Friday, October 14th.

Franck Redondo, a representative from the Force Ouvrière union, explained how delays in maintenance work could have ripple effects.

“Each day without starting this maintenance work delays the restart of the reactor 4, which was scheduled for the period between Christmas and New Year,” Redondo told Franceinfo

Redondo added that such a delay would not affect individuals, but would lead to “cuts” in businesses.

The French government said on Wednesday that it was following the situation at nuclear power plants “very closely.”

According to government spokesperson Olivier Véran; “The social dialogue [at power plants] is good. We are not in the same situation as we are with fuel.”

The train drivers’ strike is, for the moment, only a one-day action. The union says the action will concern both SNCF and the Paris transport operator RATP – although the CGT represents only a minority of train drivers, so the single movement is unlikely to cause much disruption unless other unions join in. 

The CGT is calling for a grève générale – where workers across all sectors strike – but so far this call has not been picked up by any other unions. 

POLITICS

France begins sending gas to Germany in ‘act of EU solidarity’

France has started sending natural gas to Germany as part of its pledge to ensure EU energy solidarity as Russia reduces exports after its invasion of Ukraine, the French network operator said on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:43 CEST
GRTgaz began modifying its pipeline networks months ago to be able to send gas to Germany, whose economy relies heavily on Russian exports that Moscow has slashed in response to Western sanctions.

For decades, the French network was designed only to receive gas from eastern Europe.

“It’s historic, the first time France is going to deliver gas directly to Germany — up to now we were sending it to our neighbour via Belgium,” GRTgaz’s managing director Thierry Trouve told AFP.

Volumes of gas equivalent to around 31 gigawatt-hours per day began flowing early on Thursday.

The connection has a maximum capacity of 100 GWh/day, which would be the equivalent output of four nuclear reactors, or 10 percent of the total liquid natural gas France imports each day.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in September to an energy cooperation deal that would see France send gas to its neighbour if the Ukraine crisis dragged on.

The supply would allow Germany to produce more electricity that in turn could be sent back to the French grid during peak hours, since around half of France’s 56 nuclear reactors remain offline for maintenance or safety checks.

“If we did not have European solidarity and an integrated, united market right now, we would have serious problems,” Macron said in a televised interview Wednesday.

His government is urging people to cut back on heating and other energy use as winter approaches to avoid the risk of shortages that might require rationing.

